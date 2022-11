Borsec spa&balneo center to open on December 15

The spa&balneo center in Borsec, central Harghita county will officially open on December 15, almost 12 years after the start of the works, and will offer unique treatment experiences in Romania, the local and county authorities announced on Monday.