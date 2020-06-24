Foreign Ministry: Quarantine completed for all 41 coronavirus-infected Romanian meat workers in Straubing-Bogen

Stiri Recomandate

BACALAUREAT 2020 DU.RO. SUBIECTE CHIMIE şi SUBIECTE FIZICĂ Bacalaureat 2020

BACALAUREAT 2020 DU.RO. SUBIECTE CHIMIE şi SUBIECTE FIZICĂ Bacalaureat 2020

Noile modele de subiecte nu au o structură diferită de cea a subiectelor propriu-zise de anul trecut. Amintim că lucrările de la Bacalaureat 2020 vor fi evaluate și notate “încrucișat” – în alte județe decât cele în care tinerii susțin examenele.… [citeste mai departe]

Israelul s-a răzgândit: Apelează iar la serviciile secrete, pentru monitorizarea infectaților cu coronavirus

Israelul s-a răzgândit: Apelează iar la serviciile secrete, pentru monitorizarea infectaților cu coronavirus

Guvernul israelian a aprobat miercuri, pentru a doua oară în acest an, folosirea tehnologiei serviciilor secrete pentru a monitoriza pacienţii cu COVID-19, după ce aceasta a mai… [citeste mai departe]

Medic român: „200 de oameni se zbat între viață și moarte. De vină e comportamentul populației, nu face decât să dea oxigen epidemiei”

Medic român: „200 de oameni se zbat între viață și moarte. De vină e comportamentul populației, nu face decât să dea oxigen epidemiei”

Ziarul Unirea Medic român: „200 de oameni se zbat între viață și moarte. De vină e comportamentul populației,… [citeste mai departe]

Sărăcia, motiv de absenteism la examene

Sărăcia, motiv de absenteism la examene

Anual, zeci de mii de elevi nu dau examenul, fie că vorbim de evaluarea națională sau de bacalureat. O bună parte dintre ei lipsesc pentru că părinții lor nu își permit să le plătească transportul până la școală. Un studiu recent arată că unitățile de învățământ cu cea mai mare rată de absenteism sunt din comunități… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorii le-au eliberat pe control judiciar pe două angajate ale unei bănci, care au delapidat 270.000 de euro

Procurorii le-au eliberat pe control judiciar pe două angajate ale unei bănci, care au delapidat 270.000 de euro

Decizie incredibilă a judecătorilor. Două angajate ale unei bănci, care au sustras 270.000 de euro din banii clienților au fost eliberate pe control judiciar. Asta după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Bucharest Royal Palace historical spaces reopen to public on Universal Ia Day

Bucharest Royal Palace historical spaces reopen to public on Universal Ia Day

The historical spaces of the Royal Palace in Bucharest - the royal dining room, the Throne Hall and the Voivodes' Staircase - reopen to the public starting this Wednesday, on the Universal Ia Day, and will stay open for visitors until Sunday, between… [citeste mai departe]

Cauza accidentului de la Sântana: o depășire neregulamentară

Cauza accidentului de la Sântana: o depășire neregulamentară

O depășire neregulamentară ar fi fost cauza accidentului de miercuri seara, de pe drumul ce leagă Zimandu Nou de Sântana. O femeie de 31 de ani a murit și alte patru persoane au ajuns la spital. [citeste mai departe]

39 de copii de la două centre rezidențiale din Pașcani, depistați cu noul coronavirus. DSP Iași: Sunt asimptomatici

39 de copii de la două centre rezidențiale din Pașcani, depistați cu noul coronavirus. DSP Iași: Sunt asimptomatici

39 de copii din două centre rezidențiale din județul Iași au fost depistați pozitiv cu noul coronavirus, în urma testării. Potrivit Ziarului de Iași, este vorba… [citeste mai departe]

Botoşani: Populaţia din localităţile Rediu şi Rădăuţi Prut, informată despre iminenţa producerii de inundaţii

Botoşani: Populaţia din localităţile Rediu şi Rădăuţi Prut, informată despre iminenţa producerii de inundaţii

Populaţia din localităţile Rediu şi Rădăuţi Prut a fost informată, miercuri după-amiază, despre iminenţa producerii unor inundaţii ca urmare a depăşirii cotei de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Tinerii care au susţinut proba de profil a Bacalaureatului spun că şcoala online a fost un eşec, iar meditaţiile i-au ajutat

