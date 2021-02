Economy Ministry has a budget of 6.6 billion lei, 92pct will go to 3 state aid schemes

The Ministry of Economy has a budget of 6.6 billion lei for 2021, 92pct of which will go on 3 state aid schemes, namely the one for HoReCa, the arrears for Start-up Nation and the one intended for films, Minister Claudiu Nasui wrote… [citeste mai departe]