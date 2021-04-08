Gheorghita: Citizens to have at their disposal informative material with possible symptoms after anti-COVID vaccination

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Vaccination against COVID-19 in Romania is very important to be continued with all products, and vaccination with AstraZeneca will continue, announced on Thursday the president of the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, agerpres.ro…

- Chairman of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita said on Tuesday that 3,082 family physicians have opted to use their own practices to administer the COVID-19 vaccinations, which means 30% of the total of 10,940 physicians who are in a contractual…

- The benefit - risk report for COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca remains unmodified; the benefits of vaccinating exceeding the risks presented by adverse effects, specified on Thursday evening, the National Committee for Coordinating Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV), mentioning one of the conclusions…

- The National Committee for the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours a number of 42,699 doses of vaccine have been administered, of which 34,348 - Pfizer, 5,358 - AstraZeneca and 2,993 - Moderna, according to the data provided by the National Institute…

- The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that there are currently 414 active centers for the inoculation of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and 192 for Astra Zeneca, according to AGERPRES. "The…

- The National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) stated that, on Sunday, in a vaccination centre in Olt County, a 46-year-old woman developed a severe post vaccination reaction of an anaphylactic type. She is in good condition at this point. "She showed up…

- The average number of appointments for the anti-COVID vaccination with AstraZeneca serum was, in the last 24 hours, of 4,464 people scheduled per hour (74 registrations per minute), the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 Activities (CNCAV) informs on Thursday, according…

- The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), Dr. Valeriu Gheorghita, said on Tuesday that since December 27 and up to now, 2,489 adverse reactions have been reported, according to AGERPRES. "In total, since December 27,…