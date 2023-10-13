ForMin Odobescu receives representatives of UN agencies in Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- ForMin Odobescu, at Bucharest 9 meeting; emphasizes importance of keeping developments in the Black Sea in NATO's attentionThe Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, participated on Friday in the ministerial meeting of the Bucharest 9 - B9 format, organized on the sidelines of the 78th session…

- Foreign affairs minister Luminita Odobescu held bilateral meetings with a coalition of international and American Jewish organizations and the leadership of the American Jewish Committee on Thursday on the sidelines of her participation in the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, where she reiterated…

- The Minister of Justice, Alina Gorghiu, on Friday stated that there are "millions of drug users" in Romania, according to the National Anti-Drug Agency, and these people cannot be all sent to prison because they consume such substances, but they must be helped to get rid of this problem instead.…

- Scheduled events for September 13DIPLOMACY:- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, receives the ambassadors-at-large of the Republic of Finland in Romania, Leena Anneli Liukkonen, of the Swiss Confederation in Romania, Massimo Baggi, and of the French Republic, Nicolas Warnery, on the…

- The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, announces that the Executive adopted in the Friday meeting the decision regarding the granting of free transportation for pupils during the school year."Benefits from free local public transport services, including metropolitan and county, road, naval, metro,…

- CultMin Turcan: During my tenure, I set out to bring culture closer to the peopleCulture Minister Raluca Turcan on Friday visited the summer edition of Art Safari, where Constantin Brancusi's famous work "The Kiss" is exhibited, saying that such events bring culture "closer to the people." "'The…

- DefMin Tilvar participates in Invictus team training: You are a model for RomaniansDefence Minister Angel Tilvar on Tuesday participated in the last training before competition of the Invictus team that will represent Romania, September 9-16, at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, told Agerpres.…

- Phone conversation between ForMin Odobescu and American counterpart: Romania joins G7 Declaration in support of UkraineThe Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, had a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Monday, in the context of which the head of Romanian…