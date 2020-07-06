Orban:The pot, meaning the PSD, is calling the kettle black; I never took anything

Stiri Recomandate

Ciolacu: "Se strânge laţul, domnule Orban, şi nu vă imaginaţi cât de singur aţi rămas la Palatul Victoria"

Ciolacu: ”Se strânge laţul, domnule Orban, şi nu vă imaginaţi cât de singur aţi rămas la Palatul Victoria”

Preşedintele interimar al PSD Marcel Ciolacu l-a acuzat luni, în plenul Camerei Deputaţilor, pe premieurl Ludovic Orban că a peofitat de pandemie pentru ”a-şi îndestula… [citeste mai departe]

Un motociclist de 39 de ani a fost grav rănit într-un accident de circulaţie

Un motociclist de 39 de ani a fost grav rănit într-un accident de circulaţie

Un motociclist de 39 de ani a fost grav rănit, luni, într-un accident de circulaţie produs în localitatea Sântămăria Orlea, în apropiere de Haţeg, după ce o tânără de 18 ani, aflată la volanul unui autoturism, nu i-a acordat prioritate.Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Noi controale pentru prevenirea îmbolnăvirilor cu Covid-19, s-au dat amenzi

Noi controale pentru prevenirea îmbolnăvirilor cu Covid-19, s-au dat amenzi

Acțiunile de verificare a respectării măsurilor de protecție sanitară în vederea prevenirii și limitării infectării cu virusul Covid-19 în zonele aglomerate din județul Cluj au continuat și duminică. Sub autoritatea Institutiei Prefectului, politiștii,… [citeste mai departe]

Rareş Bogdan cere explicaţii Comisiei Europene despre românii ţinuţi la cozi uriaşe la intrare în Grecia. Situaţia este intolerabilă

Rareş Bogdan cere explicaţii Comisiei Europene despre românii ţinuţi la cozi uriaşe la intrare în Grecia. Situaţia este intolerabilă

Într-o intervenţie telefonică în emisiunea "News Line", Rareş Bogdan a explicat că "situaţia este una extrem de deranjantă… [citeste mai departe]

În țară: 4614 teste, 250 pozitive, 281 externate (187 vindecate +94 asimptomatice), 18 decese( unul din Mureș)

În țară: 4614 teste, 250 pozitive, 281 externate (187 vindecate +94 asimptomatice), 18 decese( unul din Mureș)

Până astăzi, 6 iulie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 29.223 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19).(ieri. 28.973), adică 250 cazuri noi… [citeste mai departe]

Ai o afacere în Moldova? Completează sondajul „Evaluarea impactului Covid-19 asupra climatului antreprenorial"

Ai o afacere în Moldova? Completează sondajul „Evaluarea impactului Covid-19 asupra climatului antreprenorial”

Ministerul Economiei și Infrastructurii a lansat sondajul „Evaluarea impactului Covid-19 asupra climatului de afaceri”, care va fi realizat în perioada 6-18 iulie 2020… [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii mai multor blocuri din Chișinău, fără apă în perioada 7-9 iulie. Pe ce străzi vor avea loc sistările

Locuitorii mai multor blocuri din Chișinău, fără apă în perioada 7-9 iulie. Pe ce străzi vor avea loc sistările

Apă-Canal Chişinău anunță că pe 7, 8 și 9 iulie, va fi sistată furnizarea apei potabile pe mai multe străzi ale capitalei, în legătură cu efectuarea unor lucrări… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în PNL. Un politician liberal celebru a fost răpus de COVID-19

Doliu în PNL. Un politician liberal celebru a fost răpus de COVID-19

Un fost viceprimar liberal și om de afaceri din Botoșani a murit, în noaptea de sâmbătă spre duminică, din cauza COVID-19. Acesta suferea și de diabet, iar acest lucru i-a înrăutățit starea de sănătate. [citeste mai departe]

80 de rachete antigrindină au fost lansate pentru protejarea culturilor agricole, în perioada 26 iunie-3 iulie

