Goods worth approximately RON 10.8 million impounded by customs inspectors

Stiri Recomandate

O femeie de 71 de ani a fost accidentată grav pe trecerea de pietoni de la Policlinica din Suceava

O femeie de 71 de ani a fost accidentată grav pe trecerea de pietoni de la Policlinica din Suceava

O femeie în vârstă de 71 de ani a fost accidentată grav pe trecerea de pietoni de la Policlinica din Suceava. Accidentul a avut loc în această dimineață pe bulevardul principal din Suceava. În urma accidentului… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr din Dâmbovița, arestat preventiv după ce și-a agresat părinții

Tânăr din Dâmbovița, arestat preventiv după ce și-a agresat părinții

Un tânăr din Gorgota, în vârstă de 24 de ani, a ajuns după gratii după ce este bănuit de violență în familie, distrugere și amenințare. Acesta a fost arestat preventiv pentru 30 de zile după ce și-ar fi bătut părinții crunt. Duminică, 6 august, tânărul,… [citeste mai departe]

Mara Ciubotaru a plecat de la „Visuri la cheie”. De ce nu mai apare în viitorul sezon: „Decizia a fost în egalitate de ambele părţi”

Mara Ciubotaru a plecat de la „Visuri la cheie”. De ce nu mai apare în viitorul sezon: „Decizia a fost în egalitate de ambele părţi”

Mara Ciubotaru nu mai face parte din sezonul 10 „Visuri la cheie”, care va fi difuzat în curând la Pro TV. Într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Eficiența energetică în locuință: Cum să economisești și să protejezi mediul înconjurător

Eficiența energetică în locuință: Cum să economisești și să protejezi mediul înconjurător

Conținut oferit de: sinpurenergy.ro. Într-o lume tot mai preocupată de protejarea mediului înconjurător și de eficiența energetică, adoptarea unor practici responsabile în locuință poate avea un impact… [citeste mai departe]

Îți mai aduci aminte de băiețelul de pe ambalajul ciocolatei Kinder? Iată cum arată și cu ce se ocupă astăzi Josh Bateson

Îți mai aduci aminte de băiețelul de pe ambalajul ciocolatei Kinder? Iată cum arată și cu ce se ocupă astăzi Josh Bateson

Atât cei mici, cât și adulții vor recunoaște instant chipul băiețelului cu zâmbet perfect și ochi albaștri din imaginea care a devenit celebră.… [citeste mai departe]

Duel de gală pentru CSU Suceava în debutul noului sezon competițional

Duel de gală pentru CSU Suceava în debutul noului sezon competițional

Formația de handbal masculin CSU Suceava va înfrunta campioana Dinamo București în primul meci oficial din sezonul 2023-2024. Cele două formații se vor întâlni sâmbătă, 19 august, în prima semifinală din Supercupa României. A doua semifinală va pune față în… [citeste mai departe]

UE și SUA, nevoite să-și reconsidere abordarea privind tensiunile dintre Kosovo și Serbia

UE și SUA, nevoite să-și reconsidere abordarea privind tensiunile dintre Kosovo și Serbia

Un grup de politicieni influenți, printre care președintele comisiilor parlamentare pentru afaceri externe din SUA, Germania și Marea Britanie, au scris liderilor SUA și UE pentru a-i îndemna să își reconsidere abordarea… [citeste mai departe]

Idei de cadouri de majorat

Idei de cadouri de majorat

Ocazia împlinirii a 18 ani de viață este un prilej importantă în viața oricărui tânăr sau a oricărei tinere. Marcând tranziția de la adolescență la maturitate, această zi de naștere necesită sărbătoare și cadouri cu însemnătate care vor fi prețuite în anii următori. Fie că ești un prieten apropiat, un frate sau un părinte care caută cadoul perfect,… [citeste mai departe]

10.000 de cărți electronice de identitate eliberate în ultimul an, la nivelul județului Cluj

10.000 de cărți electronice de identitate eliberate în ultimul an, la nivelul județului Cluj

Președintele Consiliului Județean Cluj, Alin Tișe, a realizat, împreună cu Direcția Județeană de Evidență a Persoanelor (DJEP) Cluj, o analiză la zi a stadiului implementării programului pilot de eliberare a… [citeste mai departe]

