FinMin Nazare: EU Council has adopted regulation on setting up Cyber Centre in Bucharest

- Several hundred people protested in front of the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday evening, marching down from Victoriei Square, where they gathered to protest against the measures imposed by the authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES. For the third day in a row,…

- Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca received on Tuesday, at the Ministry of National Defence's headquarters, his counterpart from the Republic of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, during his official visit to Romania. According to a release from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the meeting, rescheduled…

- The United Kingdom remains a strategic partner of Romania after leaving the European Union, PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said after meeting United Kingdom's Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble. "Today I had a meeting with the Ambassador of Great Britain and Northern Ireland…

- Romania is due to elaborate a national strategy on producing hydrogen energy in the next period, as it is one of the technologies on which the European Union is increasingly focusing for the future, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu told a specialized conference on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.…

- The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Tuesday met with the French Ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, on which occasion they discussed the process of modifying the laws of justice, but also the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. According to a press release of the Ministry of Justice…

- Government spending on all special pensions in Romania increased by 60% between 2016 and 2020, as low-wage labour taxation is the highest in the entire European Union (EU), Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. "How come there is always money…

- Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode told a televised show on Tuesday evening that during the day he issued an order placing several directorates - the Minister's Control Body, the Audit Directorate, the General Anti-corruption Directorate (DGA) and the Communication Directorate included - under…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) intends to submit a simple motion against the Minister of Health, once parliamentary activity has been resumed and to call the leaders of anti-COVID vaccination campaign to hearings, announced on Tuesday evening, the head of this formation, Marcel Ciolacu. "Politicians,…