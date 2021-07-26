Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon’s en route

Stiri Recomandate

Constanta: Barbat din judetul Olt, depistat baut la volan. A refuzat testarea cu aparatul etilotest

Barbat, depistat baut la volan, pe strada Cuartului din municipiul Constanta.La data de 26 iulie a.c., in jurul orei 00.15, politisti din cadrul Sectiei 2 au identificat un barbat, de 37 de ani, din judetul

Constanta: Actiune a politistilor rutieri. Peste 80 de amenzi, aplicate

Actiune pe linia transportului rutier. In perioada 19 25 iulie a.c., politisti din cadrul Serviciului Rutier si ai formatiunilor rutiere din judetul Constanta au desfasurat actiuni pe linia transportului rutier public de persoane si de marfa.In urma activitatilor,

Comunicat de presă| Deputatul PSD Radu Marcel Tuhuț: Politica Ministerului Finanțelor: ”Biciuim mediul privat!”. Penalități pentru firmele care au dus-o greu în pandemie

Comunicat de presă| Deputatul PSD Radu Marcel

Jocurile Olimpice: Tenis de masa. Eliza Samara, eliminata la simplu in turul III

Sportiva constanteana va continua la intrecerea de la Tokyo doar in proba feminina pe echipe. Jucatoarea constanteana de tenis de masa Eliza Samara, legitimata in prezent la CSA Steaua Bucuresti, a jucat astazi la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo

ULTIMĂ ORĂ Florin Cîțu anunță analiză la SÂNGE pentru rectificarea bugetară: s-ar putea LĂSA CU REMANIERI

Premierul Florin Cîțu anunță analize la sânge pentru a vedea cum s-au cheltuit banii alocați pentru fiecare minister. Verificările se fac pentru ca la viitoarea rectificare

Covid: 3 cazuri noi la Satu Mare !

Până astăzi, 26 iulie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.082.376 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 1.047.291 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați. În judet au fost confirmate 3 cazuri noi, în ultimele 24 de ore. Până astăzi, 34.270 de persoane diagnosticate cu infecție cu SARS – CoV –

Piața imobiliară își revine. Prețurile apartamentelor au crescut în primul trimestru din 2021

Pe fondul relaxării restricțiilor, piața rezidențială și-a continuat trendul ascendent în al doilea trimestru din 2021, iar prețurile solicitate de către vânzătorii de locuințe au consemnat cel mai mare...

Masca de protecţie rămâne obligatorie şi după 1 august! Anunțul lui Lucian Bode cu privire la viitoarele relaxări

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, a afirmat că masca de protecţie va rămâne obligatorie în spaţii închise şi după data de 1 august, precizând că de la

A început distribuirea produselor de igienă acordate de UE pentru persoanele defavorizate

În vederea aplicării Hotărârii Guvernului nr.784/2018 pentru stabilirea unor măsuri necesare în vederea implementării „Programului Operaţional Ajutorarea Persoanelor Defavorizate – POAD", Primăria Municipiului Arad, prin

Judetul Constanta: Un barbat a anuntat la 112 ca sotia sa ar fi decedat in somn. Ce spun anchetatorii

Un barbat a anuntat la 112 faptul ca sotia sa ar fi decedat in timp ce dormea. Potrivit anchetatorilor, pe trupul neinsufletit au fost constatate urme vizibile de violenta pe cap, trunchi si membre.Astazi,


Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon’s en route

Publicat:
, delayed by the pandemic and opened under oppressive heat, is due for another hit of nature's power: a typhoon arriving Tuesday morning that is forecast to disrupt parts of the Games, according to AP News.  Archery, rowing and sailing have already adjusted their Tuesday schedules. spokesman said there were

Bitcoin climbs back over $30,000 mark

12:51, 21.07.2021 - Bitcoin recovered from a one-month low and broke back above $30,000 on Wednesday, suggesting firm support around that level even as the mood in broader financial markets remained fragile, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin rose about 3% to $30,762 in the Asia session after it dropped to its lowest since

Eurozone banks see small tightening of credit standards in Q3

12:36, 20.07.2021 -   The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Tuesday that eurozone banks expect corporate loan demand to surge in the third quarter and see just a moderate tightening of credit standards or loan approval criteria, according to Reuters.  "Credit standards held steady in the second quarter after significant

France fines Google E500 mln over news copyright row

11:45, 13.07.2021 - France's antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet's Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country's news publishers, according to Reuters.  The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months

Romania’s Prime Minister dismisses the Finance Minister

15:15, 08.07.2021 - Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday that he has forwarded to the President, Klaus Iohannis the request to dismiss Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare.  The Prime Minister is to replace Nazare as interim Minister of Finance, as there is no other proposal at this moment. "After a

Avioane ale Fortelor Aeriene Germane, trimise in Romania, dupa ce avioane de lupta rusesti au fost interceptate deasupra Marii Negre

09:51, 25.06.2021 - Doua avioane Eurofighter apartinand Fortelor Aeriene Germane au fost trimise in Romania, in scopul supravegherii spatiului aerian de-a lungul flancului sud-estic al NATO, conform Deutsche Welle. Desi, sosirea celor doua avioane are programata de mai mult timp, acestea ajung in Romania in contextul in

Google faces new EU antitrust probe for digital advertising

16:05, 22.06.2021 - The European Commission opened a  formal antitrust investigation into Google on Tuesday to assess whether the tech giant has violated EU competition rules by favouring its own online display advertising technology services, and therefore breached antitrust rules.  "Google collects data to be used for

French President Macron slapped in face during walkabout in France

16:50, 08.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd while on a walkabout in southern France, according to Reuters. In a video circulating on social media, Macron was seen walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier in the south-eastern

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

15:40, 02.06.2021 - Israel's Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Israel and were likely linked to their vaccination, according to Reuters.  Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the


