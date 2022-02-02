Maverick Senator Sosoaca: 15 years after EU accession Romania is still kept out of Schengen

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, addressing on Wednesday the solemn sitting of Parliament devoted to Romania's EU accession, said that 15 years after this major event, a new political pact such as the Snagov moment is needed to set Romania on a clear direction in the EU in the next period.…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that the years that have passed since Romania's accession to the European Union have meant significant changes to the benefit of Romanian citizens. "The 15 years since the accession of Romania have meant significant changes to the benefit…

- Romania has a strategic partnership with the United States of America, and our country's approach to the tensions on the Ukrainian border is the right one, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu declared on Wednesday when asked in Parliament to comment on the statement of Russian President Vladimir…

- Romania's accession to the European Union was one of the main foreign policy objectives of the Romanian state after 1990. This desideratum was assumed at the public level by the central institutions and leading personalities of the Romanian state, being also an ample collective effort of the Romanians,…

- The Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Sector 3 Court announced Parliament that president of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Constantin Mituletu Buica was arraigned for abuse of office; the notification was sent today by the joint Standing Bureaus to the two Law committees of Parliament.…

- Senator Diana Sosoaca attended, on Monday, Parliament's joint plenary solemn session dedicated to the anniversary of the Constitution, with a muzzle, claiming that the fundamental rights and freedoms of Romanians have been annulled by Parliament, by the president and by the government, agerpres reports.…

- Romanian tennis player Irina Bara qualified for the eighths during the finals of the WTA 125 tournament in Montevideo, equipped with prizes worth 115,000 US dollars, after defeating Katharina Gerlach (Germany) on Monday, with 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Bara (26 years old, 133 WTA) achieved the victory after…

- The Romanian and U.S. delegations, headed by strategic affairs senior official Dan Neculaescu and Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, signed a joint statement at the end of the seventh round of the Strategic Dialogue between Romania and the US, mentioning…