VIDEO Tinerii care au susţinut proba de profil a Bacalaureatului spun că şcoala online a fost un eşec, iar meditaţiile i-au ajutat

Tinerii care au susţinut, miercuri, proba de profil a Bacalaureatului spun că şcoala online a fost un eşec, iar meditaţiile i-au ajutat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Foreign Ministry: Quarantine completed for all 41 coronavirus-infected Romanian meat workers in Straubing-Bogen

Publicat:
Foreign Ministry: Quarantine completed for all 41 coronavirus-infected Romanian meat workers in Straubing-Bogen

of announced the end of the quarantine period for all 41 Romanian workers of a meat processing company in Straubing-Bogen - Germany who had tested positive for coronavirus

According to information provided by the employing company, some of the Romanian citizens returned to Romania, but most resumed their activity in Straubing-Bogen.

also informs that a Romanian worker who had been hospitalized has been discharged, and that subsequent tests have shown that he was suffering from other diseases and was not infected with COVID-19.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

100 Romanians confirmed infected with SARS-CoV-2 in German city Magdeburg

14:30, 24.06.2020 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) mentions in a release sent to AGERPRES that, according to data communicated by local authorities to diplomatic representatives, up to this time, 100 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were confirmed amongst Romanian citizens in the German city Magdeburg. Furthermore,…

MAE: 85 Romanian citizens, seasonal workers in Germany positive for COVID-19; they are asymptomatic

15:25, 17.06.2020 - The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) conveyed on Wednesday that 85 Romanian citizens working at a farm in Bavaria tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection between 28 May and 11 June. They are asymptomatic and currently placed in quarantine.All costs regarding accommodation and food…

ForMin Aurescu meets German ambassador to discuss seasonal workers, upcoming EU Council German presidency

16:32, 02.06.2020 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday met German ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt to discuss the situation of seasonal workers and the upcoming German presidency of the EU Council. According to a press statement released by the Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu reiterated "the…

PM Orban phone conversation with Chancellor Merkel;talks also aimed at situation of Romanian seasonal workers in Germany

09:03, 28.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, with the discussions aimed, among others, at the situation of Romanian seasonal workers in Germany. According to a release of the Executive, the two heads of Government evoked, on this occasion,…

MAE:Romanian citizen who worked for Germany-based company with confirmed COVID-19 cases has died

17:18, 22.05.2020 - Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Friday informed that a Romanian citizen who worked for a meat-processing company based in the German locality Birkenfeld, where there were recorded several cases of confirmed coronavirus, has died. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Consulate General…

MAE over Cazanciuc's statement: It's absolutely necessary to avoid politicization of foreign policy topics

14:13, 02.05.2020 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers it absolutely necessary to avoid politicizing foreign policy issues, as well as taking positions that may undeservedly affect the reputation of the diplomatic and consular corps of Romania, following the statements of the interim president of the Senate,…

Over 200 Romanians employed at slaughterhouse in Germany, infected with the new coronavirus, are in quarantine

18:02, 28.04.2020 - Over 200 Romanians employed at a slaughterhouse in Birkenfeld, near the German town of Pforzheim (Baden-Wurttemberg), have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus and are currently in quarantine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.300…

MAE: Romanian citizen infected with novel coronavirus died in Germany, he was a seasonal worker

08:52, 16.04.2020 - A Romanian citizen infected with the novel coronavirus died in Germany, where he was a seasonal worker, in the Baden-Wurttemberg region, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). According to the Ministry, the person died on Saturday and on Wednesday the German authorities confirmed he was infected…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 25 iunie 2020
Bucuresti 17°C | 29°C
Iasi 15°C | 27°C
Cluj-Napoca 15°C | 28°C
Timisoara 17°C | 28°C
Constanta 19°C | 27°C
Brasov 13°C | 25°C
Baia Mare 17°C | 28°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.06.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 356.000,40 2.899.999,60
II (5/6) 17 6.980,40
III (4/6) 653 181,72
IV (3/6) 9.752 30,00
Fond total de castiguri: 3.429.893,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 iunie 2020
USD 4.286
EUR 4.8432
CHF 4.5355
GBP 5.3611
CAD 3.1592
XAU 245.054
JPY 4.0233
CNY 0.606
AED 1.167
AUD 2.9637
MDL 0.247
BGN 2.4763

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec