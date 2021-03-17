INS: Non-resident tourists in Romanian accomodation units spend 1.18billion lei in 2020

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Arrivals and overnight stays in tourist accommodation units in Romania decreased by 39.6pct and 43.9pct, respectively, in January, compared to the same month in 2020, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. Compared to the…

- The number of building permits issued for residential buildings increased by 10.2% in January 2021, compared to the same month of last year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday, as reported by AGERPRES. According to the quoted source, in the…

- The tourist accommodation capacity meant 16,526,600 beds in the fourth quarter of 2020, by 16.9pct less than in the same period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Hotels accounted for 58pct of the total tourist accommodation capacity, agritourism…

- Arrivals registered in the tourist reception structures in 2020 amounted to 6.335 million, decreasing by 52.3% compared to the previous year, with 92.8% of those belonging to Romanian tourists and only 7.2% represented foreign tourists, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics…

- The number of employees in the Capital City was, at the end of October 2020, 1,034,265 persons, decreasing by 4,375 persons (minus 0.42pct) compared to the similar period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGREPRES. Compared to…

- The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announces that, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, 39,712 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday, the total number from the beginning of the vaccination campaign reaching over 348,000.…

- The number of arrivals in the tourist accomodation in Romania, as well as the number of overnight stays decreased by more than half in the first 11 months of 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS),…

- Almost half of total active companies in Romania (48.7%) had in 2019 market services as main activity, sector which recorded the highest number of employees, the equivalent of 36.6% of the total, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), on Friday, as reported…