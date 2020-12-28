EnvMin Barna: New SUMAL to be our main weapon in fighting illegal logging The SUMAL system will become Romania's main weapon in the fight against illegal deforestation, this being one of the most complex and efficient such systems in the world, Environment Minister Tanczos Barna said at a meeting regarding the completion and operationalization of the new #SUMAL. The Minister of Environment participated, on Monday, in a meeting regarding the completion and operationalization of the new #SUMAL - the wood tracking information system, which took place at the headquarters of the Special Telecommunications Service, it is mentioned in an announcement posted on Facebook… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

