Men's volleyball: Romania defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina again in preliminaries of European Championships 2023

Comisia Naţională de Strategie şi Prognoză a îmbunătăţit cu 0,6 puncte procentuale previziunea de creştere economică pentru 2022

Comisia Naţională de Strategie şi Prognoză (CNSP) a îmbunătăţit cu 0,6 puncte procentuale previziunea de creştere pentru 2022,… [citeste mai departe]

„Satele Unite ale Maramureşului şi Sătmarului”, proiect eparhial pentru tinerii din Maramureș și Satu Mare

Ieri, miercuri, 11 august 2022, în sala „Sfântul Iosif Mărturisitorul” de la Catedrala Episcopală „Sfânta Treime” din Baia Mare, Arhid. Vlad Verdeş, inspector eparhial pentru… [citeste mai departe]

PMP anunță că nu va vota proiectul de aprobare a PUZ-ului ce include și pasajul subteran

Partidul MIșcarea Populară Câmpina ne-a transmis un comunicat de presă, având ca subiect votul consilierilor acestei formațiuni politice pe cel mai discutat și disputat subiect - aprobarea PUZ-ului ce include și pasajul… [citeste mai departe]

Șef nou la Permise Argeș

Astăzi a avut loc concursul pentru postul de șef serviciu al Serviciului Public Comunitar Regim Permise de Conducere şi Înmatriculare a Vehiculelor din cadrul Instituţiei Prefectului – județul Argeș. Au fost înscriși trei candidați. Dragoș Mecu a obținut postul de șef la Permise. Acesta a asigurat conducerea prin delegație în ultimul an. El a fost… [citeste mai departe]

China, mutare strategică de efect: Xi Jinping va fi primit cu surle și trâmbițe în Arabia Saudită, după vizita discretă a lui Biden

Președintele chinez Xi Jinping este așteptat să viziteze Arabia Saudită săptămâna viitoare, unde se plănuiește o recepție… [citeste mai departe]

Dunărea a secat atât de mult, încât se vede baza pilonilor pe care stă Podul Prieteniei de la Calafat

Noi imagini îngrijorătoare cu Dunărea arată că a secat atât de mult, încât pilonii Podului Prieteniei de la Calafat, ce leagă România de Bulgaria, se văd în totalitate, de la bază, iar unul… [citeste mai departe]

Contribuţiile de asigurări sociale şi de sănătate, stabilite la nivelul contribuţiilor aferente salariului minim (proiect)

Contribuţiile de asigurări sociale şi de sănătate se stabilesc, începând din august, la nivelul contribuţiilor aferente salariului minim pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ce să faci pentru a te salva de la înec. Salvamarii vin cu un sfat prețios

Ce să faci pentru a te salva de la înec? Este un lucru pe care niciunul dintre noi nu vrea să și-l imagineze vreodată. Fie să se înece, fie să sară în apă pentru a salva pe cineva. În multe cazuri, o persoană sau un copil care are nevoie de ajutor… [citeste mai departe]

Magazinul unde se poate plăti cu palma. Inovația incredibilă care a apărut, va fi posibil așa ceva și în România?

Toți marii retaileri sunt în căutare de modalități de a face viața clienților mai bună. Un domeniu în care mulți au petrecut mult timp inovând este experiența… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr fără permis din Covasna, a lovit cu mașina un biciclist și a fugit de la locul accidentului

Un tânăr de 23 de ani a fost reținut de polițiștii din Covasna, fiind bănuit că a lovit cu mașina un biciclist și a fugit de la locul accidentului. Polițiștii au stabilit că acesta nu are… [citeste mai departe]


Men's volleyball: Romania defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina again in preliminaries of European Championships 2023

Publicat:
men's volleyball team defeated the Bosnia-Herzegovina team, 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-20), on Thursday, in Galati, in a match from Group G of the 2023 European Championship preliminaries.

Secretary of state Arafat: Romania to dispatch rapid response teams to France to fight wildfires

18:50, 11.08.2022 - The Romanian government on Thursday decided to grant emergency external humanitarian aid to France to fight wildfires in the form of a rapid response land module. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Romania score second win in men's European volleyball championships qualifications

23:40, 10.08.2022 - The Romanian men's volleyball team defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20) on Wednesday in Galati in a Pool G match of the men's European volleyball championships qualifications. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Tennis: Mirian Bulgaru, Georgia Craciun qualify for the round of 16 of ITF tournament in Brasov

23:45, 09.08.2022 - The Romanian tennis players Miriam Bulgaru and Georgia Craciun qualified, on Tuesday, in the round of 16 of the ITF tournament in Brasov, equipped with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Men's handball: Romania wins against Moldova in the U-18 European Handball Championship

23:10, 09.08.2022 - The Romanian national team defeated the Republic of Moldova, 44-30 (29-11), on Tuesday, in Group B of the European EHF Under-18 Men's Handball Championship, hosted by the Polivalenta Hall in Craiova. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Men's basketball: Romania wins for the third time in a row at European Under-18 Championships

10:06, 03.08.2022 - The Romanian national team defeated the Swiss team, 93-52 (27-17, 21-13, 31-15, 14-7), on Tuesday evening, in Ploiesti, in Group C of the European Men's Basketball Championships Under-18 - Division B, hosted by Prahova. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Irina Begu qualifies for semis at Palermo WTA 250

23:25, 22.07.2022 - The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the semifinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Palermo, endowed with total prizes of 203,024 euros, on Friday, after defeating the French Diane Parry, 6-1, 6-3. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Romanian, Greek Energy Ministers to sign joint projects memorandum

21:11, 07.07.2022 - The Romanian and Greek Energy Ministers will sign a memorandum for the continuation of joint energy projects in the medium and long term, Romanian Minister Virgil Popescu wrote on Thursday on Facebook. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Wide gauge railway in the Port of Galati, reopened after 22 years

10:05, 07.07.2022 - The wide gauge railway in the Port of Galati was reopened on Thursday morning, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu announced on his Facebook page. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…


