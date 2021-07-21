Ministry of Environment: We hope to double, even triple fines for feeding bears by individuals Fines for feeding bears by individuals could be doubled or even tripled from the current level, which is somewhere between 3,000 and 5,000 RON, according to a the secretary of state of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests (MMAP), Robert Szep. "We are working on a piece of legislation to limiting and drastically sanctioning the feeding of bears by unauthorized people near localities. We will increase the quantum of fines for abandoning waste and we will carry out more rigorous controls regarding the abandonment of waste around localities," Szep said, during a press briefing… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

