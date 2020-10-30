GeneralElection2020/USR's Barna says to go for presidential talks with PLUS's Ciolos to attempt USR-PLUS-PNL majority

GeneralElection2020/USR's Barna says to go for presidential talks with PLUS's Ciolos to attempt USR-PLUS-PNL majorityPublicat:
National leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Thursday that the real stake after this year's general election is the establishment of a reformist majority in Romania, which can only comprise USR, the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the National Liberal Party (PNL), acccording to AGERPRES.
He said their pick for prime minister will be Dacian Ciolos, but the voters will be the ones to decide in the general election what party will give the prime minister.
"It is a decision that the President of Romania will make. This conciliation of options…
