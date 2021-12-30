Government approved Romania's Cyber Security Strategy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Government has ticked all the milestones that Romania still had to reach for December 2021 in the application of the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR), the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Dan Vilceanu announced after the Government meeting. He mentioned that the Executive…

- The Government approved on Wednesday the increase in the budget of the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration with the amount of 100 million lei for the continuation of the projects financed by the National Local Development Program (PNDL), stages I and II. The amount will…

- The Government adopted on Tuesday an emergency ordinance stipulating that family doctors in contractual relations with health insurance houses will receive 50 lei for each person tested to detect the SARS-CoV-2 infection, announced the spokesperson for the Executive, Dan Carbunaru. "An emergency…

- The Government approved in its meeting on Wednesday, by a decision, the State Treasury budget for 2022, agerpres reports. According to an Executive's release, the budget includes revenues of 213.1 million lei consisting of interest rates, late payments for unpaid income and other revenues and expenses…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca cautioned the ministers that the Executive is behind schedule with drafting the emergency ordinance (OUG) establishing the implementation framework for the National Recovery and Resilience Program (NRRP), stressing that the regulatory act must be approved as soon as possible,…

- Romania receives, on Thursday, the first tranche of PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), amounting to 1.851 billion euros out of the total pre-financing of 3.793 billion euros from the value of the financial contribution for 2021, the Government informs. According to a press release…

- The Government approved in its Wednesday sitting the first two documents to start the Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). According to a release of the Executive, the documents are two memorandums by which the Government mandated the Ministry of European Investments and…

- The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, stated that the activity with physical presence is suspended for pre-schoolers and pupils, in the October 25 - November 5 period, in private schools as well, on the basis of a decision approved in the Monday sitting of the Executive.…