Gheorghita: Citizens to have at their disposal informative material with possible symptoms after anti-COVID vaccination

Moarte suspectă la Ploiești: o tânără de 17 ani a fost găsită moartă

O tânără de 17 ani din Ploiești a fost găsită moartă. Victima era căutată de polițiști după ce miercuri dispariția ei fusese anunțată de mama ei. Criminaliștii anchetează cazul, informează Mediafax. Dispariția fetei a fost anunțată la Poliția municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

Artiștii handmade, față în față cu COVID-19. Cum întreții o afacere locală pe timp de pandemie?

Adriana Wagner este o tânără artistă ce confecționează jucării și perne de pluș în formă de pisică, majoritatea produselor fiind personalizate în funcție de animalele de companie… [citeste mai departe]

12 persoane, cel mai probabil lucrători străini, au fost găsite decapitate în Mozambic în urma unui atac jihadist

Poliţia din Mozambic a descoperit 12 cadavre decapitate, cel mai probabil ale unor lucrători străini, în urma atacului jihadist revendicat de Statul Islamic, petrecut… [citeste mai departe]

Liceului ”Filadelfia” Suceava, gazdă a conferinței „Vaccinare și testare pentru învățare!” organizată de Inspectoratul Școlar Județean

Joi, 8 aprilie 2021, în sala de ședințe a Liceului Teoretic ”Filadelfia” Suceava, Inspectoratul Școlar… [citeste mai departe]

Cristina Prună (USR-PLUS): România are un potenţial major de investiţii în proiecte eoliene offshore în Marea Neagră. Avem nevoie de un cadru legislativ clar şi predictibil

Dezbaterea a avut titlul „Potenţialul de… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Tulcea: Școala Gimnaziala Murighiol face angajari. Ce posturi sunt vacante

Scoala Gimnaziala Murighiol angajeaza ingrijitori si bibliotecar.Scoala Gimnaziala Murighiol, cu sediul pe Strada Portului nr. 7, judetul Tulcea, orgaizeaza concurs pentru ocuparea urmatoarelor posturi contractuale vacante:Denumirea postului… [citeste mai departe]

Restricții ridicate în noaptea de PAȘTE. Program special în anumite magazine, în 23 și 30 aprilie. Starea de alertă, prelungită

Guvernul s-a întrunit joi pentru a aproba hotărârea privind prelungirea stării de alertă pe teritoriul României începând cu data de… [citeste mai departe]

Ceahlăul are doar o singură opţiune în duelul cu Şomuz

■ meciul cu gruparea din Fălticeni are loc sîmbătă, 10 aprilie, de la ora 17.00 ■ pentru a mai spera la barajul de promovare, Ceahlăul trebuie musai să învingă ■ Cu patru etape înainte de finalul campionatului CSM Ceahlăul Piatra Neamţ va întînni în runda a XV-a Ligii 3, Seria 1, pe… [citeste mai departe]

Coaliția pentru Libertatea Comerțului și a Comunicării: O oră în plus va face diferența dintre faliment și supraviețuire pentru micii comercianți

Coaliția pentru Libertatea Comerțului și a Comunicării (CLCC) solicită revizuirea măsurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat prelungirea stării de alertă. Program de circulație extins în noaptea de Paște, liber la vacanță pe Litoral (DOCUMENT)

"În perioada 01.05–02.05.2021 se permite circulația persoanelor în afaralocuinței/gospodăriei, în intervalul orar… [citeste mai departe]


Gheorghita: Citizens to have at their disposal informative material with possible symptoms after anti-COVID vaccination

for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV) will make available to the public an informative material with possible symptoms that may occur after vaccination with anti-COVID serum, so that people who have been vaccinated or are about to be vaccinated can address a medical consultation, if the case may be, said the CNCAV president doctor .

"An extremely important thing is related to communication and information. And here I think that every person must understand what are the possible alarm signals that we need…

