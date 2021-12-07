New quarantine rules for people arriving in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Vestea dimineții pentru toți românii. Ce se întâmplă cu facturile la gaze în această iarnă

Vestea dimineții pentru toți românii. Ce se întâmplă cu facturile la gaze în această iarnă

România, ca multe alte state europene, trece în această perioadă printr-o criză acută a gazelor naturale. În acest context se pune problema unor facturi mai mari la agentul de încălzire a locuințelor în… [citeste mai departe]

Un pieton a decedat. Trafic restrictionat pe autostrada A2 Bucuresti- Constanta

Un pieton a decedat. Trafic restrictionat pe autostrada A2 Bucuresti- Constanta

Accident rutier pe A2. Un pieton decedat dupa ce a fost lovit de un autoturism. Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca pe Autostrada A2 Bucuresti Constanta, la kilometrul 56 850 de metri, in zona localitatii… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Cristoiu explică declinul lui Klaus Iohannis: Momentul formării Coaliţiei a fost doar momentul ultim al căderii

Ion Cristoiu explică declinul lui Klaus Iohannis: Momentul formării Coaliţiei a fost doar momentul ultim al căderii

Publicistul Ion Cristoiu afirmă că, la un an de la alegerile prezidenţiale, Klaus Iohannis s-a prăbuşit în sondajele privind încrederea românilor în preşedinte, prăbuşire… [citeste mai departe]

PS Siluan la hramul Catedralei din Giula: Sfântul Nicolae nu s-a lăsat biruit de greutățile vieții

PS Siluan la hramul Catedralei din Giula: Sfântul Nicolae nu s-a lăsat biruit de greutățile vieții

Episcopul Siluan al Ungariei a vorbit la hramul Catedralei Episcopale din Giula despre virtuţile sfântului ocrotitor, notează Basilica.ro. „Crescut de mic în dreapta credință și rămas orfan de ambii… [citeste mai departe]

Zodia care va avea un salariu uriaș în 2022. Își va găsi cel mai bănos loc de muncă

Zodia care va avea un salariu uriaș în 2022. Își va găsi cel mai bănos loc de muncă

Câteva zodii o să dea lovitura în 2022! Anumiți nativi o să își găsească locurile de muncă la care visau, astfel că veniturile lor o să fie rotunjite. În cazul în care îți dorești să faci o schimbare în viața ta din punct… [citeste mai departe]

ArianeGroup va dezvolta un mini-lansator de rachete reutilizabil pentru a concura cu companii precum SpaceX

ArianeGroup va dezvolta un mini-lansator de rachete reutilizabil pentru a concura cu companii precum SpaceX

Compania spaţială europeană ArianeGroup va dezvolta un mini-lansator reutilizabil pentru a concura cu companii precum SpaceX, a miliardarului Elon Musk, a declarat luni ministrul francez… [citeste mai departe]

Geoană, despre Rusia: Există o avalanșă de dezinformare care vine către noi

Geoană, despre Rusia: Există o avalanșă de dezinformare care vine către noi

Există o avalanșă de dezinformare a Federației Ruse care vine către noi, în jurul COVID, în jurul altor probleme, inclusiv în jurul momentelor de alegeri, ceea ce este intolerabil, spune secretarul general NATO,... [citeste mai departe]

Momentul în care un parlamentar din Letonia este arestat pentru că a pornit o campanie anti-vaccinare VIDEO

Momentul în care un parlamentar din Letonia este arestat pentru că a pornit o campanie anti-vaccinare VIDEO

Deputatul leton, Aldis Gobzems, a fost arestat luni pentru că a iniţiat o campanie anti-vaccinare-COVID la nivel naţional. În ultima vreme, acesta a organizat mai multe proteste împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

Mitropolitul Ioan al Banatului: Va domina lumea cel care câştigă bătălia culturală

Mitropolitul Ioan al Banatului: Va domina lumea cel care câştigă bătălia culturală

Mitropolitul Ioan al Banatului a declarat, luni, după primirea titlului de Doctor Honoris Causa (DHC) al Universităţii de Ştiinţe Agricole şi Medicină Veterinară a Banatului (USAMVB) din Timişoara, că avem, ca naţie, atâta minte… [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden și Vladimir Putin discută astăzi despre situația din Ucraina

Joe Biden și Vladimir Putin discută astăzi despre situația din Ucraina

Președintele Statelor Unite, Joe Biden, va avea astăzi o convorbire în sistem video cu omologul său rus, Vladimir Putin, pe fondul declarațiilor tot mai belicoase ale celor două părți legate de situația din Ucraina. [citeste mai departe]


New quarantine rules for people arriving in Romania

Publicat:
New quarantine rules for people arriving in Romania

Romania's for (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of persons arriving in Romania, applicable December 10, 2021, 24:00hrs through January 8, 2022, 24:00hrs, agerpres reports. A 14-day quarantine is established at home, at a stated location or special place for persons arriving from the other member states of the , the and Switzerland for:
* persons who arrive from the green or yellow zone and do not present proof of vaccination, proof of positive confirmation for SARS-CoV-2 virus…

71,605 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours, including 25,607 with first dose

18:45, 10.11.2021 - As many as 71,605 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 25,607 with the first dose, 22,776 - the second dose and 23,222 with the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed…

127,948 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours

18:31, 25.10.2021 - As many as 127,948 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 93,049 represent the first dose, 9,861 - the second dose and 25,038 - the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV)…

Exceptions passed regarding access of unvaccinated persons to public bodies, shopping centres

14:45, 25.10.2021 - Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted at a Monday meeting new exceptions regarding access of unvaccinated persons to public bodies and shopping centres. Thus, CNSU Decision 94/2021 establishes that access to the premises of business operators trading non-food…

COVID-19: Romania introduces new restrictions to manage public health risk

17:36, 22.10.2021 - Romania‘s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday announced additional restrictions to manage the public health risk caused by a large number of COVID-19 infections, according to Agerpres. Under the restrictions to begin Monday, CNSU proposes a 30-day curfew from 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 52,897 people immunised in last 24h

18:50, 04.10.2021 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Monday that in the last 24 hours, 52,897 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 20,149 first doses, 2,460 second doses, and 30,288 third doses. Since…

CNSU: Children under 12 expempted from quarantine measure and RT-PCR test

19:35, 23.09.2021 - Children up to 12 years old are exempted from the measure of quarantine and the obligation to present an RT-PCR test, decided, on Thursday, by a new decision, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU). Until now, the age limit was 6 years. Within the Decision no. 74, CNSU updated…

GCS: 633 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care; 5,288 persons hospitalized, 162 of them children

13:55, 13.09.2021 - A number of 5,288 people infected with the novel coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized medical units, out of which 162 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. According to the same source, 633 patients are now in intensive care, of whom 10 are children. In…

New school year 2021-2022 kicks off facing pandemic

08:35, 13.09.2021 - The new school year 2021 - 2022 begins on Monday, with physical attendance in most schools in Romania, but with health protection measures in the context of the increasing number of daily infections with SARS- CoV-2, agerpres reports. For the approximately 2,900,000 pupils and preschoolers, the courses…


