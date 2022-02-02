Maverick Senator Sosoaca: 15 years after EU accession Romania is still kept out of Schengen

Stiri Recomandate

Povestea România Sălbatică poate fi urmărită online pe TIFF Unlimited

Povestea România Sălbatică poate fi urmărită online pe TIFF Unlimited

Povestea „România Sălbatică”, filmul filmului, un making of al unei aventuri unice trăite de realizatorii celui mai amplu proiect de documentar dedicat naturii din ţara noastră, este online şi poate fi văzut exclusiv pe unlimited.tiff.ro. Peste 10 ani… [citeste mai departe]

România este o ţară sigură pentru investitori în ochii lui Adrian Câciu

România este o ţară sigură pentru investitori în ochii lui Adrian Câciu

România este o ţară sigură pentru investitori, iar Franţa reprezintă un partener strategic, fiind în topul investiţiilor străine directe, cu 5,64 miliarde de euro, a afirmat ministrul Finanţelor, Adrian Câciu, în cadrul unei întâlniri pe care a avut-o… [citeste mai departe]

Elevul care a cerut in instanta dizolvarea Consiliului Local Constanta este acum avocat si si-a deschis o firma

Elevul care a cerut in instanta dizolvarea Consiliului Local Constanta este acum avocat si si-a deschis o firma

Informatiile privind infiintarea firmei au aparut recent in Monitorul Oficial al Romaniei. Fondatorii sunt Alexandru Bajdechi, Cristian George Farauanu, Constantin Alexandru Manda,… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Gentea, acuzat că a agresat jucătorii FC Argeș. Primarul reacționează:”Minciuni!”

Cristian Gentea, acuzat că a agresat jucătorii FC Argeș. Primarul reacționează:”Minciuni!”

Acuzații grave au venit către primarul Gentea, în urma unor informații apărute în presa centrală. Aceasta a scris că după ce FC Argeș a pierdut meciul cu U Craiova(scor 0-1), edilul ar fi intrat în vestiarul… [citeste mai departe]

Câte pensii are Alexandru Arșinel, de fapt. Românii s-au revoltat când au văzut sumele colosale

Câte pensii are Alexandru Arșinel, de fapt. Românii s-au revoltat când au văzut sumele colosale

Alexandru Arșinel se bucură de pensii uriașe. Cunoscutul actor a reușit ca la bătrânețe să-și aranjeze lucrurile pentru ca nimic pe plan financiar să nu-i aducă bătăi de cap. Mulți dintre fanii acestuia… [citeste mai departe]

Royal Air Force: Aviaţia militară britanică a interceptat patru bombardiere strategice ruseşti

Royal Air Force: Aviaţia militară britanică a interceptat patru bombardiere strategice ruseşti

Aviaţia militară britanică a interceptat şi escortat miercuri patru bombardiere strategice ruseşti în zona sa de interes, a informat un purtător de cuvânt al Royal Air Force, potrivit Reuters. ''Avioane de… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Dîncu anunță că este o chestiune de câteva zile până la sosirea militarilor americani la Câmpia Turzii

Vasile Dîncu anunță că este o chestiune de câteva zile până la sosirea militarilor americani la Câmpia Turzii

Odată cu anunțul SUA privind trimiterea celor aproximativ 1.000 de soldați în țara noastră, României „i s-a îndeplinit o cerere din 2014, de suplimentare a trupelor pe… [citeste mai departe]

Partidele de opoziţie din Serbia aleg un general în retragere drept candidat comun în scrutinul prezidenţial din aprilie

Partidele de opoziţie din Serbia aleg un general în retragere drept candidat comun în scrutinul prezidenţial din aprilie

Principalele partide de opoziţie din Serbia au ales un general în retragere drept candidat comun împotriva preşedintelui Aleksandar Vucic în alegerile stabilite… [citeste mai departe]

Jigniri la finalul ședinței solemne din Parlament, chiar în fața unui ministru francez. Orban către Cîțu: Băi nesimțitule!

Jigniri la finalul ședinței solemne din Parlament, chiar în fața unui ministru francez. Orban către Cîțu: Băi nesimțitule!

