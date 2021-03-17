INS: Non-resident tourists in Romanian accomodation units spend 1.18billion lei in 2020

Stiri Recomandate

UEFA vrea neapărat spectatori în tribune la EURO 2020

UEFA vrea neapărat spectatori în tribune la EURO 2020. Reprezentanții forului au cerut țărilor gazdă să garanteze că vor primi spectatori, pe baza mai multor scenarii. Pe Arena Națională din București ar urma să se joace 4 meciuri.

Premiile Grammy 2021 au avut cea mai mică audiență din istorie

Muzica a ținut o lume întreagă pe linia de plutire în pandemia de coronavirus. Însă, premiile pentru industria muzicală nu au mai fost de interes atât de mare. A 63-a gală a premiilor Grammy, transmisă de postul CBS, a fost urmărită de 8,8 milioane de telespectatori.

Vreme rea în Maramureş până sâmbătă

Vremea rea, sub formă de ploi și ninsori, continuă în toată țara, anunță ANM. Meteorologii au emis mai multe alerte meteo până sâmbătă, între care un Cod portocaliu de ninsori abundente pentru zona montană din 14 județe. Aria precipitațiilor va cuprinde cea mai mare parte a țării de joi. La munte va ninge, în sudul…

3 întrebări după ce Rădoi a anunțat lotul pentru preliminariile CM » Care sunt deciziile surprinzătoare luate de selecționer

Mirel Rădoi (39 de ani) a anunțat lista cu jucătorii convocați pentru primele meciuri din preliminariile CM 2022, iar selecționerul a făcut…

ULTIMA ORĂ Meciurile de la EURO 2021 se vor disputa fără spectatori » Anunțul FRF

Federația Română de Fotbal (FRF) a anunțat că meciurile din faza grupelor de la Campionatul European U21 se vor disputa fără spectatori. România U21 este calificată la turneul final din Ungaria și Slovenia, care va începe pe 24…

CHA CHA LITIX! Episodul 173. România, lovită de MAFIA adeverințelor Covid

Episodul 173 The post CHA CHA LITIX! Episodul 173. România, lovită de MAFIA adeverințelor Covid appeared first on Realitatea de Mureș. Sursa articolului: CHA CHA LITIX! Episodul 173. România, lovită de MAFIA adeverințelor Covid Credit autor: Realitatea… [citeste mai departe]

„Fabrica de cherestea Frasin”

„Ordinaţiune contra alcoholului"„Prin o ordinaţiune adresată oficiilor şcolare s"a dat ordin corpurilor învăţătorilor de la şcoalele poporale şi civile, cum şi de la pedagiile învăţătoreşti, de a se folosi de ori şi ce ocasiune binevenită la propunerea diferitelor obiecte de ... [citeste mai departe]

Putin ar fi coordonat eforturile de manipulare a alegerilor prezidenţiale din SUA din 2020 (raport); Rusia neagă

Preşedintele Rusiei, Vladimir Putin, a coordonat cel mai probabil eforturile de manipulare a alegerilor prezidenţiale din 2020 în favoarea lui Donald Trump, potrivit unui raport…


INS: Non-resident tourists in Romanian accomodation units spend 1.18billion lei in 2020

The number of non-resident tourists arriving in collective accommodation structures in Romania in 2020 was 452,000, and they spent a total of almost 1.18 billion lei, 2,609.7 lei per person, as an average, according to data provided by the of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, as reported by AGERPRES.

The official data reveal that, in Q4 of the previous year, the total number of non-residents accommodated in the tourist accommodation structures was 59,800, with total expenses of 139.2 million lei.

According to the same source, businesses (including participation…

INS: Significant drops recorded in arrivals, overnight stays in accomodation units in Romania, in January

Arrivals and overnight stays in tourist accommodation units in Romania decreased by 39.6pct and 43.9pct, respectively, in January, compared to the same month in 2020, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. Compared to the…

Number of building permits issued for residential buildings increases 10.2% in January

The number of building permits issued for residential buildings increased by 10.2% in January 2021, compared to the same month of last year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Monday, as reported by AGERPRES. According to the quoted source, in the…

INS: Tourist accomodation capacity down almost 17pct in Q4 2020

The tourist accommodation capacity meant 16,526,600 beds in the fourth quarter of 2020, by 16.9pct less than in the same period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Hotels accounted for 58pct of the total tourist accommodation capacity, agritourism…

Arrivals registered in tourist reception structures halved in 2020

Arrivals registered in the tourist reception structures in 2020 amounted to 6.335 million, decreasing by 52.3% compared to the previous year, with 92.8% of those belonging to Romanian tourists and only 7.2% represented foreign tourists, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics…

INS: Number of employees in Capital City drops to 1.03 M persons in October 2020

The number of employees in the Capital City was, at the end of October 2020, 1,034,265 persons, decreasing by 4,375 persons (minus 0.42pct) compared to the similar period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGREPRES. Compared to…

Over 39,000 vaccines administered in last 24 hours; total number since start of vaccination campaign - 348,000

The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announces that, according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, 39,712 doses of vaccine were administered on Thursday, the total number from the beginning of the vaccination campaign reaching over 348,000.…

Number of arrivals, overnight stays in tourist accommodation units in Romania, down to half in 11 months of 2020

The number of arrivals in the tourist accomodation in Romania, as well as the number of overnight stays decreased by more than half in the first 11 months of 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS),…

Almost half of active companies in Romania have market services as main activity, in 2019

Almost half of total active companies in Romania (48.7%) had in 2019 market services as main activity, sector which recorded the highest number of employees, the equivalent of 36.6% of the total, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), on Friday, as reported…


