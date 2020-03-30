MAE welcomes 30-year celebration of Romania-South Korea diplomatic relations

MAE welcomes 30-year celebration of Romania-South Korea diplomatic relationsPublicat:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the celebration, on Monday, of 30 years of Romanian-South Korean diplomatic relations, underlining the recent cooperation to combat the new coronavirus. "The Republic of Korea represents the first and only country in the Asia-Pacific region with which Romania has so far concluded a Strategic Partnership, in 2008, founded on the same democratic values and a common vision regarding the broad development potential of the bilateral relationship," reads a MAE press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.
