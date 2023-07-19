First edition of international street theatre festival, SEASTREET, between July 28 and 30

First edition of international street theatre festival, SEASTREET, between July 28 and 30Publicat:
The first edition of the international street theatre festival - SEASTREET - will take place for three days, between July 28 and 30, in southeastern Constanta.
"The festival is funded mainly by the City Hall of Constanta, but also by the Constanta County Council (through the Constanta State Theatre, which is also the executive producer of the event)," a press release sent to AGERPRES informs.CITESTE SI ECC2023/ Two events from UPT Campus Creativ, under EP high auspices 17:05 4 Restrictive fiscal measures contemplated by Gov't would blow up Romanian tourism potential (employers' organisation)…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
American actor John Malkovich to perform at Timisoara National Theatre on Thursday and Friday
17:35, 19.07.2023 - Famed American actor John Malkovich will perform on Thursday and Friday at the National Theater in Timisoara in Michael Sturminger's play The Infernal Comedy.There will be three performances, one on July 20 from 7:00 p.m., and another two on July 21 from 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. CITESTE SI First…
JusMin Gorghiu: In 2022 - lowest percentage of recidivists in the last 13 years
16:40, 29.06.2023 - JusMin Gorghiu: In 2022 - lowest percentage of recidivists in the last 13 years. Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu said on Thursday that, in 2022, Romania reached the lowest percentage of recidivists among the incarcerated population in the last 13 years, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Iohannis: Risks…
Iohannis: Risks that fake news have on our democratic course urge us to remain vigilant
16:15, 29.06.2023 - The risks that fake news have on the democratic course urge us to remain vigilant and ready to combat them, defending human rights, Euro-Atlantic values and security, President Klaus Iohannis emphasized on Thursday, in a message sent on the occasion of the commemoration of the 82 years since the…
EU Commission freezes part of Romanian EU recovery funds
09:35, 28.06.2023 - Romania will receive part of the funds it requested for the second payment of the EU recovery plan in December, according to Tuesday’s announcement from the European Commission, which said it would freeze E53 million due to two unfulfilled milestones related to the energy sector, according to Euractiv. …
Gov't rotation/PM-designate Ciolacu: By Thursday, Romania must have a voted gov't
15:50, 13.06.2023 - Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu said that by Thursday the new government should obtain the vote of investiture in Parliament, after which the members of the executive will be sworn in."If Romania's government, led by Nicolae Ciuca, was about stabilising Romania, I wish that the next Romanian…
Documentare premiate internațional și producatori de Oscar, la LYNX Festival VIDEO
09:51, 26.05.2023 - O premiera mondiala, cinci premiere naționale, trei invitați speciali de peste granițe, doua expoziții de fotografie, doua masterclass-uri și multe intalniri cu artiști locali și reprezentanți ai ONG-urilor de mediu se regasesc in programul primei ediții LYNX Festival.
LYNX Festival aduce 10 documentare apreciate internațional și numeroși invitați speciali
15:20, 23.05.2023 - O premiera mondiala, cinci premiere naționale, trei invitați speciali de peste granițe, doua expoziții de fotografie, doua masterclass-uri și multe intalniri cu artiști locali și reprezentanți ai ONG-urilor de mediu se regasesc in programul primei ediții LYNX Festival, o inițiativa marca Romania Salbatica.…
10 raniti, dintre care patru grav, la un festival international de zmeie din Franța
04:20, 23.04.2023 - Un vehicul al carui sofer "ar fi pierdut controlul" volanului "a rasturnat accidental" sambata zece persoane, dintre care sase cu rani usoare si patru in "urgenta absoluta", la Berck-sur-Mer, in nordul Frantei, unde are loc un festival "international de zmeie", au facut cunoscut surse din cadrul pre