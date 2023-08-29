Iohannis: We want to increase US presence in our region, in all its aspects

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria Timișoara nu găsește firmă care să asigure întreținerea clădirilor folosite în domeniul educației preuniversitare

Structura înființată de Primărie pentru a gospodări patrimoniul Timișoarei din domeniul sănătății și al educației nu reușește să găsească… [citeste mai departe]

Filmul exploziilor devastatoare de la o stație GPL din Crevedia care a făcut 58 de victime

Două explozii puternice, urmate de incendiu, au avut loc, sâmbătă seară, la o stație GPL din Crevedia. Numărul răniților a crescut de la o oră la alta, ajungând la 58 de răniți și două decese. 12 mari arși, transferați… [citeste mai departe]

ANSVSA: Amenzi de 500.000 lei pe Litoral

În perioada 16 – 27.08.2023, inspectorii sanitari veterinari și pentru siguranța alimentelor, care activează în cadrul Comandamentului Sezon Estival 2023, au desfăşurat activităţi de control în unităţi de producere, prelucrare, procesare, depozitare, valorificare şi comercializare a produselor alimentare. Astfel, au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Cifrele de pe fructele și legumele din Lidl, Kaufland sau Carrefour care arată dacă sunt modificate genetic. Detaliul de pe etichetă pe care să-l urmărești

Cu siguranță, cei care obișnuiesc să își facă cumpărăturile în marile supermarketuri… [citeste mai departe]

Devieri ușoare de prețuri la carburanți: Cât vor costa mâine benzina și motorina

Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Energetică (ANRE) a afișat noile prețuri la carburanți pentru mâine, 30 august. Astfel, benzina va fi mai ieftină cu 3 bani, iar motorina - mai scumpă cu 1 ban. [citeste mai departe]

Filmul „Acolo unde cântă racii“, pe marele ecran, în grădina de vară de la Cinema Arta

Filmul „Acolo unde cântă racii“ / Where the Crawsdads Sing (r. Olivia Newman), ecranizare după romanul cu același nume, care a cucerit de-a lungul anilor... The post Filmul „Acolo unde cântă racii“, pe marele ecran,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Cutia milei cu POS la Catedrala Romano-Catolică ”Sfântul Mihail” din Alba Iulia. Enoriașii pot face donații cu cardul

VIDEO: Cutia milei cu POS la Catedrala Romano-Catolică ”Sfântul Mihail” din Alba Iulia. Enoriașii pot face donații cu cardul Cutia milei… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: Three Seas Initiatie will enlarge with Greece, Ukraine and Moldova

Iohannis: Three Seas Initiatie will enlarge with Greece, Ukraine and MoldovaPresident Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that at the summit of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) scheduled for September 6 in Bucharest, thought will be given to expanding the… [citeste mai departe]

De ziua lui Michael Jackson, Bogdan Ioan aduce un tribut marelui artist, prin lansarea unui videoclip special

Bogdan Ioan „did it like Jackson” pentru prima oară în 2018, când a uimit publicul român cu prestația sa și a câștigat concursul de talente Vocea României. Artistul a cucerit publicul… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis: We want to increase US presence in our region, in all its aspects

Publicat:
Iohannis: We want to increase US presence in our region, in all its aspects

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Romania wants to increase the US presence in the region in all its aspects - military, economic, energy and political.

"The development and deepening of our with the of America is a pillar whose relevance is being reconfirmed and consolidated. We are deeply committed to maintaining and strengthening the transatlantic relationship. At the same time, we want to increase the US presence in our region, in all its aspects: military, economic,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


