IntMin Predoiu: Interior Ministry has lost 35,000 staff in recent years

Stiri Recomandate

RO-Alert: Prezența unui urs semnalată în localitatea Sălciua de Jos, comuna Sălciua

RO-Alert: Prezența unui urs semnalată în localitatea Sălciua de Jos, comuna Sălciua

ISU Alba a transmis acum câteva momente o averizare prin care anunță prezența unui urs în localitatea Sălciua de Jos, comuna Sălciua. „A fost semnalată prezenta unui urs in localitatea Salciua de Jos (comuna Sălciua). S-a transmis… [citeste mai departe]

Urs văzut într-o localitate din Alba. Locuitorii au primit mesaj Ro-Alert

Urs văzut într-o localitate din Alba. Locuitorii au primit mesaj Ro-Alert

A fost semnalată prezența unui urs, luni seara, în localitatea Sălciua de Jos, comuna Sălciua.  S-a transmis mesaj Ro-Alert locuitorilor din zonă, informează ISU Alba. Post-ul Urs văzut într-o localitate din Alba. Locuitorii au primit mesaj Ro-Alert… [citeste mai departe]

Un URS dă târcoale în zona unei localități din ALBA! Locuitorii au primit mesaj RO-Alert

Un URS dă târcoale în zona unei localități din ALBA! Locuitorii au primit mesaj RO-Alert

Un URS dă târcoale în zona unei localități din ALBA! Locuitorii au primit mesaj RO-Alert Un URS dă târcoale în zona unei localități din ALBA! Locuitorii au primit mesaj RO-Alert În cursul serii de astăzi, a fost semnalată… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski se declară convins că Rusia va pierde războiul / Washington Post: Speranţa victoriei Ucrainei, îndepărtată

Zelenski se declară convins că Rusia va pierde războiul / Washington Post: Speranţa victoriei Ucrainei, îndepărtată

Preşedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, s-a declarat convins, luni, că Rusia va pierde războiul, în pofida dubiilor serviciilor secrete americane privind… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila conduce ancheta după moartea gravidei de 26 de ani care nu a fost operată la timp

Rafila conduce ancheta după moartea gravidei de 26 de ani care nu a fost operată la timp

Inspectorii sanitari din cadrul Direcției de Sănătate Publică (DSP) Botoșani fac verificări la Spitalul Județean de Urgență „Mavromati” din Botoșani, după decesul tinerei de 26 de ani, gravidă, care nu a fost operată la… [citeste mai departe]

„Ca într-un film apocaliptic”. Cum s-a transformat Marinka într-un oraș-fantomă după 18 luni de război

„Ca într-un film apocaliptic”. Cum s-a transformat Marinka într-un oraș-fantomă după 18 luni de război

După optsprezece luni de război, luptele continuă în Marinka, un oraș din regiunea Donbas unde nu mai există civili. În vreme ce contraofensiva ucraineană prinde rădăcini pe frontul… [citeste mai departe]

După 3 ani de așteptare, Sasha Lopez și DARA lansează Gasoline

După 3 ani de așteptare, Sasha Lopez și DARA lansează Gasoline

Sasha Lopez și DARA sunt un combo creativ care în ultimii 4 ani au creat împreună hit-uri ce au ajuns în topurile din România. Primul lor succes în aceasta formulă este piesa “Smoke me”, piesă ce a ocupat primul loc în topul Shazam în România, Bulgaria și Turcia și acumulând… [citeste mai departe]

Aplicația promovată de AUR, ironizată pe internet

Aplicația promovată de AUR, ironizată pe internet

Aplicația AUR.MOBI, promovată de AUR, este ironizată de internauți, fiind ineficientă pe motiv că toate datele personale ale membrilor și simpatizanților AUR sunt publice. ”AUR promovează zilele acestea aplicația AUR.MOBI. Pe Facebook, în presa, prin Posta Română – cu fiecare ocazie. Isi îndeamnă… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | Au apărut șosele și clădiri pe Lună: O fotografie publicată de Agenția Spațială Canadiană a lansat o dezbatere imensă în mediul online

FOTO | Au apărut șosele și clădiri pe Lună: O fotografie publicată de Agenția Spațială Canadiană a lansat o dezbatere imensă în mediul online

O imagine recent publicată de Agenția Spațială Canadiană pe platforma X (fostă Twitter) a generat… [citeste mai departe]

Piatra-Neamț, Curtea Domnească: Regalul din ultima zi de Urbea Food Fest

Piatra-Neamț, Curtea Domnească: Regalul din ultima zi de Urbea Food Fest

Programul de demonstrații anunțat pentru ziua de duminică a evenimentului ținut pe platoul Curții Domnești, între 18 și 20 august, s-a încadrat în programul anunțat (vezi aici ) și aici . În ziua de duminică, ultima, a debutat – la o oră de caniculă ucigătoare… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

IntMin Predoiu: Interior Ministry has lost 35,000 staff in recent years

Publicat:
IntMin Predoiu: Interior Ministry has lost 35,000 staff in recent years

: has lost 35,000 staff in recent years

Interior Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Monday that the lost 35,000 staff in recent years, told Agerpres.

The statement was made at a news conference after a road accident that happened in the town of 2 Mai that killed two young people and injured three more.

Asked by journalists where the weak link is Predoiu answered: "There are several weak links - the lack of human resources, this ministry has 35,000 'lost' staff in recent years, professional training, the stability of these professions…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

HlthMin Rafila: There are therapeutic, financial resources for 200 spinal muscular atrophy patients

13:45, 31.07.2023 - HlthMin Rafila: There are therapeutic, financial resources for 200 spinal muscular atrophy patientsHealth Minister Alexandru Rafila on Monday said that there are therapeutic and financial resources for 200 spinal muscular atrophy patients, and the early detection of this disease can improve the development…

Imagini din orașul Krivoi Rog, unde un bloc de 9 etaje și o școala au fost bombardate cu rachete de ruși

12:40, 31.07.2023 - Atacul cu rachete asupra orașului natal al președintelui ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a avut loc luni dimineața, 31 iulie, și s-a soldat cu cel puțin doi morți și zeci de raniți. Rachetele au lovit un bloc de 9 etaje, precum și o școala. Urmarile atacului au fost surprinse in imagini publicate de autoritațile…

Hidroelectrica shares worth over 91 ml RON change hands in Monday's BVB session

20:16, 17.07.2023 - Hidroelectrica was the most traded issuer this Monday, with shares worth over 91 million RON changing hands.The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session with almost all indices in the green and 165.7 million RON (33.5 million euros) worth of trades. CITESTE SI Finance Ministry…

Finance Ministry raises RON 843 ml from banks at a yield of 6.53 ppa

19:55, 17.07.2023 - The Public Finance Ministry raised on Monday 843 million RON from banks through a benchmark bond issue with a residual maturity of 110 months, at an average yield of 6.53 pct per annum, the National Bank of Romania announced.The face value of the issue was RON 500 million, and banks submitted bids…

Iohannis: There is a too strong dependence on certain regions, states for economies of European Union

19:40, 17.07.2023 - There is a "too strong" dependence on certain regions and states for the economies of the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, adding that alternatives are being sought.The head of state is participating, on Monday and Tuesday, in Brussels, at the third Summit of the European…

PM Ciolacu: There has never been and never will be a discussion on removing facilities in IT

11:10, 03.07.2023 - Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated on Monday that there has never been and never will be a discussion at the coalition level regarding the removal of facilities in the IT area. CITESTE SI Expenditures on social protection up 4.4pct in 2021 11:05 0 Romania's Dascalu comes in 3rd place in mountain…

PSD's Ciolacu: There is a majority in Parliament just with PSD, PNL and the minorities

20:15, 12.06.2023 - PSD's Ciolacu: There is a majority in Parliament just with PSD, PNL and the minorities. The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the minority group are currently holding a majority in Parliament, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, adding…

PNL's Burduja, asked if he wishes to run for president: I do not target offices

15:56, 29.05.2023 - National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputy Chairman Sebastian Burduja told a press conference on Monday in Piatra-Neamt, when asked if he talked to Romania's President Klaus Iohannis about the possibility of him running for president, that he never had such a discussion, nor does he targets offices."I haven't…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 august 2023
USD 4.5319
EUR 4.9416
CHF 5.1547
GBP 5.7732
CAD 3.3517
XAU 275.242
JPY 3.1094
CNY 0.621
AED 1.2339
AUD 2.9054
MDL 0.2562
BGN 2.5266

Urmareste stirile pe: