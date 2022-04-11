Iohannis: 'EC handing over of accession questionnaire, important step on Republic of Moldova's European path'

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Archdiocese of Buzau and Vrancea has sent aid of over 560,000 RON for Ukrainian refugees that reached the Republic of Moldova, according to the press office of the religious organization.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday, before the extraordinary NATO summit, that he will present the allies the logistics hub in Suceava and will invite them to contribute aid for Ukraine.

Romania stands with the Republic of Moldova, as it has always been, President Klaus Iohannis said in Chisinau on Wednesday, appreciating this country's efforts in the context of the war in Ukraine.

President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit to Moldova today, Agerpres reports.

CFR Calatori (National Railway Company) on Sunday morning provided a train of the 12,605 type, with 8 wagons to help 450 refugees who entered Romania on board of a CFM train (from the Republic of Moldova), informs the company.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday, in the mobile camp for refugees from northeastern Siret, that, at present, there are no data to support a scenario according to which the Republic of Moldova would be threatened.

Romania "fully" supports Ukraine's, but also the Republic of Moldova's and Georgia's accession to the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.