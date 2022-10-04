European Union to integrate aid for Ukraine into 2023 budget

Stiri Recomandate

Haaland este dincolo de orice statistici, spune antrenorul Guardiola

Haaland este dincolo de orice statistici, spune antrenorul Guardiola

Antrenorul echipei Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, spune că atacantul norvegian Erling Haaland nu poate fi comparat cu nimeni şi este mai bun decât o arată statisticile, scrie DPA. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

S-a dat lege! Trecerile de pietoni nesemaforizate vor fi obligatoriu iluminate

S-a dat lege! Trecerile de pietoni nesemaforizate vor fi obligatoriu iluminate

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, marţi, legea prin care administratorii de drumuri sunt obligaţi să asigure iluminatul public al trecerilor pentru pietoni nesemaforizate, scrie Agerpres. Actul normativ are ca obiect de reglementare completarea… [citeste mai departe]

Procuratura Generală de la Kiev a raportat că 418 copii au fost uciși în țară în timpul războiului, iar 786 au fost răniți

Procuratura Generală de la Kiev a raportat că 418 copii au fost uciși în țară în timpul războiului, iar 786 au fost răniți

Președintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski, a aprobat decizia Consiliului de Securitate Națională și Apărare, care a constatat imposibilitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Germania răspunde cererii Poloniei privind despăgubirile de război: Chestiunea este închisă

Germania răspunde cererii Poloniei privind despăgubirile de război: Chestiunea este închisă

În urma cererii executivului de la Varșovia privind acordarea de despăgubiri de război din partea Germaniei pentru cea de-a doua conflagrație mondială, șefa diplomației de la Berlin a declarat că această chesiune… [citeste mai departe]

Încărcătorul unic pentru dispozitivele electronice, obligatoriu în Uniunea Europeană din 2024

Încărcătorul unic pentru dispozitivele electronice, obligatoriu în Uniunea Europeană din 2024

Parlamentul European a aprobat, marți, o directivă prin care se instituie obligația unui port de încărcare comun pentru o gamă largă de dispozitive electronice vândute în UE. Practic, această directivă va… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Europeană a Limbilor – 2022, marcată în școlile aiudene

Ziua Europeană a Limbilor – 2022, marcată în școlile aiudene

Începând din anul 2001, la data de 26 septembrie este marcată Ziua Europeană a Limbilor. Scopul acestei zile este de a promova plurilingvismul ca instrument esențial și necesar de comunicare între popoare, dar şi un instrument de interes turistic sau profesional. În școlile… [citeste mai departe]

Recomandări privind reducerea fenomenului de corupție

Recomandări privind reducerea fenomenului de corupție

În urma realizării studiilor din cadrul proiectului „Consolidarea capacității analitice a Municipiului Lugoj prin creșterea transparenței, eticii și integrității referitoare la prevenirea corupției” (SMIS 151977), au fost emise o serie de recomandări de către cetățeni și funcționarii publici… [citeste mai departe]

Tir încărcat cu făină destinată săracilor, nu a mai ajuns la destinaţie

Tir încărcat cu făină destinată săracilor, nu a mai ajuns la destinaţie

Incident neprevăzut pe A1, aproape de Timişoara. Un TIR care transporta făină de la Uniunea Europeană pentru oamenii nevoiaşi din judeţul Arad a ars în totalitate, marţi după-amiază, pe autostrada A1, pe sensul de mers Deva-Arad. Traficul în zonă… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful SRI o spune direct: Prea mulţi politicieni s-au obişnuit să primească indicaţii sau sugestii de la servicii (Video)

Șeful SRI o spune direct: Prea mulţi politicieni s-au obişnuit să primească indicaţii sau sugestii de la servicii (Video)

Directorul Serviciului Român de Informaţii (SRI) Eduard Hellvig afirmă că marele câştig al mandatului său la conducerea SRI a fost separarea de politică,… [citeste mai departe]

Virgil Popescu, sfaturi-ŞOC pentru români! E anti-companii din energie: „Oamenii cu facturi inexplicabil de mari să nu le plătească”

Virgil Popescu, sfaturi-ŞOC pentru români! E anti-companii din energie: „Oamenii cu facturi inexplicabil de mari să nu le plătească”

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, și-a dat propriul exemplu românilor care se tem de ce va urma odată cu sezonul rece,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

European Union to integrate aid for Ukraine into 2023 budget

Publicat:
European Union to integrate aid for Ukraine into 2023 budget

finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to integrate the EU’s support payments to Ukraine into its 2023 budget to make disbursements more structured and predictable, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said, according to Reuters.  The move is likely to further tighten links between the 27-nation bloc and EU candidate Ukraine, which has been […] The post to integrate aid for Ukraine into 2023 budget appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU lawmakers pass single charger reform for electronic devices

14:05, 04.10.2022 - The European Parliament approved new rules on Tuesday that will introduce in the European Union a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, a world first that is expected to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals, Reuters reports. The vote confirms an earlier agreement…

Top EU officials call for joint borrowing to deal with energy crisis

11:40, 04.10.2022 - Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession, according to Reuters. In an op-ed in the Irish Times, European Economic Commissioner Paolo…

EU crisis response meeting to discuss developments in Russia

11:45, 26.09.2022 - Ambassadors of European Union member states have been invited to a meeting of the bloc’s crisis response working group on Monday to discuss concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine, an EU official and an EU diplomat said, according to Reuters.  The talks will also touch upon the ongoing referendums…

Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

15:26, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…

EU lays out energy crisis plan, says solidarity with Ukraine unshakeable

11:41, 14.09.2022 - The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

10:16, 30.08.2022 - European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters.  Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…

EU accepts Croatia as 20th euro zone member

17:21, 12.07.2022 - European Union finance ministers on Tuesday formally approved Croatia becoming the 20th member of the euro common currency at the start of 2023, according to Reuters. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Croatia’s accession confirmed that the euro remained an “attractive, resilient…

U.S., Japan agree to address currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

13:00, 12.07.2022 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki agreed on Tuesday to work together to address rising food and energy prices, as well as volatility in currency markets, exacerbated by Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. They said the war had increased exchange…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 05 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 8°C | 21°C
Iasi 7°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 17°C
Timisoara 7°C | 18°C
Constanta 11°C | 19°C
Brasov 3°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 octombrie 2022
USD 5.013
EUR 4.9471
CHF 5.07
GBP 5.6906
CAD 3.6772
XAU 275.371
JPY 3.4644
CNY 0.7045
AED 1.3648
AUD 3.2514
MDL 0.2591
BGN 2.5294

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec