FinMin Nazare: EU Council has adopted regulation on setting up Cyber Centre in Bucharest

FinMin Nazare: EU Council has adopted regulation on setting up Cyber Centre in BucharestPublicat:
The Council of the European Union on Tuesday adopted the regulation for the establishment of the Cyber Centre in Bucharest, the Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare, made the announcement on Facebook.
"The Council of the European Union today adopted the regulation establishing the Cyber Centre in Bucharest. At home, we have already started the operationalization procedures within the interinstitutional working group coordinated by the Ministry of Finance, and today's Council decision represents an important step towards fulfilling this objective," Nazare wrote on the social network.…
