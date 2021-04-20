FinMin Nazare: EU Council has adopted regulation on setting up Cyber Centre in Bucharest

Stiri Recomandate

Procesul George Floyd - Președintele SUA dă verdictul

Procesul George Floyd - Președintele SUA dă verdictul

Preşedintele american Joe Biden a estimat marţi că probele în procesul în care este judecat un poliţist alb pentru uciderea afro-americanului George Floyd sunt "copleşitoare", relatează AFP potrivit Agerpres. "Mă rog ca verdictul să fie cel bun. După părerea mea, este copleşitor. Nu aş spune… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul norvegian extinde restricţiile până la 12 mai

Guvernul norvegian extinde restricţiile până la 12 mai

Guvernul norvegian a extins marţi restricţiile de intrare în ţară legate de coronavirus până la 12 mai, relatează agerpres.ro.Aceasta înseamnă că turiştilor din străinătate nu li se va permite accesul în ţară. [citeste mai departe]

Handbal masculin - Prima înfrângere pentru Dinamo în Liga Națională

Handbal masculin - Prima înfrângere pentru Dinamo în Liga Națională

Echipa de handbal masculin Dinamo Bucureşti a fost învinsă pentru prima dată în acest sezon, marţi, la turneul de la Cluj-Napoca, scor 22-24 (11-14), cu HCDS Constanţa, în meci contând pentru etapa a 26-a a Ligii Naţionale. Dinamo rămâne însă lider, cu 70… [citeste mai departe]

Liga I - Prima victorie după mult timp pentru echipa lui Gică Hagi

Liga I - Prima victorie după mult timp pentru echipa lui Gică Hagi

FC Viitorul a învins, marţi, pe teren propriu, cu scorul de 1-0 (0-0), pe Gaz Metan Mediaş, în etapa a II-a a play-out-ului Ligii I. A marcat: Ciobanu '82 (p). 1-0, min. 82: Ze Manuel l-a faultat pe Boboc în careu, iar arbitrul a dictat penalti. Andrei Ciobanu a trasformat… [citeste mai departe]

ACORDUL încheiat de PNL, USR PLUS și UDMR - documentul integral

ACORDUL încheiat de PNL, USR PLUS și UDMR - documentul integral

ȘTIRIPESURSE.RO vă prezintă acordul încheiat marți seară de liderii coaliției de guvernare PNL USR PLUS UDMR: [citeste mai departe]

Există o posibilă legătură între vaccinul anti Covid de la Johnson &Johnson și apariția unor cheaguri de sânge, susțin specialiștii

Există o posibilă legătură între vaccinul anti Covid de la Johnson &Johnson și apariția unor cheaguri de sânge, susțin specialiștii

Agenţia Europeană a Medicamentelor admite existenţa unei posibile legături între vaccinul anti Covid de la Johnson &Johnson… [citeste mai departe]

Sfântul Părinte Nectarie, canonizat în urmă cu 60 de ani

Sfântul Părinte Nectarie, canonizat în urmă cu 60 de ani

La peste patruzeci de ani de la moarte, în data de 20 aprilie 1961, cinstirea episcopului Nectarie de la Eghina devenea oficială în Biserica Ortodoxă. Sinodul Patriarhiei Ecumenice, sub conducerea Sanctității Sale Atenagoras, a decis canonizarea ierarhului taumaturg sub numele de… [citeste mai departe]

Înghețata moldovenească va putea tranzita, în premieră, teritoriul UE

Înghețata moldovenească va putea tranzita, în premieră, teritoriul UE

Decizie importantă pentru procesatorii de lactate din Republica Moldova. Înghețata moldovenească va putea tranzita în premieră teritoriul Uniunii Europene. Potrivit unui comunicat emis de ANSA, Comisia Europeană a publicat regulamentul CE, care va permite… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou album Scooter – God Save The Rave, disponibil si ca NFT

Un nou album Scooter – God Save The Rave, disponibil si ca NFT

Scooter a lansat, zilele trecute, cel de-al 20-lea album, „God Save The Rave”, după aproape 4 ani de la albumul nr. 19. „God Save the Rave” este hardcore, energic și chiar plin de pozitivitate. Albumul este disponibil și ca NFT, Scooter fiind prima trupă din Germania care… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîțu a dezvăluit ce a vorbit cu Maia Sandu: Întâlnirea a fost foarte bună

Florin Cîțu a dezvăluit ce a vorbit cu Maia Sandu: Întâlnirea a fost foarte bună

Premierul României, Florin Cîțu, a avut o întrevedere cu Maia Sandu, președintele Republicii Moldova. Contextul este unul foarte tensionat pentru Cîțu,  având în vedere că reprezentanții USR-PLUS i-au retars sprijinul politic și… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

FinMin Nazare: EU Council has adopted regulation on setting up Cyber Centre in Bucharest

Publicat:
FinMin Nazare: EU Council has adopted regulation on setting up Cyber Centre in Bucharest

of the on Tuesday adopted the regulation for the establishment of the in Bucharest, the Minister of Finance, , made the announcement on Facebook.

" of the today adopted the regulation establishing the in Bucharest. At home, we have already started the operationalization procedures within the interinstitutional working group coordinated by the Ministry of Finance, and today's Council decision represents an important step towards fulfilling this objective," Nazare wrote on the social network.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Several hundred people protest in front of Cotroceni Palace

09:55, 31.03.2021 - Several hundred people protested in front of the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday evening, marching down from Victoriei Square, where they gathered to protest against the measures imposed by the authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES. For the third day in a row,…

Romanian DefMin Ciuca receives Turkish counterpart, discuss NATO bilateral cooperation

18:00, 09.03.2021 - Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca received on Tuesday, at the Ministry of National Defence's headquarters, his counterpart from the Republic of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, during his official visit to Romania. According to a release from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the meeting, rescheduled…

PSD's Ciolacu after meeting US Ambassador Andrew Noble: UK remains a strategic partner of Romania

21:00, 23.02.2021 - The United Kingdom remains a strategic partner of Romania after leaving the European Union, PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said after meeting United Kingdom's Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble. "Today I had a meeting with the Ambassador of Great Britain and Northern Ireland…

Romania to devise national strategy for hydrogen production

11:36, 23.02.2021 - Romania is due to elaborate a national strategy on producing hydrogen energy in the next period, as it is one of the technologies on which the European Union is increasingly focusing for the future, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu told a specialized conference on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.…

French Ambassador to Romania interested in discussions with Stelian Ion on modification of justice laws, criminal codes

21:51, 09.02.2021 - The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, on Tuesday met with the French Ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, on which occasion they discussed the process of modifying the laws of justice, but also the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. According to a press release of the Ministry of Justice…

EconMin Nasui: Gov't special pension spending has increased in Romania by 60% in last five years

10:40, 02.02.2021 - Government spending on all special pensions in Romania increased by 60% between 2016 and 2020, as low-wage labour taxation is the highest in the entire European Union (EU), Economy Minister Claudiu Nasui he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. "How come there is always money…

IntMin Bode: Minister's Control Body, Audit Directorate, Anti-corruption Directorate switch under my direct authority

10:10, 27.01.2021 - Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode told a televised show on Tuesday evening that during the day he issued an order placing several directorates - the Minister's Control Body, the Audit Directorate, the General Anti-corruption Directorate (DGA) and the Communication Directorate included - under…

PSD intends to submit simple motion against HealthMin, call to hearings leaders of vaccination campaign

08:31, 27.01.2021 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) intends to submit a simple motion against the Minister of Health, once parliamentary activity has been resumed and to call the leaders of anti-COVID vaccination campaign to hearings, announced on Tuesday evening, the head of this formation, Marcel Ciolacu. "Politicians,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 21 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 6°C | 19°C
Iasi 5°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 16°C
Timisoara 6°C | 17°C
Constanta 9°C | 16°C
Brasov 3°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 505.999,20 8.281.340,16
II (5/6) 9 18.740,71 -
III (4/6) 571 295,38 -
IV (3/6) 11.707 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.969.882,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 aprilie 2021
USD 4.0937
EUR 4.9261
CHF 4.4797
GBP 5.6851
CAD 3.2805
XAU 235.349
JPY 3.7879
CNY 0.6288
AED 1.1145
AUD 3.1848
MDL 0.2296
BGN 2.5186

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec