Foreign Minister Aurescu meets visiting bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee

În data de 11 februarie, polițiștii Secției 4 Poliție Rurală Peciu Nou au depistat pe DJ 591A, între localitățile Sânmihaiu Român și Diniaș, un bărbat, în vârstă de 51 de ani, care transporta material lemnos, din specia fag alb, cu un vehicul cu tracțiune animală, fără a deține… [citeste mai departe]

Cu sau fără complicitatea autorităților, amprenta de carbon a României din statistica oficială de la nivel mondial a fost artificial umflată. Astfel, România apare printre principalii producători de emisii de carbon din… [citeste mai departe]

Weekend încărcat pentru poliţiştii de frontieră din vestul ţării. La Jimbolia trei cetăţeni străini au încercat să treacă fraudulos frontiera în Serbia, în timp ce la Moraviţa trei cetăţeni din Mongolia au vrut să intre ilegal din ţara vecină în România.… [citeste mai departe]

O camera de monitorizare a faunei instalata de Romsilva a fost "cercetata" de o ursoaica cu patru pui. Animalul se deplasa printr o padure din Parcul National Cheile Bicazului ndash; Hasmas.In imagini apare ursoaica si puii ei, iar mama vine mai aproape. Una dintre cele mai periculoase situatii care… [citeste mai departe]

O fetiţă în vârstă de zece ani a fost salvată după 147 de ore în care a stat blocată sub o clădire prăbuşită la cutremur în oraşul Antakya din Turcia. Salvatorii care nu au renunțat la căutarea supraviețuitorilor au publicat… [citeste mai departe]

Doi copii de 6 și 7 ani din Dolj au fost dați dispăruți de tatăl lor. Cei doi ar fi plecat de acasă împreună cu mama lor de două zile. Polițiștii spun că fetița se numește… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul de salvatori al Căştilor Albe a anunţat sâmbătă încheierea operaţiunilor de căutare a supravieţuitorilor în zonele din nord-vestul Siriei aflate sub controlul opoziţiei şi care au fost grav afectate de cutremurele de luni. Decizia a fost luată după ce, începând de joi, salvatorii… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe persoane dintr-un cartier din Constanţa au ieşit din case, în noaptea de sâmbătă spre duminică, de teama unui cutremur. Acţiunea lor a provocat panică în zonă, unul dintre locatari sunând şi la 112.       Oamenii s-au anunţat între ei… [citeste mai departe]

Secția de pompieri Sebeș intervine, duminică, în jurul amiezii, pentru localizarea și stingerea unui incendiu izbucnit în comuna Săsciori, sat Sebeșel. Potrivit ISU, arde acoperisul unei case, pe o suprafață de aproximativ 30mp. Fără pericol… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian rescuers in Turkey managed to pull alive a man from the wreckage of a six-story fully collapsed building, the General Emergency Management Inspectorate (IGSU) informed on Sunday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]


Foreign Minister Aurescu meets visiting bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee

Publicat:
Foreign Minister Aurescu meets visiting bipartisan delegation of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee

Minister of met on Saturday with the visiting bipartisan delegation of the U.S. headed by , offering thanks on this occasion for the support provided by the U.S. Congress for security on NATO's eastern flank and Romania's security in particular. Aurescu also voiced appreciation for the substantial increase of the American military presence in Romania after the outbreak of the Ukraine war, an increase made possible by the support received from the U.S. lawmakers, the said in a release,…

