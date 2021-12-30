Government approved Romania's Cyber Security Strategy

Stiri Recomandate

Iranul a anunţat joi că a lansat în spaţiu o rachetă cu rază lungă de acţiune la bordul căreia se află trei aparate de cercetare spaţială - un proiect susceptibil să fie condamnat… [citeste mai departe]

La Valu lui Traian urmeaza a fi edificata o scoala noua, pentru ciclul gimnazial Atribuirea a avut loc pe 15 decembrie Corpul C1 de cladire, care va avea destinatia de scoala, este alcatuit din 3 tronsoane de cladire Valoarea finala a investitiei… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritatea contractanta este reprezentata de Municipiul Mangalia. Societatea castigatoare este din municipiul Constanta. Primaria Mangalia… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 31 decembrie 2021. Citește horoscopul de azi pentru zodia ta. Pe libertatea găsești Horoscop zilnic cu previziuni în dragoste, bani sau sănătate. Află ce îți… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat joi, la TVR 1, întrebat dacă îl îngrijorează creșterea AUR în sondaje, că extremismul și populismul nu au dus niciodată la ieșirea din criză și… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC) a aplicat operatorilor economici, în cadrul Comandamentului de iarnă 2021, un număr de 398 de amenzi contravenţionale, în valoare de aproximativ 2,8 milioane lei,… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă spune că nu a renunțat la introducerea obligativității certificatului verde și că toate soluțiile sunt luate în calcul, în funcție de evoluția situației… [citeste mai departe]

„Ce ne ajuta foarte mult este testarea. Marea Britanie ieri au avut 187.000 de cazuri și 103 morți. Noi… [citeste mai departe]

Suma de 145 de lei va ramane punctul de amenda si in anul 2022, potrivit Ordonantei de Urgenta nr. 130 din 17 decembrie 2021. In sectiunea DOCUMENTE puteti consulta Ordonanta de Urgenta nr. 130 din 17 decembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Municipalitatea a emis un Certificat de Urbanism pentru societatea Almar Interconect SRL Raspunsul nu a fost favorabil societatii care doreste sa investeasca Raspunsul negativ a venit… [citeste mai departe]


Government approved Romania's Cyber Security Strategy

Publicat:
Government approved Romania's Cyber Security Strategy

approved on 's and 2022-2027.

According to a statement from the Executive, Romania's new is a target assumed in the and (PNRR), which aims to ensure "a high level of cybersecurity, adapted to the new challenges posed by hostile cyberspace entities".

"As a secure cyberspace is the responsibility of both the state, through the competent authorities, as well as of the private sector and civil society, the aim is to strengthen the public-private partnership…

