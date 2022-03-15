Negative natural increase in Romania, in January

Negative natural increase in Romania, in JanuaryPublicat:
The natural increase in Romania's population remained negative in January of this year, at minus 12,146 people, compared to minus 14,538 people in January 2021, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Average monthly net salary in Romania declines to 3,698 lei in Jan. 2022
10:25, 15.03.2022 - Average monthly net salary in Romania was standing at 3,698 lei in January 2022 down 4.7% from December 2021, with the highest such salary being reported in information technology activities, including computer service activities, at 8,940 lei, show data published on Tuesday by the National Institute…
Romania's foreign trade deficit widens by 944.9 million euros in January 2022
10:40, 14.03.2022 - Romania's January 2022 foreign trade deficit was 944.9 million euros higher than in the first month of 2021, having widened to 2.126 billion euros, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Number of new housing units completed in 2021 up 5.31 pct from previous year
11:30, 10.03.2022 - A total of 71,420 housing units were built last year, by 3,604 more (+5.31 percent) compared to 2020, according to provisional data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Net investment in national economy up by 2.1%, last year
10:26, 10.03.2022 - Net investments made in the national economy have summed up 120.148 billion RON in 2021, going up by 2.1%, when comparing with 2020, according to the preliminary data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Romania's economy drops 0.1 pct in Q4 2021
10:15, 08.03.2022 - The gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2021 was lower, in real terms, by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, announced on Thursday, the National Institute for Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Women represent 51.1% of total resident population on January 1, 2021
19:50, 07.03.2022 - Women represented 51.1% of the total resident population on January 1, 2021, respectively 9.814 million people, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
Ciolacu: Energy and gas bills will not increase
21:01, 22.02.2022 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the price of energy will remain at the current level, and the measures in force regarding the electricity and natural gas bills will be extended after April 1. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Wholesale turnover increases 21.7% in 2021
10:36, 18.02.2022 - Wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, rose last year as gross series by 21.7% compared to 2020, National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…