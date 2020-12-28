EnvMin Barna: New SUMAL to be our main weapon in fighting illegal logging

Stiri Recomandate

O maşină, călătorie la Roma şi premii în valoare de 700 de mii de lei! Acestea au fost câştigurile la show-ul Loteria Naţională din 26 decembrie

O maşină, călătorie la Roma şi premii în valoare de 700 de mii de lei! Acestea au fost câştigurile la show-ul Loteria Naţională din 26 decembrie

Un automobil, o călătorie la Roma şi premii de aproape 700 de mii de lei! Acestea au fost câştigurile… [citeste mai departe]

Voluntar în pandemie. Victor Buciu, primul student devean vaccinat

Voluntar în pandemie. Victor Buciu, primul student devean vaccinat

„Vă îndemn să priviţi cu încredere vaccinarea”. Apelul vine din partea unui tânăr devean, student la Medicină. Împreună cu colegi de-ai lui din anii terminali, Victor Buciu lucrează ca şi voluntar în zona roşie, la Spitalul Clinic de Boli Infecțioase Victor Babeş din… [citeste mai departe]

Schimb tăios de replici dintre decanul Florin Zamfirescu și fostul său elev, George Burcea: ”Joacă prin paturi rol de Casanova?

Schimb tăios de replici dintre decanul Florin Zamfirescu și fostul său elev, George Burcea: ”Joacă prin paturi rol de Casanova?

”Dragilor, cine este “actorul” George Burcea? Ce roluri a jucat în scurta-i carieră? Joacă prin paturi rol de Casanova? Am căutat pe internet… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Florin Cîțu anunță înghețarea salariilor bugetarilor. Ratele la bănci vor putea fi amânate în continuare, salariul minim crește cu 40 de lei

Premierul Florin Cîțu anunță înghețarea salariilor bugetarilor. Ratele la bănci vor putea fi amânate în continuare, salariul minim crește cu 40 de lei

Măsurile fac parte dintr-un pachet mai larg de măsuri ce vor fi adoptate printr-o… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul PNL George Cristian Tuță: Vaccinarea este cea mai bună opțiune pe care o avem în acest moment

Deputatul PNL George Cristian Tuță: Vaccinarea este cea mai bună opțiune pe care o avem în acest moment

Deputatul PNL George Cristian Tuță spune, într-un comunicat de presă, că vaccinarea este cea mai bună soluție în acest moment. "Virusul SARS-CoV-2 își intensifică ritmul de răspândire… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Dezvoltării e pus pe fapte mari - vrea finalizarea Autostrăzii Transilvania: Suntem în mare întârziere, suntem necredibili

Ministrul Dezvoltării e pus pe fapte mari - vrea finalizarea Autostrăzii Transilvania: Suntem în mare întârziere, suntem necredibili

Ministrul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice şi Administraţiei, Cseke Attila, a afirmat, luni, că îşi doreşte ca Autostrada Transilvaniei… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza METEO pentru 29, 30, 31, 1 ianuarie: Cer noros

Prognoza METEO pentru 29, 30, 31, 1 ianuarie: Cer noros

Vremea va fi caldă în majoritatea zonelor țării. Vântul va sufla în general slab până la moderat, cu unele intensificări în zona montană înaltă și în nordul Moldovei. Maximele termice vor urca la prânz... [citeste mai departe]

Livian de la Puterea Dragostei, primele declarații despre copil. Ce nume i-a ales deja

Livian de la Puterea Dragostei, primele declarații despre copil. Ce nume i-a ales deja

Livian de la Puterea Dragostei revine în atenția fanilor pe care i-a adunat cu ajutorul show-ului de iubire. Acesta discută pentru prima oară despre copil. Ce nume a ales și cum vede acesta viitorul? Livian de al Puterea Dragostei,… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 2021: Cum va fi următorul an pentru fiecare zodie

Horoscop 2021: Cum va fi următorul an pentru fiecare zodie

În cadrul emisiunii "ATITUDINI", astrologul și fondatoarea "Astro Diamond", Cristina Oxentii, a venit cu câteva previziuni astrologice pentru anul 2021 pentru fiecare zodie în parte. Berbec — cea mai grea perioadă a trecut. Noul an vă ușurează mult situația morală și psihologică, veți… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV Cum ar fi arătat România - Argentina din 94 cu Maradona în teren? Anghel Iordănescu, dezvăluiri după 26 de ani: „Puteam să-i facem față inclusiv lui Maradona”

EXCLUSIV Cum ar fi arătat România - Argentina din 94 cu Maradona în teren? Anghel Iordănescu, dezvăluiri după 26 de ani: „Puteam să-i facem față inclusiv lui Maradona”

La Pasadena, în fața a peste 90.000 de spectatori,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

EnvMin Barna: New SUMAL to be our main weapon in fighting illegal logging

Publicat:
EnvMin Barna: New SUMAL to be our main weapon in fighting illegal logging

The SUMAL system will become Romania's main weapon in the fight against illegal deforestation, this being one of the most complex and efficient such systems in the world, Environment Minister Tanczos Barna said at a meeting regarding the completion and operationalization of the new #SUMAL.

of Environment participated, on Monday, in a meeting regarding the completion and operationalization of the new #SUMAL - the wood tracking information system, which took place at the headquarters of the Special Telecommunications Service, it is mentioned in an announcement posted on Facebook

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Minister of Environment Barna holds videoconference with authorities involved in monitoring air quality

18:10, 28.12.2020 - The Minister of Environment, Tanczos Barna, on Monday held a videoconference with the authorities involved in monitoring and controlling the air quality following the changes in the air quality indices in the Bucharest-Ilfov area in recent days, according to an announcement posted on the Facebook…

TransportMin Drula: Among my priorities, first is operationalization of the National Company of Road Investments

18:20, 24.12.2020 - Operationalization of National Company of Road Investments (CNIR) takes first place in the priorities of the new Transport minister, Catalin Drula, who made an appeal to all professionals in the field, whether they work in the public or private sector, to take part in a "beautiful adventure", that…

MAE: Min Aurescu in Latin America and Caribbean Informal EU Ministerial Meeting

21:05, 14.12.2020 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated on Monday in the informal EU Ministerial Meeting with Latin American states and Caribbean (LAC), organized by the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in videoconference system, on which occasion he addressed the topic…

FinMin Citu: I voted for a strong economy in Romania

14:15, 06.12.2020 - The Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, stated that he voted on Sunday for a Romania with a strong economy. "I voted for a Romania with a strong economy. An economy that should no longer be shunned by foreign investors. I voted for an economy in which private property is sacred and the entrepreneur…

Marian Rasaliu: Romanii au nevoie de siguranța locurilor de munca

11:30, 27.10.2020 - Romanii au nevoie de stabilitate, de siguranța locurilor de munca. Companiile private au nevoie sa fie susținute pentru ca ele sunt motorul economiei. Programul PSD ,,Munca și Demnitate Sociala” propune soluții concrete dupa ce Guvernul lui Iohannis a eșuat in gestionarea crizei economice. Candidatul…

ForMin Aurescu, meeting with Mike Pompeo: We assessed significant achievements within strategic partnership

08:25, 20.10.2020 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a meeting on Monday, in Washington, with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, during the meeting being discussed the achievements within the Romanian-American strategic partnership, but also new priorities in the cooperation between the two…

Florin Citu, reactie la proiectul lui Daniel Zamfir: Marcel Ciolacu foloseste hamsterul lui Dragnea si face o lege doar pentru mine

14:25, 15.10.2020 - „Marcel Ciolacu foloseste hamsterul lui Dragnea si face o lege doar pentru mine! Sunt disperati si incearca orice doar sa scape de mine. Marcel Ciolacu a gasit unealta perfecta sa-i faca munca de jos - hamsterul lui Dragnea. Inginerul sef peste comisia economica, da se intampla de ani bun in Parlament,…

Violeta Alexandru vrea sa desfiinteze Inspectia Muncii. "Aceasta institutie nu poate fi reformata. Pacat de cei care muncesc"

09:40, 06.10.2020 - "Evaluarea mea - pe care tocmai am terminat-o - cu privire la Inspectia Muncii imi arata ca aceasta institutie nu poate fi reformata prin decizii punctuale. Trebuie desfiintata si reinfiintata cu o alta organigrama si cu organizarea de concursuri pentru posturile cheie. Am incercat o serie de schimbari.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 29 decembrie 2020
Bucuresti 4°C | 13°C
Iasi 3°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 13°C
Timisoara 8°C | 14°C
Constanta 9°C | 15°C
Brasov 3°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 24.12.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 605.864,88 2.035.644,48
II (5/6) 9 22.439,44 -
III (4/6) 325 621,39 -
IV (3/6) 6.541 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.635.784,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 decembrie 2020
USD 3.9904
EUR 4.8735
CHF 4.4808
GBP 5.3833
CAD 3.1096
XAU 241.085
JPY 3.8526
CNY 0.61
AED 1.0864
AUD 3.031
MDL 0.2318
BGN 2.4918

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec