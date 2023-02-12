Foreign Minister Aurescu meets visiting bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee

Foreign Minister Aurescu meets visiting bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Armed Services CommitteePublicat:
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu met on Saturday with the visiting bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee headed by Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, offering thanks on this occasion for the support provided by the U.S. Congress for security on NATO's eastern flank and Romania's security in particular. Aurescu also voiced appreciation for the substantial increase of the American military presence in Romania after the outbreak of the Ukraine war, an increase made possible by the support received from the U.S. lawmakers, the Foreign Ministry said in a release,…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
In Chisinau, senior official Gitman reconfirms Romania's full solidarity with Moldova
11:06, 19.01.2023 - Senior official for European affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Daniela Gitman paid a visit to Chisinau, Moldova, between January 17-19, together with Finland's Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen, reconfirming the full solidarity of Romania and Finland…
Ukraine’s Zelensky tells U.S. Congress aid is ‘not charity’, urges more support
10:30, 22.12.2022 - President Volodymyr Zelensky told the U.S. Congress that aid to Ukraine was an investment in democracy and “not charity” as he invoked American battles against the Nazis in World War Two to press for more assistance for his country’s war effort, according to Reuters. Zelensky’s comments on Wednesday…
PM Ciuca receives European Parliament's president Metsola; energy security, Schengen expansion - among topics discussed
22:21, 19.12.2022 - Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who is on her first official visit to Romania, the two high-ranking officials having an in-depth exchange of opinions on the topics on the European agenda,…
EC President: We can say that both sides of the Black Sea have never been closer
11:50, 17.12.2022 - The Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on the Strategic Partnership in the field of energy development and transport will connect the two shores of the Black Sea and could transport electricity to the Republic of Moldova, the Western Balkans and Ukraine,…
At OSCE Ministerial Council meeting, ForMin Aurescu condemns Russia's atrocities against civilians in Ukraine
18:16, 01.12.2022 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday attended a meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OECD) in Lodz, Poland, condemning the "atrocities" by Russian armed forces against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, told…
NATO2022 Bucharest: High-level meetings in Bucharest show importance of Black Sea in current security context (ForMin Aurescu)
12:11, 28.11.2022 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday that the organisation in Bucharest of the Meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers and the Munich Leaders Meeting (MLM) clearly shows the strategic importance of the Black Sea in the current security context. Fii la curent cu cele…
Bogdan Aurescu, Jens Stoltenberg stress importance of NATO and allies continuing support for Ukraine
19:55, 24.11.2022 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in preparation for the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers in Bucharest, context in which the two officials talked about the situation in Ukraine among other topics,…
ForMin Aurescu: It is premature to pronounce on causes of incident in Poland
14:35, 16.11.2022 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu considers it is premature to pronounce on the "regrettable incident" of Tuesday evening in Ukraine, as all the circumstances need to be elucidated, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…