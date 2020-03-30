MAE welcomes 30-year celebration of Romania-South Korea diplomatic relations

Stiri Recomandate

Începând de luni, 30 martie, Observatorul de la ora 19.00 va avea și o rubrică de sport. Echipa se consolidează cu nume importante din jurnalismul sportiv pentru a le aduce telespectatorilor Antenei 1 informații de... [citeste mai departe]

Lucrătorii din sistemul medical şi asistenţii sociali, care sunt la pensie sau suferă de boli cronice, nu vor mai activa în perioada stării de urgenţă.… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectura Suceava aduce la cunoștința opiniei publice faptul că, începând de duminică, 29 martie, au intrat în vigoare prevederile Ordonanței Militare nr.… [citeste mai departe]

Inter Milano va fi cea mai afectată dintre marile puteri, dacă fotbalul nu va fi reluat până pe 30 iunie, fiind suspendat acum din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus. A doua în ierarhia generală, cu o pierdere totală de 35,7%: 276 de… [citeste mai departe]

Marfa este din abundenţă şi majoritatea preţurilor au revenit la valorile iniţiale, cu excepţia produselor din import, a declarat ministrul Agriculturii şi Dezvoltării Rurale,… [citeste mai departe]

Primul-ministru răspunde la cele mai grele întrebări, la ora 21:00: va fi față în față cu moderatorul Realitatea Plus Mădălina Dobrovolschi, într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele raionului Ștefan Vodă, socialistul Vasile Maxim, a fost testat pozitiv la COVID-19. Acest fapt a fost confirmat pentru reporterii Deschide.MD de către reprezentanții Consiliului raional Ștefan Vodă. Astfel, Vasile Maxim este al doilea președinte de… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, președintele României, a oferit în această după-amiază o nouă serie de declarații în care le-a transmis românilor să respecte cu mai multă strictețe… [citeste mai departe]

În urmă cu 11 ani s-a lansat cel mai popular joc de Battle Arena din zilele noastre. Astăzi League Of Legends este prezent pe zeci de milioane de ecrane și în SuperOferta Superbet. Dacă ești pasionat de jocurile online de strategie, știi cu siguranță cu ce se mănâncă League of Legends, iar dacă… [citeste mai departe]


MAE welcomes 30-year celebration of Romania-South Korea diplomatic relations

of (MAE) welcomes the celebration, on Monday, of 30 years of Romanian-South Korean diplomatic relations, underlining the recent cooperation to combat the new coronavirus. " of Korea represents the first and only country in the Asia-Pacific region with which Romania has so far concluded a , in 2008, founded on the same democratic values and a common vision regarding the broad development potential of the bilateral relationship," reads a MAE press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the Ministry of ,…

