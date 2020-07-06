Orban:The pot, meaning the PSD, is calling the kettle black; I never took anything

Orban:The pot, meaning the PSD, is calling the kettle black; I never took anythingPublicat:
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Monday, at the Prime Minister's Hour in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, on the debate regarding COVID-19 acquisitions, that "the pot, meaning the PSD [Social Democratic Party], is calling the kettle black," mentioning that "any attempt to throw dirt towards him through a ventilator is doomed to failure."
"I admit I did not expect the PSD to open such a subject. Since January 2017, the PSD has started a true battle against the institutions in the field of justice, against the DNA [the National Anticorruption Directorate], against all institutions…