Audiențe la viceprimarul Cristina Ilieș

Audiențe la viceprimarul Cristina Ilieș

Viceprimarul Cristina Tămășan-Ilieş a susținut astăzi audiențe cu cetățenii. Persoanele care s-au adresat în audiențe au dorit clarificări privind un răspuns primit din partea Primăriei sau au fost îndrumați să completeze anumite documentații deja depuse. Audiențele au loc periodic, în prima zi de marți și joi a lunii. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Goods worth approximately RON 10.8 million impounded by customs inspectors

Publicat:
Goods worth approximately RON 10.8 million impounded by customs inspectors

Galati customs inspectors have confiscated goods worth approximately RON 10.8 million, likely to be counterfeit, according to a press release issued by the .

"July 28, 2023 - August 4, 2023, customs inspectors with the , the Galati Regional Customs Directorate, as a result of risk analyses related to trade in counterfeit goods on the China/Turkey - Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine route , selected for detailed customs control several lorries registered in Ukraine that were travelling under the customs transit procedure on the Turkey-Ukraine route,"…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania to receive EU funds worth EUR 400 million for spending with Ukrainian refugees

15:50, 20.07.2023 - Romania to receive EU funds worth EUR 400 million for spending with Ukrainian refugeesThe government debated, on Thursday, in the first reading, a draft ordinance on the basis of which Romania will receive European funds worth 400 million euros for the expenses of the Ukrainian refugees, informed…

Hidroelectrica shares worth over 91 ml RON change hands in Monday's BVB session

20:16, 17.07.2023 - Hidroelectrica was the most traded issuer this Monday, with shares worth over 91 million RON changing hands.The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session with almost all indices in the green and 165.7 million RON (33.5 million euros) worth of trades. CITESTE SI Finance Ministry…

Possibly counterfeit auto parts, worth approximately 450,000 RON, seized by customs inspectors

15:50, 03.07.2023 - The customs inspectors with the Constanta South border customs office seized auto parts worth approximately 450,000 RON, according to a press release from the Romanian Customs Authority. CITESTE SI StateSec Niculescu: Romania might join OECD in three to four years 15:43 0 Ambulanta National Trade…

EIB announces new financing for Romania, worth 675 million EUR

13:30, 22.06.2023 - EIB announces new financing for Romania, worth 675 million EUR. The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced on Thursday new funding for Romania, worth 675 million EUR for transport, urban development and small businesses, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI OMV Petrom CEO Verchere: Romania will become…

Bulgarian citizen detained after attempting to smuggle 2.3 million euro worth of cigarettes into Romania

12:00, 12.06.2023 - A Bulgarian national was detained for 24 hours after attempting to smuggle around 2.3 million euro worth of contraband cigarettes into Romania via the southern Giurgiu border crossing point in a truck carrying glass containers from Bulgaria to the Czech Republic."At the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point,…

Education unions invited to discussions at Education Ministry to establish strategy to be passed in coming period

12:06, 06.06.2023 - Education unions invited to discussions at Education Ministry to establish strategy to be passed in coming period. The education unions have been called to discussions at the Education Ministry in order to establish the strategy to be adopted in the coming period, President of the "Spiru Haret" Trade…

Development Ministry makes payments worth approximately 34 million lei on investments under Anghel Saligny Programme

16:15, 29.05.2023 - The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) has transferred the amount of 33,937,633.90 lei, in order to settle the invoices for 40 investment objectives financed under the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme.The invoices were submitted by local authorities for…

Gendarmerie enforces 87 fines worth over 80,000 RON to participants in AUR protest at Parliament

12:15, 12.05.2023 - Gendarmerie enforces 87 fines worth over 80,000 RON to participants in AUR protest at Parliament.The Bucharest Gendarmerie announced on Friday that it had imposed a total of 87 fines to the participants of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) protest at Parliament, worth more than 80,000…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 august 2023
USD 4.5112
EUR 4.9497
CHF 5.1549
GBP 5.7454
CAD 3.3565
XAU 280.423
JPY 3.1523
CNY 0.6256
AED 1.2282
AUD 2.9386
MDL 0.2557
BGN 2.5308

Urmareste stirile pe: