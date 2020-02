Romania wins 9 medals at Balkan U20 Indoor Championships in Istanbul

Romania won 9 medals on Sunday at the Balkan U20 Indoor Championships in Istanbul, including 3 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze ones. In the final standings, Romania was behind Turkey, 8-6-7, and Ukraine, 4-0-0. In women's, Greece finished in the first place, with 2 gold… [citeste mai departe]