FinMin Citu: PSD's actions in Romanian Parliament represent economic terrorism

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Actiunile PSD in Parlamentul Romaniei reprezinta terorism economic iar partidul vaneaza voturi prin prabusirea economiei ca urmare a cresterii cheltuielilor bugetare care nu au sursa de finantare, considera ministrul Finantelor, Florin Citu. "Actiunile PSD in Parlamentul Romaniei reprezinta…

- Ministrul de Finanțe, Florin Cițu, susține ca acțiunile PSD din Parlament reprezinta terorism economic. El considera ca PSD vine cu masuri populiste, care sa le aduca voturi, chiar daca asta inseamna prabușirea economiei.”Acțiunile PSD in Parlamentul Romaniei reprezinta TERORISM economic.…

- The Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, announced on Monday evening on private television broadcaster B1 TV that he is preparing fiscal incentives for well-paying employers, but also some measures for those who work in malls."There was a first phase of the crisis in which money was injected…

- The Chamber of Deputies has approved, on Wednesday, the simple motion submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu. The simple motion, titled "The Citu virus has infected the national economy," was debated in the session on Monday.Voting "for"…

- The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday that the MPs of the party he runs will submit two simple motions, one in the Senate, one in the Chamber of Deputies, against the Finance and the Agriculture ministers. "We will submit two simple motions. One…

- The imminvest.ro platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is live, and, in the first hour, 2,500 requests have been submitted by the SMEs who wanted to sign up for the programme, Public Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on his Facebook page. "Imminvest.ro is live. Over 2,500 requests…

- Public Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday night on the public broadcaster TVR 1 that he would never agree that the money allocated from the state budget to support the economy should go to support "those who have done tax evasion, those who have taken advantage of the system"."(...)…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Wednesday, that the forecasts indicate a negative effect in the economy which may lead to a negative economic growth ranging between minus 1 and minus 3 pct."We saw 30 billion euro, 15 pct of the GDP - these are stories. We haven't finished the evaluation…