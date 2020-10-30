GeneralElection2020/USR's Barna says to go for presidential talks with PLUS's Ciolos to attempt USR-PLUS-PNL majority

Stiri Recomandate

Franța: Blocaje pe străzile Parisului, înainte de instituirea carantinei

Franța: Blocaje pe străzile Parisului, înainte de instituirea carantinei

Blocaje infernale pe străzile Parisului. Cu doar câteva ore înainte de începerea carantinei, navetiștii s-au grăbit să plece din oraș, iar cei care locuiesc în metropola pariziană să ajungă acasă. [citeste mai departe]

GeneralElection2020/USRs Barna says to go for presidential talks with PLUSs Ciolos to attempt USR-PLUS-PNL majority

GeneralElection2020/USRs Barna says to go for presidential talks with PLUSs Ciolos to attempt USR-PLUS-PNL majority

National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Thursday that the real stake after this year's general election is the establishment of a reformist majority… [citeste mai departe]

PLANUL care îngrijorează Israelul SUA au decis să vândă avioane F-35 Emiratelor Arabe Unite

PLANUL care îngrijorează Israelul SUA au decis să vândă avioane F-35 Emiratelor Arabe Unite

Administraţia preşedintelui Donald Trump a informat Congresul privind intenţia sa de a vinde avioane de vânătoare de ultimă generaţie F-35 Emiratelor Arabe Unite (EAU), un plan care îngrijorează Israelul, a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Protest de amploare în Georgia al susţinătorilor opoziţiei înaintea alegerilor legislative

Protest de amploare în Georgia al susţinătorilor opoziţiei înaintea alegerilor legislative

Zeci de mii de susţinători ai opoziţiei din Georgia s-au adunat la Tbilisi joi seară, cu două zile înaintea alegerilor legislative în care speră să îndepărteze de la putere partidul de guvernare din ce în ce mai… [citeste mai departe]

47.637 noi cazuri de infecţie cu SARS-CoV-2 în Franța

47.637 noi cazuri de infecţie cu SARS-CoV-2 în Franța

Autoritățile sanitare franceze au raportat, joi, 47.637 noi cazuri de infecţie cu SARS-CoV-2, numărul total al cazurilor confirmate ajungând la 1,28 milioane. Alte 235 de decese atribuite COVID-19 ridică bilanțul total la 36.020, potrivit Reuters. Numărul pacienților aflați în stare gravă… [citeste mai departe]

CURS VALUTAR 30 octombrie. Cotațiile principalelor valute

CURS VALUTAR 30 octombrie. Cotațiile principalelor valute

Leul moldovenesc se apreciază în raport cu moneda unică europeană.Banca Națională a stabilit pentru vineri, 30 octombrie, un curs de 19 de lei şi 94 de bani pentru un euro, cu cinci bani mai puţin decât ieri. [citeste mai departe]

Cod rutier 2020. Ce amendă îți iei dacă ai roțile mai mari decât scrie în cartea mașinii

Cod rutier 2020. Ce amendă îți iei dacă ai roțile mai mari decât scrie în cartea mașinii

Cod rutier 2020. S-a aflat ce amendă îți iei dacă ai roțile mai mari decât scrie în cartea mașinii. Șoferii care circulă cu roți mai mari sau mai mici decât cele mentionate în cartea autovehiculului trebuie să… [citeste mai departe]

Programul Casa Verde Fotovoltaice s-a împotmolit

Programul Casa Verde Fotovoltaice s-a împotmolit

Programul Casa Verde Fotovoltaice s-a împotmolit din nou, chiar și pentru cei care au fost declarați admiși în program. Administrația Fondului pentru Mediu (AFM) nu a făcut încă nicio decontare. Acesta este principalul motiv pentru care montajul sistemelor fotovoltaice este oprit de către cei mai mulți… [citeste mai departe]

S-a suplimentat numărul de posturi pentru Spitalul de Pneumoftiziologie Baia Mare

S-a suplimentat numărul de posturi pentru Spitalul de Pneumoftiziologie Baia Mare