La sfârșitul ședinței solemne din Parlament, de miercuri, la care a participat și ministrul pentru Europa şi Afaceri externe al Republicii… [citeste mai departe]

Conversație telefonică între Putin și Johnson: Ce s-a discutat

Conversație telefonică între Putin și Johnson: Ce s-a discutat

Președintele Rusiei și prim-ministrul Marii Britanii au avut o convorbire telefonică, în cadrul căreia au făcut un schimb de opinii cu privire la problema garanțiilor de securitate și la situația din jurul Ucrainei. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Maverick Senator Sosoaca: 15 years after EU accession Romania is still kept out of Schengen

Publicat:
Maverick Senator Sosoaca: 15 years after EU accession Romania is still kept out of Schengen

Addressing today the solemn session of Parliament honoring the 15th anniversary of Romania's EU accession, independent said that 15 years since this major event, the Romanians are still kept out of Schengen, despite being told that they are equal partners of the other member states.

" people live in a world you don't see. The EU was created - and the way it came into being was good - in order to further economic development, to ensure well-being, to compete with the of America. Regrettably, after 15 years during which we have been repeatedly…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Parliament heads Ciolacu, Citu on Romania's EU accession

21:00, 02.02.2022 - Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu, addressing on Wednesday the solemn sitting of Parliament devoted to Romania's EU accession, said that 15 years after this major event, a new political pact such as the Snagov moment is needed to set Romania on a clear direction in the EU in the next period.…

PM Ciuca: The 15 years since Romania's accession to EU meant significant changes to citizens' benefit

20:45, 02.02.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Wednesday, that the years that have passed since Romania's accession to the European Union have meant significant changes to the benefit of Romanian citizens. "The 15 years since the accession of Romania have meant significant changes to the benefit…

Speaker Ciolacu: Romania has a strategic partnership with the U.S., we are not Russia's subordinates

18:06, 02.02.2022 - Romania has a strategic partnership with the United States of America, and our country's approach to the tensions on the Ukrainian border is the right one, Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu declared on Wednesday when asked in Parliament to comment on the statement of Russian President Vladimir…

EU 15 YEARS: Romania's accession to the European Union

15:20, 31.12.2021 - Romania's accession to the European Union was one of the main foreign policy objectives of the Romanian state after 1990. This desideratum was assumed at the public level by the central institutions and leading personalities of the Romanian state, being also an ample collective effort of the Romanians,…

Prosecution Office notifies Parliament of AEP president's arraignment

21:25, 10.12.2021 - The Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Sector 3 Court announced Parliament that president of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Constantin Mituletu Buica was arraigned for abuse of office; the notification was sent today by the joint Standing Bureaus to the two Law committees of Parliament.…

Muzzled Sosoaca: Constitution, fundamental rights and freedoms, annulled by Parliament, President, Gov't

16:05, 06.12.2021 - Senator Diana Sosoaca attended, on Monday, Parliament's joint plenary solemn session dedicated to the anniversary of the Constitution, with a muzzle, claiming that the fundamental rights and freedoms of Romanians have been annulled by Parliament, by the president and by the government, agerpres reports.…

Irina Bara qualifies for the eighths in Montevideo (WTA 125)

10:06, 16.11.2021 - Romanian tennis player Irina Bara qualified for the eighths during the finals of the WTA 125 tournament in Montevideo, equipped with prizes worth 115,000 US dollars, after defeating Katharina Gerlach (Germany) on Monday, with 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Bara (26 years old, 133 WTA) achieved the victory after…

Joint Declaration after Romania - U.S. Strategic Dialogue meeting: security, investment, energy, of strategic importance

11:26, 11.11.2021 - The Romanian and U.S. delegations, headed by strategic affairs senior official Dan Neculaescu and Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, signed a joint statement at the end of the seventh round of the Strategic Dialogue between Romania and the US, mentioning…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 03 februarie 2022
Bucuresti -3°C | 9°C
Iasi -4°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -7°C | 2°C
Timisoara -2°C | 5°C
Constanta -2°C | 6°C
Brasov -8°C | 1°C
Baia Mare -7°C | 3°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 30.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 564.204,00 7.082.972,56
II (5/6) 3 62.689,33 -
III (4/6) 283 664,55 -
IV (3/6) 7.100 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.672.108,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 februarie 2022
USD 4.3731
EUR 4.9462
CHF 4.7576
GBP 5.9268
CAD 3.4489
XAU 253.524
JPY 3.8233
CNY 0.6875
AED 1.1906
AUD 3.1278
MDL 0.2438
BGN 2.5289

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec