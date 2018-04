CFR Cluj top the rankings of League I

CFR Cluj top the rankings of League I, after the fixtures of the 6th round of play-off and play-out, scheduled Friday to Monday. The final rankings of regular season:1 CFR Cluj 26 18 5 3 42-13 592 FCSB Bucharest 26 16 7 3 52-18 553 CS Universitatea Craiova 26 14 9 3 41-26 514 Astra Giurgiu 26 12 8 6 38-27 445 FC Viitorul Constanta… [citeste mai departe]