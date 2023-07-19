First edition of international street theatre festival, SEASTREET, between July 28 and 30

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Famed American actor John Malkovich will perform on Thursday and Friday at the National Theater in Timisoara in Michael Sturminger's play The Infernal Comedy.There will be three performances, one on July 20 from 7:00 p.m., and another two on July 21 from 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. CITESTE SI First…

- JusMin Gorghiu: In 2022 - lowest percentage of recidivists in the last 13 years. Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu said on Thursday that, in 2022, Romania reached the lowest percentage of recidivists among the incarcerated population in the last 13 years, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI Iohannis: Risks…

- The risks that fake news have on the democratic course urge us to remain vigilant and ready to combat them, defending human rights, Euro-Atlantic values and security, President Klaus Iohannis emphasized on Thursday, in a message sent on the occasion of the commemoration of the 82 years since the…

- Romania will receive part of the funds it requested for the second payment of the EU recovery plan in December, according to Tuesday’s announcement from the European Commission, which said it would freeze E53 million due to two unfulfilled milestones related to the energy sector, according to Euractiv. …

- Prime Minister-designate Marcel Ciolacu said that by Thursday the new government should obtain the vote of investiture in Parliament, after which the members of the executive will be sworn in."If Romania's government, led by Nicolae Ciuca, was about stabilising Romania, I wish that the next Romanian…

- O premiera mondiala, cinci premiere naționale, trei invitați speciali de peste granițe, doua expoziții de fotografie, doua masterclass-uri și multe intalniri cu artiști locali și reprezentanți ai ONG-urilor de mediu se regasesc in programul primei ediții LYNX Festival, o inițiativa marca Romania Salbatica.…

- Un vehicul al carui sofer "ar fi pierdut controlul" volanului "a rasturnat accidental" sambata zece persoane, dintre care sase cu rani usoare si patru in "urgenta absoluta", la Berck-sur-Mer, in nordul Frantei, unde are loc un festival "international de zmeie", au facut cunoscut surse din cadrul pre