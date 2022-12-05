Over 127,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of whom 7,600 Ukrainians

Stiri Recomandate

Mihail Saakașvili, otrăvit cu mercur. Maia Sandu: „Profund îngrijorată de starea de sănătate în rapidă deteriorare a fostului președinte al Georgiei”

Mihail Saakașvili, otrăvit cu mercur. Maia Sandu: „Profund îngrijorată de starea de sănătate în rapidă deteriorare a fostului președinte al Georgiei”

Fostul președinte al Georgiei și fost guvernator al Odesei, Mihail Saakașvili,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 127.000 de persoane au intrat duminică în România, dintre care 7.600 de ucraineni

Peste 127.000 de persoane au intrat duminică în România, dintre care 7.600 de ucraineni

Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei de Frontieră informează că duminică au intrat în România, prin punctele de frontieră din toată ţara, 127.031 de persoane, dintre care 7.600 de cetăţeni ucraineni, în scădere cu circa 15%… [citeste mai departe]

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever s-a menţinut pe prima poziţie la box office-ul nord-american

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever s-a menţinut pe prima poziţie la box office-ul nord-american

Filmul cu supereroi "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" s-a menţinut pe prima poziţie la box office-ul nord-american, în al patrulea weekend de la premieră, acumulând 17,6 milioane de dolari din 3.855 de cinematografe.… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă taxă în spitale pentru pacienții asigurați. Cei care aleg să fie consultați de un anumit medic vor trebui să plătească

O nouă taxă în spitale pentru pacienții asigurați. Cei care aleg să fie consultați de un anumit medic vor trebui să plătească

O nouă taxă în spitale pentru pacienții asigurați. Cei care aleg să fie consultați de un anumit medic vor trebui să plătească Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Românii care șofează în țară cu permis provizoriu de Anglia pot fi condamnați. Chestiunea de drept, tranșată la Înalta Curte

Românii care șofează în țară cu permis provizoriu de Anglia pot fi condamnați. Chestiunea de drept, tranșată la Înalta Curte

Un electrician din Avrig a avut ghinionul să stabilească felul în care se vor soluționa de acum înainte toate cazurile în care românii… [citeste mai departe]

Piețarii timișoreni protestează la Piața de Gros

Piețarii timișoreni protestează la Piața de Gros

Piețarii timișoreni au demarat luni dimineața un protest la sediul societății care administrează piețele timișorene. Ei nu sunt de acord cu majorarea cu aproximativ 20 de procente a sumelor pe care trebuie să le plătească pentru închirierea unui loc la o masă din piețe sau o boxă din Piața de Gros,… [citeste mai departe]

Un fost lider PNL de Bistrița cere reabilitare judecătorească

Un fost lider PNL de Bistrița cere reabilitare judecătorească

Sabin Ilieși, fostul șef al Finanțelor Publice și lider PNL, a deschis la finalul lunii trecute un dosar la Tribunalul Bistrița-Năsăud, prin care cere reabilitare judecătorească. El a fost condamnat la 3 ani și jumătate de închisoare cu executare pentru fals, uz de fals și… [citeste mai departe]

Închisoare pentru românii care șofează cu permis provizoriu de Anglia. Ce a decis instanța supremă

Închisoare pentru românii care șofează cu permis provizoriu de Anglia. Ce a decis instanța supremă

Românii care șofează în țară cu permis provizoriu de Anglia riscă între 6 luni și 3 ani de închisoare. Înalta Curte a stabilit că actul provizoriu din Regatul Unit nu echivalează cu un permis… [citeste mai departe]

Bentley a început primele teste oficiale cu noul Mulliner Batur

Bentley a început primele teste oficiale cu noul Mulliner Batur

La sfârșitul lunii august, Bentley a dezvăluit lumii noul Mulliner Batur, cel mai puternic model de serie construit vreodată de constructorul britanic de mașini de lux. Noul model primește un motor W12 de 6.0 litri twin-turbo, capabil să livreze peste 740 de cai putere și… [citeste mai departe]

Un fost premier al Moldovei recomandă unirea cu România

Un fost premier al Moldovei recomandă unirea cu România

Un fost premier al Republicii Moldova, Vlad Filat, recomandă unirea cu România, drept o soluție pentru a rezolva criza economică pe care o străbate, în prezent, Republica Moldova. Vlad Filat a fost premier la Chișinău timp de patru ani și este unul dintre cei mai bogați oameni din Republica… [citeste mai departe]


Over 127,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of whom 7,600 Ukrainians

Publicat:
Over 127,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, of whom 7,600 Ukrainians

of the (IGPF) informs that on Sunday, a number of 127,031 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 7,600 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 15 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

