FinMin Citu: PSD's actions in Romanian Parliament represent economic terrorism

Stiri Recomandate

Cele mai sigure 20 de locuri pentru a călători post-coronavirus. Sibiul, singurul oraş din România aflat pe listă

Cele mai sigure 20 de locuri pentru a călători post-coronavirus. Sibiul, singurul oraş din România aflat pe listă

Organizaţia Europeană pentru cele mai bune destinaţii (EBD), care se încadrează în Reţeaua EDEN a Comisiei Europene, a întocmit o listă a celor mai sigure 20 de destinaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal/Coronavirus: Guvernul spaniol, prudent în privinţa autorizării publicului pe stadioane

Fotbal/Coronavirus: Guvernul spaniol, prudent în privinţa autorizării publicului pe stadioane

Guvernul spaniol, foarte atent la evoluţia pandemiei de coronavirus, s-a arătat prudent marţi în privinţa eventualei autorizări a prezenţei publicului pe stadioane, odată cu reluarea sezonului în Primera Division,… [citeste mai departe]

Trianon 100. România la Conferinţa de Pace de la Paris - expoziţie şi proiect online la Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a României

Trianon 100. România la Conferinţa de Pace de la Paris - expoziţie şi proiect online la Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a României

Muzeul Naţional de Istorie a României (MNIR), în parteneriat cu Arhivele Naţionale ale României şi Institutul Cultural Român, prezintă publicului,… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoză meteo: Cum se anunță prima lună de vară

Prognoză meteo: Cum se anunță prima lună de vară

Potrivit ANM, prima lună de vară va fi caracterizată prin printr-o alternanţă a zilelor însorite şi călduroase cu cele ploioase şi reci, valorile termice urcând deseori, în perioadele calde, la peste 30 de grade... [citeste mai departe]

Simple motion by Social Democrats vs Public Works minister Ion Stefan

Simple motion by Social Democrats vs Public Works minister Ion Stefan

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) submitted on Wednesday in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies a simple motion against the Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration, Ion Stefan."We are lodging the simple motion dubbed 'One can tell the… [citeste mai departe]

Cercetător olandez: Ne aflăm la mare distanță de scenariul imunizării colective

Cercetător olandez: Ne aflăm la mare distanță de scenariul imunizării colective

Numărul persoanelor care au dezvoltat anticorpi din rândul donatorilor de sânge din Olanda a crescut cu puțin peste 2 procente în luna mai, comparativ cu o lună în urmă, arată un studiu realizat de cercetătorii din această țară. [citeste mai departe]

Tânărul care a înşelat o vânzătoare cu 200 de lei prin metoda ”şmen”, reţinut de poliţişti

Tânărul care a înşelat o vânzătoare cu 200 de lei prin metoda ”şmen”, reţinut de poliţişti

Poliţiştii din Abrud l-au reţinut pe un tânăr din Câmpia Turzii care este bănuit de o faptă de înşelăciune prin metoda ”şmen”. Acesta fi înşelat o vânzătoare căreia i-a cerut să îi schimbe o sumă… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, după ce INS a anunţat că rata şomajului a urcat la 4,8%: Guvernul PNL - nişte petarde economice! Catastrofe!

Ciolacu, după ce INS a anunţat că rata şomajului a urcat la 4,8%: Guvernul PNL - nişte petarde economice! Catastrofe!

Preşedintele interimar al PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, susţine că ”în doar câteva luni, acest guvern de incompetenţi a întors România cu doi ani şi jumătate în urmă”,… [citeste mai departe]

Violeta Alexandru: Epidemia este sub control acum, dar criza nu a trecut. Măsurile Guvernului

Violeta Alexandru: Epidemia este sub control acum, dar criza nu a trecut. Măsurile Guvernului

Ministrul Muncii, Violeta Alexandru, a declarat, miercuri, că s-a făcut un efort considerabil pentru a ajuta angajații și angajatorii afectați de criza generată de epidemia COVID. În prezent, epidemia este sub... [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune! Toate țările în care poți călători vara aceasta și în ce condiții

Vești bune! Toate țările în care poți călători vara aceasta și în ce condiții

Încet, încet, revenim la viața normală și ne putem gândi și la vacanțe. Vă spunem, mai jos, ce țări și-au deschis granițele și care sunt condițiile pentru a primi turiști români vara aceasta. Cam tot ce se știe în acest moment,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

FinMin Citu: PSD's actions in Romanian Parliament represent economic terrorism

Publicat:
FinMin Citu: PSD's actions in Romanian Parliament represent economic terrorism

The actions of the (PSD) in the are economic terrorism and the party is seeking votes by collapsing the economy following the increase of budgetary spending with no financing source, the , , believes.

