Minister Aurescu U.S. official Derek Chollet discuss NATO strengthening on eastern flank

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended the summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Tuesday to launch the Renewed European Security Dialogue, on which occasion he spoke out against any attempt to undermine the "European security architecture". According…

- Romania's Chief of the Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, states that the arrival in our country of 1,000 U.S. troops from Germany is "an important defensive measure, a direct contribution of the United States to strengthening Romania's defense amid the current security context in the region."…

- The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat, declared on Monday that Romania needs to adapt to the European Union rules regarding the COVID-19 digital certificate, and people who had their second vaccine dose more than 9 months ago need to take the booster shot as well.…

- On Monday, the Department of Sustainable Development received the United Nations (UN) award for innovation in public service at the "United Public Service Forum 2021" gala in Dubai. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the Department of Sustainable Development was named the winner, the…

- Romanian pharmaceutical company Antibiotice SA wins a tender worth E11mln in the United Kingdom, according to a report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Antibiotice Iasi won the tender held by the UK Department of Health and Social Care for a number of 5 anti-infective products for injection,…

- The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is paying an official visit to Romania, was welcomed on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by the Romanian head of state, Klaus Iohannis, agerpres reports. The reception with military honors took place on the area for ceremonies.…

- The interim Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated on Monday in Brussels in the ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership, on which occasion he underlined the importance of concrete results in the reform processes in the partner states, in particular with regard to the rule…

- Senior official for defence policy, planning and international affairs with Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN) Simona Cojocaru had an official meeting in New York with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean Piere Lacroix and General Birame Diop, a military adviser to the UN Department…