Foreign Minister Aurescu meets visiting bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Senior official for European affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Daniela Gitman paid a visit to Chisinau, Moldova, between January 17-19, together with Finland's Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen, reconfirming the full solidarity of Romania and Finland…

- President Volodymyr Zelensky told the U.S. Congress that aid to Ukraine was an investment in democracy and “not charity” as he invoked American battles against the Nazis in World War Two to press for more assistance for his country’s war effort, according to Reuters. Zelensky’s comments on Wednesday…

- Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who is on her first official visit to Romania, the two high-ranking officials having an in-depth exchange of opinions on the topics on the European agenda,…

- The Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on the Strategic Partnership in the field of energy development and transport will connect the two shores of the Black Sea and could transport electricity to the Republic of Moldova, the Western Balkans and Ukraine,…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday attended a meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OECD) in Lodz, Poland, condemning the "atrocities" by Russian armed forces against civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, told…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday that the organisation in Bucharest of the Meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers and the Munich Leaders Meeting (MLM) clearly shows the strategic importance of the Black Sea in the current security context. Fii la curent cu cele…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation on Thursday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in preparation for the meeting of NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers in Bucharest, context in which the two officials talked about the situation in Ukraine among other topics,…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu considers it is premature to pronounce on the "regrettable incident" of Tuesday evening in Ukraine, as all the circumstances need to be elucidated, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…