Iohannis: Further efforst should be made on education referring to Roma genocide

Un singur punct de intrare în Grecia, din Bulgaria, pe cale terestră şi trei puncte de ieşire

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) îi atenţionează pe români că la acest moment există un singur punct de intrare în Grecia, din Bulgaria, pe cale terestră şi trei puncte de ieşire, dintre care două pot fi… [citeste mai departe]

AUR asks Ministry of Justice to observe independence of NGO registration process

AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) calls on the Ministry of Justice to "observe the independence" of the NGO registration process and not to transfer the Register of Associations and Foundations to any other institution. "AUR asks the… [citeste mai departe]

Două cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-COV-2, în județul Braşov! 137 de noi infectări la nivel național

Până astăzi, 2 august, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.083.478 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 1.047.778 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați.În… [citeste mai departe]

Străzile AMURGULUI și NICOLAE BRÂNZEU din Pitești vor fi amenajate!

Străzile AMURGULUI și NICOLAE BRÂNZEU din Pitești vor fi amenajate! Astăzi, 2 august, primarul Cristian Gentea a semnat contractul de proiectare și execuție a lucrărilor pentru amenajarea străzilor Amurgului și Nicolae Brânzeu, cu ofertantul declarat câștigător… [citeste mai departe]

Cod portocaliu de vreme rea valabil astăzi în județul Suceava între orele 13:00 și 22:00

Astăzi, în intervalul orar 13.00-22.00, județul Suceava va fi sub avertizare cod portocaliu de vreme rea. Potrivit Administrației Naționale de Meteorologie, în Moldova vor fi perioade cu vijelii puternice, cu rafale… [citeste mai departe]

De ce casele din Grecia sunt albe cu uși și obloane albastre. Puțini oameni mai cunosc acest detaliu

Destinațiile de renume mondial precum Mykonos și Santorini sunt imediat recunoscute în fotografii datorită parțial arhitecturii lor distincte. Turiștilor, aflați în Grecia, le place să facă poze… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Intervenție pentru salvarea a doi muncitori cărora li s-a făcut rău în timp ce lucrau într-un canal. Unul dintre ei a murit

O echipă de muncitori de la Apa Canal din Tecuci a intervenit în această dimineață pentru lucrări de canalizare. Unul dintre muncitori,… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectele propuse de bucureșteni primesc o finanțare de 2 milioane de lei

Bugetul pentru 2021 în cadrul procesului de bugetare participativă este de 2 milioane de lei, potrivit unui proiect de hotărâre adoptat în şedinţa Consiliului General a Municipiului Bucureşti (CGMB) de luni, informează Agerpres. Hotărârea ce a trecut… [citeste mai departe]

3 moduri simple pentru a introduce iluminatul inteligent in casa ta

Tot mai multe persoane apeleaza la iluminatul inteligent. Este viitorul spre care ne indreptam incet, dar sigur. Iluminatul inteligent are o multime de beneficii. Pe langa faptul ca poate fi accesat de la distanta pentru a te asigura ca locuinta ta este in siguranta… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis: Further efforst should be made on education referring to Roma genocide

Publicat:
Iohannis: Further efforst should be made on education referring to Roma genocide

sent a message on Monday on the occasion of the European Roma Holocaust Remembrance Day, an annual commemorative event organised by the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, in which he says that further efforts must be made to educate on the Roma genocide.

"Every year, on 2 August, we pay tribute to the memory of half a million Roma children, women and men who were killed in Europe during the Holocaust. They were the victims of a brutal, dehumanizing regime that promoted racism, anti-Semitism, hatred and intolerance as state policies. Remembering is a fundamental…

