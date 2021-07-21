Ministry of Environment: We hope to double, even triple fines for feeding bears by individuals

Stiri Recomandate

Scrisoarea lui Lasconi din Câmpulung! Se anulează Zilele orașului

Primărița din Câmpulung, Elena Lasconi, se face de râs din primul an de mandat. Fosta PRO TV-istă, transformată în USR-istă, Elena Lasconi – actualul primar al orașului a bifat o performanță unică în istoria primei capitale românești. Nu va mai organiza Zilele orașului,… [citeste mai departe]

Tot ce trebuie să știți despre ridicarea vehiculelor. Când, cum și cine are voie să vă ridice mașinile

Primăria Bistrița se pregătește să ridice mașinile staționate neregulamentar. Află toate detaliile: Consiliul Local al municipiului Bistrița urmează să aprobe un regulament care vine… [citeste mai departe]

Interzis la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo! Sportiv depistat pozitiv cu cocaină

Unui călăreţ australian i-a fost interzisă participarea la Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo. Sportivului i s-a găsit în organism cocaină. Federaţia Australiană de Echitaţie, citată lesoir.be și de agenția Belga, informează că Jamie Kermond, în vârstă… [citeste mai departe]

Câți bani câștigă Ștefania, iubita lui Speak, din videoclipurile de pe Youtube

Ștefania, iubita lui Speak câștigă sume bune din videoclipurile pe care le postează pe YouTube, pe care nu oricine le-ar încasa lunar. Câți bani câștigă Ștefania, iubita lui Speak, din videoclipurile de pe Youtube ? Potrivit datelor… [citeste mai departe]

Condamnare definitivă majorată. Ex-primarul Țâroiu a primit 1 an cu suspendare

Pe 21 iulie instanța de judecată s-a pronunțat definitiv în cazul de conducere sub influența alcoolului în care a fost implicat anul trecut fostul primar al Câmpulungului, Liviu Țâroiu. În urma admiterii apelului declarat de procurorii,… [citeste mai departe]

USR PLUS îi cere lui Nicușor Dan să stopeze „mascarada” concursurilor din Primăria Capitalei

USR PLUS îi cere lui Nicușor Dan organizarea unor concursuri corecte pentru posturile de conducere din Primăria Capitalei. „USR PLUS București îi solicită ferm primarului Nicușor Dan să stopeze mascarada... [citeste mai departe]

Prințul Charles: Agricultura superintensivă va duce la prăbușirea micilor ferme

Sistemele de agricultură intensivă super-eficiente, producerea și căutarea de alimente ieftine vor declanșa prăbușirea micilor ferme de familie, a avertizat prințul de Wales. Într-un interviu acordat programului Today al BBC Radio 4,… [citeste mai departe]

Stelian Ion, lăsat singur pe ZOOM la ședința despre desființarea SIIJ. Niciun membru PNL sau UDMR nu a fost prezent

În coaliția de guvernare tensiunile par să crească de la zi la zi. Cel mai nou episod, care arată că membrii coaliției numai parteneri nu sunt, a fost povestit chiar… [citeste mai departe]

Baia Mare – strada Frumușeaua: SC VITAL SA anunţă întreruperea furnizării apei potabile pe 21 iulie 2021

Întreruperea furnizării apei potabile în următoarele zone este consecința unor lucrări de modernizare și reabilitare la rețeaua de distribuție a apei potabile. Chiar dacă aceste… [citeste mai departe]

Olga Kurylenko: „Costumul purtat în ‘Black Widow’ a fost foarte greu de îmbrăcat”

Olga Kurylenko a mărturisit că a fost foarte complicat să îmbrace costumul Taskmaster în ‘Black Widow’. Actrița în vârstă de 41 de ani a povestit pentru ComicBook.com, potrivit contactmusic.com: „Mi-a luat ceva să îl… [citeste mai departe]


Ministry of Environment: We hope to double, even triple fines for feeding bears by individuals

Publicat:
Ministry of Environment: We hope to double, even triple fines for feeding bears by individuals

Fines for feeding bears by individuals could be doubled or even tripled from the current level, which is somewhere between 3,000 and 5,000 RON, according to a the secretary of state of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests (MMAP), .

"We are working on a piece of legislation to limiting and drastically sanctioning the feeding of bears by unauthorized people near localities. We will increase the quantum of fines for abandoning waste and we will carry out more rigorous controls regarding the abandonment of waste around localities," Szep said, during a press briefing…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


