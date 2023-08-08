Goods worth approximately RON 10.8 million impounded by customs inspectors

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania to receive EU funds worth EUR 400 million for spending with Ukrainian refugeesThe government debated, on Thursday, in the first reading, a draft ordinance on the basis of which Romania will receive European funds worth 400 million euros for the expenses of the Ukrainian refugees, informed…

Hidroelectrica was the most traded issuer this Monday, with shares worth over 91 million RON changing hands.The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session with almost all indices in the green and 165.7 million RON (33.5 million euros) worth of trades.

The customs inspectors with the Constanta South border customs office seized auto parts worth approximately 450,000 RON, according to a press release from the Romanian Customs Authority.

EIB announces new financing for Romania, worth 675 million EUR. The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced on Thursday new funding for Romania, worth 675 million EUR for transport, urban development and small businesses, told Agerpres.

A Bulgarian national was detained for 24 hours after attempting to smuggle around 2.3 million euro worth of contraband cigarettes into Romania via the southern Giurgiu border crossing point in a truck carrying glass containers from Bulgaria to the Czech Republic."At the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point,…

Education unions invited to discussions at Education Ministry to establish strategy to be passed in coming period. The education unions have been called to discussions at the Education Ministry in order to establish the strategy to be adopted in the coming period, President of the "Spiru Haret" Trade…

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) has transferred the amount of 33,937,633.90 lei, in order to settle the invoices for 40 investment objectives financed under the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme.The invoices were submitted by local authorities for…

Gendarmerie enforces 87 fines worth over 80,000 RON to participants in AUR protest at Parliament.The Bucharest Gendarmerie announced on Friday that it had imposed a total of 87 fines to the participants of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) protest at Parliament, worth more than 80,000…