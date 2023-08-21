IntMin Predoiu: Interior Ministry has lost 35,000 staff in recent years

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- HlthMin Rafila: There are therapeutic, financial resources for 200 spinal muscular atrophy patientsHealth Minister Alexandru Rafila on Monday said that there are therapeutic and financial resources for 200 spinal muscular atrophy patients, and the early detection of this disease can improve the development…

- Atacul cu rachete asupra orașului natal al președintelui ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a avut loc luni dimineața, 31 iulie, și s-a soldat cu cel puțin doi morți și zeci de raniți. Rachetele au lovit un bloc de 9 etaje, precum și o școala. Urmarile atacului au fost surprinse in imagini publicate de autoritațile…

- Hidroelectrica was the most traded issuer this Monday, with shares worth over 91 million RON changing hands.The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session with almost all indices in the green and 165.7 million RON (33.5 million euros) worth of trades. CITESTE SI Finance Ministry…

- The Public Finance Ministry raised on Monday 843 million RON from banks through a benchmark bond issue with a residual maturity of 110 months, at an average yield of 6.53 pct per annum, the National Bank of Romania announced.The face value of the issue was RON 500 million, and banks submitted bids…

- There is a "too strong" dependence on certain regions and states for the economies of the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, adding that alternatives are being sought.The head of state is participating, on Monday and Tuesday, in Brussels, at the third Summit of the European…

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated on Monday that there has never been and never will be a discussion at the coalition level regarding the removal of facilities in the IT area. CITESTE SI Expenditures on social protection up 4.4pct in 2021 11:05 0 Romania's Dascalu comes in 3rd place in mountain…

- PSD's Ciolacu: There is a majority in Parliament just with PSD, PNL and the minorities. The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the minority group are currently holding a majority in Parliament, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, adding…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputy Chairman Sebastian Burduja told a press conference on Monday in Piatra-Neamt, when asked if he talked to Romania's President Klaus Iohannis about the possibility of him running for president, that he never had such a discussion, nor does he targets offices."I haven't…