80 de rachete antigrindină au fost lansate pentru protejarea culturilor agricole, în perioada 26 iunie-3 iulie

Un număr de 80 de rachete antigrindină au fost lansate în perioada 26 iunie-3 iulie din punctele de lansare ale Unităţilor de combatere a căderilor de grindină, pentru protejarea… [citeste mai departe]

Candidat la sesiunea specială a Bacalaureatului s-a temut să nu aibă COVID: Am avut stări de anxietate accentuată

Candidat la sesiunea specială a Bacalaureatului s-a temut să nu aibă COVID: Am avut stări de anxietate accentuată

Dan, unul dintre cei 12 elevi din Capitală care a participat la sesiunea specială a Bacalaureatului, a povestit, pentru MEDIAFAX, că s-a confruntat cu stări de anxietate… [citeste mai departe]


Orban:The pot, meaning the PSD, is calling the kettle black; I never took anything

Publicat:
Orban:The pot, meaning the PSD, is calling the kettle black; I never took anything

stated, on Monday, at the Prime Minister's Hour in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, on the debate regarding COVID-19 acquisitions, that "the pot, meaning the PSD [], is calling the kettle black," mentioning that "any attempt to throw dirt towards him through a ventilator is doomed to failure."

"I admit I did not expect the PSD to open such a subject. 2017, the PSD has started a true battle against the institutions in the field of justice, against the DNA [the National Anticorruption Directorate], against all institutions

Orban: PSD seeks to unfoundedly connect me to activity of state company

17:12, 06.07.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Monday, in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies, at the "Prime Minister's Question Time", that the subject for which he was invited has no connection to his activity as head of the Government, mentioning that there are attempts to create an "inexistent" link…

Deputies' Chamber passes simple motion against HealthMin Tataru

13:57, 24.06.2020 - The simple motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD ) against Health Minister Nelu Tataru passed the Chamber of Deputies plenary meeting. There were 164 votes "in favour", 85 against and 48 abstentions.The motion called "Romanian's health is not a funeral home" was debated by…

Simple motion against Health minister, lodged by Social Democrat deputies

13:13, 17.06.2020 - The deputies of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Wednesday have lodged in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies a simple motion against the minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, dubbed "Romanians' health is not a funeral home"."We submit to you the simple motion dubbed 'Romanians'…

Lower House adops motion against Education Minister Monica Anisie

17:48, 27.05.2020 - The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday the simple motion against Education Minister Monica Anisie by a vote of 172 to 90 and 47 abstentions.The motion titled "Step by step we have reached an educational collapse - PNL has created UnEducated Romania" signed by 93 Pro Romania and Social…

Simple motion against FinMin Citu to be voted in the plenary meeting on Wednesday

08:52, 13.05.2020 - The Chamber of Deputies will vote on Wednesday the simple motion tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against Finance Minister Florin Citu. The simple motion, called "The Citu virus has infected the national economy," was debated on Monday in the plenary session of the Chamber.Mortgaging…

FinMin Citu: We borrow to pay PSD's bills and expenses

00:17, 12.05.2020 - We borrow in order to pay the bills and expenses made by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and had the PSD been a responsible party, it wouldn't have passed laws in Parliament without the necessary funding source, Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Monday in the Chamber of Deputies' plenary."I…

PSD's Ciolacu: We don't support law on Szeklerland's autonomy; we will vote against it

11:27, 29.04.2020 - PSD (Social Democratic Party) does not support the law regarding the autonomy of the Szeklerland and this party's members will vote against and reject it at once in the Senate, which is the decision-making chamber, interim leader of the party Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday. "PSD does not support…

PSD to submit two simple motions against Agriculture, Finance ministers

14:52, 28.04.2020 - The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday that the MPs of the party he runs will submit two simple motions, one in the Senate, one in the Chamber of Deputies, against the Finance and the Agriculture ministers. "We will submit two simple motions. One…