Întrunit miercuri, 28 octombrie, într-o ședință extraordinară, vechiul Consiliu Local Baia Mare a adoptat un proiect de hotărâre privind suplimentarea numărului de posturi pentru Spitalul de Pneumoftiziologie “Nicolae Rușdea” Baia Mare.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

GeneralElection2020/USR's Barna says to go for presidential talks with PLUS's Ciolos to attempt USR-PLUS-PNL majority

Publicat:
GeneralElection2020/USR's Barna says to go for presidential talks with PLUS's Ciolos to attempt USR-PLUS-PNL majority

National leader of the (USR) said on Thursday that the real stake after this year's general election is the establishment of a reformist majority in Romania, which can only comprise USR, the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the (PNL), acccording to AGERPRES.

He said their pick for prime minister will be , but the voters will be the ones to decide in the general election what party will give the prime minister.

"It is a decision that the President of Romania will make. This conciliation of options…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

USR PLUS to finalise general election lists next week

18:30, 11.10.2020 - Next week, the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) alliance will finalise its lists for this year's general election, MEP Dacian Ciolos said on Saturday in Brasov, adding that the lists "are not decided at a central level, by the national leaders of the two parties;…

USR's Barna: If things remain in controllable area, parliamentary elections should be organized

09:15, 08.10.2020 - Dan Barna, co-chair of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Unity, Liberty and Solidarity), said on Wednesday at public broadcaster TVR 1, that, if things remain "in a controllable area", the parliamentary elections should be organized, but if the number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus…

Local Elections2020/Final results for Bucharest: Nicusor Dan wins by 42.81% of votes

18:15, 05.10.2020 - Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS), won the election for the office of Bucharest general mayor, having garnered 42.81% of the vote (282,631 ballot papers), according to…

LocalElections2020/Ciolos: All USR-PLUS mayors will implement single online desk, contracts to be published on websites

17:50, 25.09.2020 - The co-chairmen of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance), Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, presented on Friday, during a press conference, three measures that will be supported by all the locally elected members of the alliance: publication of procurement…

Local Elections2020/Nicusor Dan to file complaint on PSD MPs that denounced him with DNA

12:40, 16.09.2020 - Deputy Nicusor Dan, the candidate supported by the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance and National Liberal Party (PNL) for Bucharest's City Hall, announced on Wednesday that he will file a criminal complaint for "slanderous denunciation" against the Social…

Local Elections 2020/Barna: USR-PLUS's objective is to gain majority in as many ATUs as possible

16:15, 10.09.2020 - USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) co-chairman Dan Barna on Thursday told a press conference organised in Alba Iulia that the alliance's objective in the local elections is "a very clear one", namely to form a majority in as many administration-territorial units - ATUs…

LocalElections2020/Nicusor Dan:Targeted auction for trams; PMB wanted Turkish company; prosecutors should clarify issue

13:15, 10.09.2020 - Nicusor Dan, independent candidate supported by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance) for the Bucharest City Hall (PMB) stated, on Thursday, that the auction for the contract for 100 trams for Bucharest was…

Congress sanctions USR - PLUS merger, Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos to co-chair new formation

15:00, 16.08.2020 - The merger of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) was decided on August 15 by a joint online congress of the two formations, with almost 85 percent of the delegates voting in favor of the move. The new formation will be called USR PLUS and will be co-chaired…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 30 octombrie 2020
Bucuresti 4°C | 15°C
Iasi 4°C | 12°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 13°C
Timisoara 9°C | 14°C
Constanta 9°C | 18°C
Brasov 3°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 29.10.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 154.070,40 4.851.884,72
II (5/6) 5 10.271,36 -
III (4/6) 137 374,86 -
IV (3/6) 2.662 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.034.458,32

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 octombrie 2020
USD 4.1588
EUR 4.8747
CHF 4.5641
GBP 5.4016
CAD 3.1221
XAU 251.256
JPY 3.9952
CNY 0.6199
AED 1.1322
AUD 2.9308
MDL 0.2439
BGN 2.4924

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec