New quarantine rules for people arriving in Romania

- As many as 71,605 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 25,607 with the first dose, 22,776 - the second dose and 23,222 with the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed…

- As many as 127,948 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 93,049 represent the first dose, 9,861 - the second dose and 25,038 - the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV)…

- Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted at a Monday meeting new exceptions regarding access of unvaccinated persons to public bodies and shopping centres. Thus, CNSU Decision 94/2021 establishes that access to the premises of business operators trading non-food…

- Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday announced additional restrictions to manage the public health risk caused by a large number of COVID-19 infections, according to Agerpres. Under the restrictions to begin Monday, CNSU proposes a 30-day curfew from 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs…

- Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Monday that in the last 24 hours, 52,897 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 20,149 first doses, 2,460 second doses, and 30,288 third doses. Since…

- Children up to 12 years old are exempted from the measure of quarantine and the obligation to present an RT-PCR test, decided, on Thursday, by a new decision, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU). Until now, the age limit was 6 years. Within the Decision no. 74, CNSU updated…

- A number of 5,288 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized medical units, out of which 162 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. According to the same source, 633 patients are now in intensive care, of whom 10 are children. In…

- The new school year 2021 - 2022 begins on Monday, with physical attendance in most schools in Romania, but with health protection measures in the context of the increasing number of daily infections with SARS- CoV-2, agerpres reports. For the approximately 2,900,000 pupils and preschoolers, the courses…