MAE welcomes 30-year celebration of Romania-South Korea diplomatic relations

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs organized on Tuesday a briefing session for the diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Bucharest, on the measures taken nationwide to manage and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The measures taken in this…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended on Saturday, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the round table on the Three Seas Initiative, on which occasion he welcomed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement on the allocation by the United States of one billion US dollars…

- Economy, Energy and Business Environment Acting Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu welcomes the European Commission decision regarding the allocation of 53 million euro for the extension programme in Romania of charging stations for low-emissions vehicles. According to a release of the relevant Ministry…

- Romania's main objectives in the defence field, in the context of the Strategic Partnership with the US, were approached on Tuesday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, at a meeting with the CEO of the US company of military products and services Lockheed Martin Corporation, Marillyn…

- The BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has exceeded the threshold of 10,000 points on Monday and has thus reached the maximum of the past 12 years. According to a statement from the BVB, at the end of the trading session on Monday, the BET index reached the level of 10,024 points, after…

- Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu welcomed on Monday US Ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman on Monday to discuss co-operation under projects of mutual interest and making significant progress under the Romania-US Strategic Partnership. According to a press statement released…

- The Ministry of National Defense has taken the necessary steps to interrupt the training and advisory missions carried out by the Romanian troops deployed to Iraq, following the decision taken at the North Atlantic Council meeting in Brussels this Monday to temporarily suspend the training of Iraqi…

- The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) borrowed 605 million lei from banks on Monday, through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 45 months, at an average yield of 3.85pct per year, according to the data transmitted by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The nominal…