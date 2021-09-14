GCS: 96 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours In the last 24 hours, 96 deaths were registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday. According to GCS, these are 55 men and 41 women.

According to GCS, 88 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 6 deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and for 2 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 35,132 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

