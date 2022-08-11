Men's volleyball: Romania defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina again in preliminaries of European Championships 2023

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Romanian government on Thursday decided to grant emergency external humanitarian aid to France to fight wildfires in the form of a rapid response land module.

The Romanian men's volleyball team defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20) on Wednesday in Galati in a Pool G match of the men's European volleyball championships qualifications.

The Romanian tennis players Miriam Bulgaru and Georgia Craciun qualified, on Tuesday, in the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Brasov, equipped with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars.

The Romanian national team defeated the Republic of Moldova, 44-30 (29-11), on Tuesday, in Group B of the European EHF Under-18 Men's Handball Championship, hosted by the Polivalenta Hall in Craiova.

The Romanian national team defeated the Swiss team, 93-52 (27-17, 21-13, 31-15, 14-7), on Tuesday evening, in Ploiesti, in Group C of the European Men's Basketball Championships Under-18 - Division B, hosted by Prahova.

The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Palermo, endowed with total prizes of 203,024 euros, on Friday, after defeating the French Diane Parry, 6-1, 6-3.

The Romanian and Greek Energy Ministers will sign a memorandum for the continuation of joint energy projects in the medium and long term, Romanian Minister Virgil Popescu wrote on Thursday on Facebook.

The wide gauge railway in the Port of Galati was reopened on Thursday morning, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu announced on his Facebook page.