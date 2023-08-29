Iohannis: We want to increase US presence in our region, in all its aspects

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Senate's Ciuca: Trade between Romania and Italy is at record levelSenate President Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that trade between Romania and Italy is at a record level, but there is room for growth created by Romania's economic development, which has an increased regional relevance in the energy…

- FinMin Bolos discusses with US ambassador about investments, combating tax evasionThe Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, had a meeting with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, on Wednesday, with one of the key points addressed having been the drawing of foreign…

- Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programmeDeputy PM Catalin Predoiu, Minister of Interior, had a meeting with Kathleen Ann Kavalec, the US ambassador to Romania, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior, on Tuesday,…

- Romania has a bold investment plan until 2030, mainly 7 Gigawatts of energy from renewable sources, declared, on Tuesday, the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, at the fourth ministerial meeting regarding the Agreement between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary…

- The value of agricultural production decreased by 15.8% in 2022, compared to the previous year, totaling 109.56 billion RON at current prices, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Plant production decreased last year by 22.8%, to the value of 71.91…

- Officials from Romania, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Hungary are meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday for the fourth Ministerial Meeting regarding the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of Green Energy Development and Transmission of the four countries' governments.The implementation status of…

- US ambassador Kavalec in Brasov: Alongside Romania, we will continue to help Ukrainian refugeesAlongside Romania, the United States of America will continue to help the Ukrainian refugees, both at the national level and at the local level, the US ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, said on Monday,…

- Police to picket Chamber demanding the removal of military pensions from recovery, resilience plan. The National Union of Police and Contract Personnel (FSNPPC) will picket the Chamber of Deputies today demanding the removal of military pensions from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)…