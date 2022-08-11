Men's volleyball: Romania defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina again in preliminaries of European Championships 2023

Men's volleyball: Romania defeats Bosnia-Herzegovina again in preliminaries of European Championships 2023Publicat:
The Romanian men's volleyball team defeated the Bosnia-Herzegovina team, 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-20), on Thursday, in Galati, in a match from Group G of the 2023 European Championship preliminaries.
