GCS: 96 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours

Dj Lucian & Geo lanseaza piesa "Love & Sax"

Dj Lucian & Geo lanseaza piesa “Love & Sax”

Dj Lucian(Lucian Mitrache) & Geo(Naita George) lanseaza la inceput de toamna o noua piesa de calitate, care se numeste "Love & Sax". Noua piesa suna foarte bine, are un vibe pozitiv si te duce cu gandul la vara care tocmai a trecut, facandu-te sa retraiesti acele clipe de neuitat traite la intensitate maxima…

Senates Dragu: Challenge submitted to CCR cannot suspend motion of no confidence

Senates Dragu: Challenge submitted to CCR cannot suspend motion of no confidence

Senate President Anca Dragu (USR PLUS - Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) believes that the no confidence motion procedure cannot be stopped by the challenge filed by the Government with the Constitutional Court of Romania…

Anthony Joshua recunoaşte că are nevoie de o luptă cu Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua recunoaşte că are nevoie de o luptă cu Tyson Fury

Britanicul Anthony Joshua a afirmat luni că trebuie să-l înfrunte neapărat pe compatriotul său Tyson Fury până la finalul carierei sale, pentru că boxul în ansamblu are nevoie de cel puţin o confrunte între cei doi campioni britanici la categoria grea, informează AFP.…

TOT MAI MULȚI – 155 de cazuri de COVID în 24 de ore în Maramureș

TOT MAI MULȚI – 155 de cazuri de COVID în 24 de ore în Maramureș

Nu mai puțin de 120 localități din județ au rata de infectare mai mare de 2 la mia de locuitori. Lista este deschisă de Vișeu de Jos, cu o rată de infectare de 4,79 (24 de cazuri), urmat de Vișeu de Sus, cu 3,67 (65 de cazuri), Asuaju de Sus (4,26 rata de infectare).…

S-a deschis noul an școlar și la Școala Postliceală Sanity

S-a deschis noul an școlar și la Școala Postliceală Sanity

Școala Sanitară Postliceală Sanity, din Bacău, a deschis anul școlar 2021-2022 cu o festivitate organizată, luni, 13 septembrie după-amiază în sala Ateneu. La manifestare au participat în special majoritatea dintre cei peste 400 de elevi care s-au înscris la cursuri în acest…

Ionuț Moşteanu: Nu putem permite alianţei toxice PNL-PSD să pună beţe în roate moţiunii de cenzură

Ionuț Moşteanu: Nu putem permite alianţei toxice PNL-PSD să pună beţe în roate moţiunii de cenzură

Liderul deputaţilor USR PLUS, Ionuţ Moşteanu, a declarat marţi că este "inacceptabil" că în Comisia de constituţionalitate a Senatului s-a decis să fie transmis Curţii Constituţionale un…

Creștere alarmantă a bilanțului COVID: Aproape 4.000 de noi infectări, dublu față de ieri. 96 de oameni au murit, 675 sunt internați la ATI

Creștere alarmantă a bilanțului COVID: Aproape 4.000 de noi infectări, dublu față de ieri. 96 de oameni au murit, 675 sunt internați la ATI

Autoritățile au confirmat marți 3.929 de cazuri noi de infectare cu coronavirus, după efectuarea a 47.449 de…

Talibanii își dau arama pe față: femeile afgane nu ar trebui să lucreze alături de bărbați

Talibanii își dau arama pe față: femeile afgane nu ar trebui să lucreze alături de bărbați

Femeilor afgane nu ar trebui să li se permită să lucreze alături de bărbaţi, a declarat o personalitate de rang înalt din guvernul taliban, o poziţie care, dacă ar fi pusă în aplicare în mod oficial, le-ar…

Primul episod din sezonul 1 al thrillerului Obsesia Evei, va fi difuzat de miercuri pe TVR 1

Primul episod din sezonul 1 al thrillerului Obsesia Evei, va fi difuzat de miercuri pe TVR 1

Serialul „Obsesia Evei" (Killing Eve - SUA, Regatul Unit - 2018-2021), având-o în rolul principal pe Sandra Oh, va fi difuzat de miercuri pe TVR 1, conform news.ro Primul episod din sezonul 1 al thrillerului care a adunat…


GCS: 96 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours

Publicat:
GCS: 96 deaths in COVID-19 patients in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, 96 deaths were registered in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the (GCS) informs on Tuesday. According to GCS, these are 55 men and 41 women.
According to GCS, 88 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 6 deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and for 2 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 35,132 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.