"The PSD's actions in the represent economic terrorism. There is no doubt here. The PSD has a single purpose: to win a few more votes even if that means collapsing the economy for the next ten years. Ciolacu has opposed the prolonging of the state of emergency because he stood to gain if the health…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ministrul Finantelor: Actiunile PSD in Parlamentul Romaniei reprezinta terorism economic

11:54, 03.06.2020 - Actiunile PSD in Parlamentul Romaniei reprezinta terorism economic iar partidul vaneaza voturi prin prabusirea economiei ca urmare a cresterii cheltuielilor bugetare care nu au sursa de finantare, considera ministrul Finantelor, Florin Citu. "Actiunile PSD in Parlamentul Romaniei reprezinta…

Florin Cițu, acuzații FARA PRECEDENT: acuza PSD de TERORISM economic

10:15, 03.06.2020 - Ministrul de Finanțe, Florin Cițu, susține ca acțiunile PSD din Parlament reprezinta terorism economic. El considera ca PSD vine cu masuri populiste, care sa le aduca voturi, chiar daca asta inseamna prabușirea economiei.”Acțiunile PSD in Parlamentul Romaniei reprezinta TERORISM economic.…

FinMin Citu prepares fiscal incentives for well-paying employers

09:24, 19.05.2020 - The Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, announced on Monday evening on private television broadcaster B1 TV that he is preparing fiscal incentives for well-paying employers, but also some measures for those who work in malls."There was a first phase of the crisis in which money was injected…

Simple motion submitted by PSD against Finance Minister, approved by Chamber of Deputies

14:27, 13.05.2020 - The Chamber of Deputies has approved, on Wednesday, the simple motion submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu. The simple motion, titled "The Citu virus has infected the national economy," was debated in the session on Monday.Voting "for"…

PSD to submit two simple motions against Agriculture, Finance ministers

14:52, 28.04.2020 - The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Tuesday that the MPs of the party he runs will submit two simple motions, one in the Senate, one in the Chamber of Deputies, against the Finance and the Agriculture ministers. "We will submit two simple motions. One…

FinMin Citu: imminvest.ro is live; over 2,500 requests in the first hour

13:17, 28.04.2020 - The imminvest.ro platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is live, and, in the first hour, 2,500 requests have been submitted by the SMEs who wanted to sign up for the programme, Public Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on his Facebook page. "Imminvest.ro is live. Over 2,500 requests…

FinMin Citu: I'll never agree that money from budget go to tax evaders

09:37, 24.04.2020 - Public Finance Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday night on the public broadcaster TVR 1 that he would never agree that the money allocated from the state budget to support the economy should go to support "those who have done tax evasion, those who have taken advantage of the system"."(...)…

PM Orban: Forecasts show we may have negative economic growth between minus 1 - minus 3 pct

08:59, 09.04.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Wednesday, that the forecasts indicate a negative effect in the economy which may lead to a negative economic growth ranging between minus 1 and minus 3 pct."We saw 30 billion euro, 15 pct of the GDP - these are stories. We haven't finished the evaluation…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 iunie 2020
Bucuresti 10°C | 21°C
Iasi 8°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 16°C
Timisoara 10°C | 19°C
Constanta 12°C | 20°C
Brasov 5°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 iunie 2020
USD 4.3293
EUR 4.8419
CHF 4.5077
GBP 5.4413
CAD 3.2062
XAU 242.062
JPY 4.018
CNY 0.6097
AED 1.1786
AUD 2.9727
MDL 0.2487
BGN 2.4757

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec