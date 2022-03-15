Negative natural increase in Romania, in January

Stiri Recomandate

(video) „Suprimă garanția dreptului de proprietate”. Domnica Manole explică decizia CC de a da aviz negativ solicitării privind modificarea Constituției

(video) „Suprimă garanția dreptului de proprietate”. Domnica Manole explică decizia CC de a da aviz negativ solicitării privind modificarea Constituției

Președinta Curții Constituționale, Domnica Manole, a explicat decizia CC de a… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimele zile pentru 4.5 milioane lei pentru SPORT și CULTURĂ la Cluj-Napoca. Ce trebuie să faci

Ultimele zile pentru 4.5 milioane lei pentru SPORT și CULTURĂ la Cluj-Napoca. Ce trebuie să faci

Primăria și Consiliul local Cluj-Napoca acordă în acest an 4,5 milioane euro de la bugetul local pentru finanțarea nerambursabilă a proiectelor culturale și a activităţilor/acţiunilor sportive. [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – TV NEWS BUZAU – “RAPORT SPECIAL, cu Iulian Gavriluta. Numire controversata la USR Municipiu? Explicatiile interimarului Dragulin Florin

VIDEO – TV NEWS BUZAU – “RAPORT SPECIAL, cu Iulian Gavriluta. Numire controversata la USR Municipiu? Explicatiile interimarului Dragulin Florin

Editie speciala la TV News Buzau - “RAPORT SPECIAL", cu Iulian Gavriluta. "Numire controversata la USR… [citeste mai departe]

HOROSCOP/ Săgetătorii sunt sfătuiți să aibă grijă de sănătate. Află ce se întâmplă cu zodia ta

HOROSCOP/ Săgetătorii sunt sfătuiți să aibă grijă de sănătate. Află ce se întâmplă cu zodia ta

Horoscopul zilei de 15 martie 2022 îi sfătuiește pe nativii din zodia Săgetătorului să fie foarte atenți la sănătatea lor. Astrele spun că ar trebui să se pună mai des pe primul loc… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o criză se adâncește. Panică în tipografii și edituri: hârtia s-a scumpit brusc

Încă o criză se adâncește. Panică în tipografii și edituri: hârtia s-a scumpit brusc

Criza hârtiei pentru ambalaje și cărți ia amploare și pune în pericol tipografiile și fabricile de profil. Hârtia s-a scumpit cu 50 – 70% în numai 2 luni, afectând nu numai tipografiile şi implicit piaţa cărţii şi… [citeste mai departe]

Se repară infrastructura stricată de intervențiile la rețelele de apă și canalizare la Cluj

Se repară infrastructura stricată de intervențiile la rețelele de apă și canalizare la Cluj

Compania de Apă „Someș” S.A. a finalizat prima etapă a licitației privind atribuirea lucrărilor de refacere a infrastructurii deteriorate în urma intervențiilor și reparațiilor apărute la rețelele de apă și… [citeste mai departe]

Noile Mercedes-AMG GT 63 și GT 63 S facelift: suspensie revizuită și mai multe variante de ...

Noile Mercedes-AMG GT 63 și GT 63 S facelift: suspensie revizuită și mai multe variante de ...

În vara anului trecut, Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe a primit o serie de îmbunătățiri, care au fost aplicat, însă, numai versiunilor cu motoare cu șase cilindri. Cu alte cuvinte modelelor AMG GT 43 și AMG GT… [citeste mai departe]

Firmă de construcții angajează inginer CFDP și inginer devize

Firmă de construcții angajează inginer CFDP și inginer devize

Firmă de construcții din zona Turzii angajează inginer CFDP și inginer devize. Informații la telefon: 0764.471.818. Articolul Firmă de construcții angajează inginer CFDP și inginer devize apare... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai… [citeste mai departe]

Cu mama la cumpărături

Cu mama la cumpărături

Fie că ai nevoie de haine sau de încălțăminte nouă, a face cumpărături a devenit ceva relaxant, deoarece nu mai este nevoie să te înghesui prin magazine sau să stai la cozi interminabile. Acum ai nevoie de un card și de un cont pe site-ul de unde dorești să achiziționezi. Poți să iți selectezi produsele preferate și să decizi la final ce pui în coș.… [citeste mai departe]

Negative natural increase in Romania, in January

Negative natural increase in Romania, in January

The natural increase in Romania's population remained negative in January of this year, at minus 12,146 people, compared to minus 14,538 people in January 2021, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Negative natural increase in Romania, in January

Publicat:
Negative natural increase in Romania, in January

The natural increase in Romania's population remained negative in January of this year, at minus 12,146 people, compared to minus 14,538 people in January 2021, according to data published on Tuesday by the of Statistics (INS).

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Average monthly net salary in Romania declines to 3,698 lei in Jan. 2022

10:25, 15.03.2022 - Average monthly net salary in Romania was standing at 3,698 lei in January 2022 down 4.7% from December 2021, with the highest such salary being reported in information technology activities, including computer service activities, at 8,940 lei, show data published on Tuesday by the National Institute…

Romania's foreign trade deficit widens by 944.9 million euros in January 2022

10:40, 14.03.2022 - Romania's January 2022 foreign trade deficit was 944.9 million euros higher than in the first month of 2021, having widened to 2.126 billion euros, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Number of new housing units completed in 2021 up 5.31 pct from previous year

11:30, 10.03.2022 - A total of 71,420 housing units were built last year, by 3,604 more (+5.31 percent) compared to 2020, according to provisional data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Net investment in national economy up by 2.1%, last year

10:26, 10.03.2022 - Net investments made in the national economy have summed up 120.148 billion RON in 2021, going up by 2.1%, when comparing with 2020, according to the preliminary data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romania's economy drops 0.1 pct in Q4 2021

10:15, 08.03.2022 - The gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2021 was lower, in real terms, by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, announced on Thursday, the National Institute for Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Women represent 51.1% of total resident population on January 1, 2021

19:50, 07.03.2022 - Women represented 51.1% of the total resident population on January 1, 2021, respectively 9.814 million people, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Ciolacu: Energy and gas bills will not increase

21:01, 22.02.2022 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the price of energy will remain at the current level, and the measures in force regarding the electricity and natural gas bills will be extended after April 1. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Wholesale turnover increases 21.7% in 2021

10:36, 18.02.2022 - Wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, rose last year as gross series by 21.7% compared to 2020, National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 martie 2022
Bucuresti -1°C | 14°C
Iasi -3°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 13°C
Timisoara 4°C | 15°C
Constanta 1°C | 10°C
Brasov -4°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 591.360,00 13.130.184,88
II (5/6) 6 32.853,33 -
III (4/6) 565 348,88 -
IV (3/6) 10.933 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 13.852.414,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 martie 2022
USD 4.5151
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.8288
GBP 5.8843
CAD 3.5412
XAU 284.719
JPY 3.8258
CNY 0.7094
AED 1.2292
AUD 3.2699
MDL 0.2446
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec