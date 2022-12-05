Over 127,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of whom 7,600 Ukrainians

Over 127,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of whom 7,600 UkrainiansPublicat:
The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Sunday, a number of 127,031 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 7,600 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 15 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Over 75,000 people have entered Romania on Sunday, of which around 7,900 were Ukrainians
10:25, 28.11.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Sunday, 75,016 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of which 7,908 were Ukrainian citizens, a decrease of about 14% compared to the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
IGPF: Almost 64,000 people enter Romania on Thursday, of whom around 7,100 Ukrainians
09:55, 25.11.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Thursday, a number of 63,696 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 7,094 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 5 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…
IGPF: Almost 66,000 people enter Romania on Monday, of whom around 6,600 Ukrainians
10:50, 22.11.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Monday, a number of 65,857 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 6,614 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 8 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…
IGPF: Almost 80,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of whom almost 7,200 Ukrainians
11:01, 21.11.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Sunday, a number of 79,685 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 7,214 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 17 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…
Over 66,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, including almost 8,000 Ukrainians
11:31, 17.11.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Wednesday, 66,246 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, including 7,976 Ukrainian citizens, an increase of about 5% compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
IGPF: Almost 90,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of whom over 8,000 Ukrainians
10:35, 24.10.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Sunday, a number of 89,448 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 8,058 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 16 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…
More than 83,000 persons enter Romania on Sunday, 7,800 of whom Ukrainians
11:00, 10.10.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Sunday, 83,417 people entered Romania through the border crossing points nationwide, of whom 7,760 were Ukrainian citizens, down 16.35pct compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Almost 95,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of which about 8,900 Ukrainians
10:40, 03.10.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a statement sent to AGERPRES on Monday, that on Sunday, 94,858 people entered Romania, through border points throughout the country, of which 8,914 were Ukrainian citizens, a decrease of about 16% compared to the previous day. Fii la…