Outgoing German ambassador honored with 'For Merit' National Order

- President Klaus Iohannis sent, on Friday, a message of condolence to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, informs the Presidential Administration. "I found out with sadness of the catastrophic floods that caused massive damage in western Germany in the past days,…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decree decorating Musi-Mihail Cernea, Evron Jehuda and Moshe Yassur, survivors of the Iasi anti-Jewish Pogrom (June 28 - 30, 1941). According to the Presidential Administration, as a sign of "special respect for the suffering endured during World War…

- President Klaus Iohannis decorated the ambassador of the Italian Republic to Romania, Marco Giungi, with the Order of the Star of Romania, in the rank of Commodore. According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state awarded the Italian ambassador this distinction as a sign of…

- President Klaus Iohannis, who is currently on a visit to Tallinn, has decorated several Estonian officials including his counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid, the Presidential Administration informs. The head of the state conferred the National Order of the Star of Romania in the grade of Collar to…

- President Klaus Iohannis will take part in an online debate on Wednesday organized by the European People's Party Group (EPP Group) in the European Parliament, under the title "Let's talk about Europe!," the Presidential Administration announced on Tuesday, agerpres reports. "During the event, President…

- President Klaus Iohannis has attended, Monday and Tuesday, the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, taking place in Brussels, context in which he emphasized Romania's support for the "fast" and "unitary" implementation of Digital COVID Certificates at the European level. According…

- President Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, on Monday, at Cotroceni Palace, on the occasion of the official visit the latter will carry out to Romania, the Presidential Administration informs on Wednesday. The Polish president's visit, following the invitation from…

- Germany, France and Italy occupy the first three places in the top of the countries that control subgroups of companies in Romania, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) says in a release sent on Wednesday. According to the INS, in Romania, in 2019, 80,787 groups of companies were identified,…