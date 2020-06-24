Foreign Ministry: Quarantine completed for all 41 coronavirus-infected Romanian meat workers in Straubing-Bogen

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) mentions in a release sent to AGERPRES that, according to data communicated by local authorities to diplomatic representatives, up to this time, 100 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were confirmed amongst Romanian citizens in the German city Magdeburg. Furthermore,…

- The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) conveyed on Wednesday that 85 Romanian citizens working at a farm in Bavaria tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection between 28 May and 11 June. They are asymptomatic and currently placed in quarantine.All costs regarding accommodation and food…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday met German ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt to discuss the situation of seasonal workers and the upcoming German presidency of the EU Council. According to a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu reiterated "the…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, with the discussions aimed, among others, at the situation of Romanian seasonal workers in Germany. According to a release of the Executive, the two heads of Government evoked, on this occasion,…

- Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday informed that a Romanian citizen who worked for a meat-processing company based in the German locality Birkenfeld, where there were recorded several cases of confirmed coronavirus, has died. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Consulate General…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers it absolutely necessary to avoid politicizing foreign policy issues, as well as taking positions that may undeservedly affect the reputation of the diplomatic and consular corps of Romania, following the statements of the interim president of the Senate,…

- Over 200 Romanians employed at a slaughterhouse in Birkenfeld, near the German town of Pforzheim (Baden-Wurttemberg), have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus and are currently in quarantine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.300…

- A Romanian citizen infected with the novel coronavirus died in Germany, where he was a seasonal worker, in the Baden-Wurttemberg region, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). According to the Ministry, the person died on Saturday and on Wednesday the German authorities confirmed he was infected…