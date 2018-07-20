Fondul Proprietatea argues planned gas price cap illegal, puts Romania's energy independence in jeopardy

Stiri Recomandate

Valabilitatea pașapoartelor, modificată

Schimbări, de azi, în ceea ce privește perioada de valabilitate a paşapoartelor. Pentru cei care au împlint 18 ani, documentele vor fi valabile 10 ani și nu cinci ca și până acum. Modificări sunt şi în cazul copiilor şi adolescenţilor. Cei care au 18 ani și își depun de vineri actele pentru un pașaport vor avea documentul… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 80 de percheziţii într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală cu prejudiciu estimat la 7 milioane de lei

Poliţiştii au făcut aproape 80 de percheziţii în Bucureşti şi în judeţele Constanţa, Braşov, Ialomiţa, Tulcea şi Ilfov, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală cu prejudiciu estimat la 7 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia este acuzată că ’dezamăgește’ Rusia, pe fondul disputei privind integrarea Macedoniei în NATO

Ambasadorul rus la Atena a criticat vineri guvernul grec, acuzându-l că "dezamăgeşte" Moscova, pe fondul unei dispute bilaterale privind integrarea Fostei Republici Iugoslave a Macedoniei… [citeste mai departe]

Apa potabilă revine astăzi la Bacău, promite şeful companiei de apă

Locuitorii municipiului Bacău vor avea, din nou, apă potabilă diseară, anunţă directorul general al Companiei Regionale de Apă, care precizează că lucrările au fost terminate şi rezerva de apă va fi refăcută. Oamenii şi instituţiile nu au apă la robinete de… [citeste mai departe]

Cum şi-a sărbătorit ziua de naştere una dintre vedetele venite la Electric Castle. „De la aeroport s-a dus direct în Pădurea Baciu, să vadă OZN-uri“

Peste 40.000 de oameni au fost prezenţi la castelul Banffy de la Bonţida, în noaptea… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciul de Securitate din Rusia, percheziţii la agenţia spaţială rusă Roskosmos. Este suspectată o scurgere de informaţii către statele occidentale

Serviciul de Securitate Federal din Rusia a făcut vineri mai multe percheziţii la un centru… [citeste mai departe]

Dua Lipa ar putea înregistra noua piesă principală a următorului film din seria „Bond”

Dua Lipa ar putea fi următoarea vedetă din spatele piesei principale a următorului film din seria „Bond”. Totul a fost divulgat de membrii trupei Years & Years, care în timpul unui interviu pentru BBC Live au spus… [citeste mai departe]

Kia Sportage facelift este disponbil și în România: start de la 18.700 de euro

Kia Sportage facelift poate fi comandat și pe piața din România. Cea mai accesibilă versiune are un preț de pornire de 18.663 de euro. SUV-ul constructorului asiatic va fi oferit și cu o motorizare Mild Hybrid cu motor diesel de 2.0 litri… [citeste mai departe]

Hoţ din Cugir, prins de Poliţie. A furat un laptop şi produse cosmetice dintr-o locuinţă

Un tânăr în vârstă de 20 de ani din Cugir este cercetat penal după ce a intrat într-o locuinţă din oraş şi a furat un laptop şi produse cosmetice. Poliţiştii de investigaţii criminale din cadrul Poliţiei Oraşului Cugir… [citeste mai departe]

Moneda naţională s-a depreciat în faţa euro și a dolarului american

Moneda naţională s-a depreciat, vineri, în faţa euro, iar Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat un curs de 4,6562 lei/euro, în creştere cu 0,13 bani (0,03%) comparativ cu valoarea anunţată în şedinţa anterioară, când un euro a fost cotat la 4,6549 lei.… [citeste mai departe]


Fondul Proprietatea argues planned gas price cap illegal, puts Romania's energy independence in jeopardy

Publicat:
Fondul Proprietatea argues planned gas price cap illegal, puts Romania's energy independence in jeopardy

Putting a cap on gas sale prices runs counter to Romanian and European law and also jeopardizes Romania's investments and energy independence, (FP) said in a release this Friday
voices "significant" concerns over the government's plans to cap the price of natural gas from the domestic production at approximately 70 percent of the current market price, as set forth in a draft that was recently released by the Ministry of

"If adopted, the would flagrantly breach already approved legislation,…

Spreading misinformation on regional energy cooperation disagrees with spirit of Romanian-Hungarian strategic partnership (officials)

22:32, 30.06.2018 - Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) says spreading misinformation regarding Romania's actions in regional energy cooperation runs contrary to the spirit of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Hungary and the bilateral co-operation relations, respect and mutual trust between two…

Transport's Sova: Making efforts so that Henri Coanda Airport facilities be better

12:39, 08.06.2018 - Transport Minister Lucian Sova gave assurances on Friday, at the launch event of the new routes Air Canada Rouge from Toronto and Montreal to Bucharest, that Romanian authorities will make all efforts to improve the conditions of airport facilities provided by Henri Coanda International Airport and…

BNR's foreign exchange reserves drop to 33.123 billion euro in May

14:55, 04.06.2018 - The National Bank of Romania's (BNR) foreign exchange reserves dropped in May by 1.24 percent to 33.123 billion euro compared to the level recorded at end-April, a release of the institution sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs.  In May, an inflow worth 2.184 billion euro was recorded, in the…

PM Dancila: Romanian tourism has all the ingredients needed to become a success story in Europe

12:14, 17.05.2018 - Romanian tourism has all the ingredients needed to become a success story in Europe, and it is the responsibility of the government to create the necessary levers for the development of this sector, Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday in a message delivered by Deputy Prime Minister…

After private audience with Pope Francis, PM Dancila voices hope Pope will come to Romania

15:04, 11.05.2018 - Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday had a private audience with Pope Francis, whom she thanked for his generous attention he has always given to relations with Romania, and expressed hope that the Pope will come on a pastoral visit to Romania.  "During the audience, we also discussed…

Oradea-Bekescsaba aerial power line worth rd 18 million euro unlocked after 10 years

10:07, 11.05.2018 - The project of the Oradea-Bekescsaba 400 kV aerial power line worth over 83 million lei (rd 18 million euro) was unlocked after 10 years, and the Romanian gov't has adopted a Decision that allows the finalisation of the expropriation procedures, on Friday announced the The National Power Grid Company…

Minister-delegate Negrescu welcomes the entry into force of consular protection for unrepresented EU citizens

10:15, 02.05.2018 - Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu welcomes the entry into force on May 1, 2018 of the directive on the coordination and cooperation measures to facilitate consular protection for unrepresented citizens of the Union in third countries, according to a press statement released by…

Ce i-au transmis romanii premierului israelian Benjamin Netanyahu despre Liviu Dragnea

11:49, 30.04.2018 - „E pacat ca faceți alianțe cu un politician așa corupt care este deja condamnat. Veți face rau relațiilor romano-insraeliene pe termen lung”, a fost unul dintre mesaje.   „Draga Netanyahu, te rog ține-l acolo, ia-l de nevasta, fa ce vrei cu el, dar nu-l mai lasa sa plece. Face rau romanilor și Romaniei”,…


