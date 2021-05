Bitcoin recoups some losses after Musk-triggered tumble

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk announced on Thursday at 6:06 a.m. Singapore time, that the value of the whole cryptocurrency market stood at around $2.43 trillion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com. Hundreds of billions of dollars were wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market after Musk tweeted… [citeste mai departe]