Employer of Covid-infected Indian workers, fined 13,500 lei

Orban dă din colț în colț

Se vorbește de câteva luni de moțiunea de cenzură. Pe măsură ce trecea timpul, Opoziția făcea trimitere la ea tot mai des. Orban părea că este surd, nu reacționa. Voia să creeze impresia că este foarte ocupat cu administrarea țării și nu are timp de prostii. Acum, s-a trezit cu moțiunea depusă și citită în […] [citeste mai departe]

Grecia și Turcia, țări aliate în NATO, la un pas de conflict în Mediterana. Șeful diplomației germane: „Se joacă cu focul”

Ministrul de externe german Heiko Maas s-a deplasat marţi la Atena pentru a ajuta la detensionarea disputei teritoriale dintre Grecia… [citeste mai departe]

Reacţia Andrei după ce Pepe a publicat o fotografie în care artista pare însărcinată: „Am mâncat mult la ziua mea“

Andra a aniversat 34 de ani. Artista a sărbătorit în week-end alături de Măruţă, cei doi copii şi prieteni, organizând o petrecerea din curte, în familie,… [citeste mai departe]

Mii de suedezi au primit rezultate greșite la testul COVID. S-au folosit teste PCR din China

Mii de suedezi au primit rezultate greşite după ce au fost testate pentru COVID-19, au anunţat marţi autorităţile medicale în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă, relatează dpa. Toate cele 3.700 de persoane testate au… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul oraşului Kenosha din Wisconsin, în flăcări. Proteste după ce poliţia a împuşcat un bărbat de culoare

Protestatarii au incendiat luni noaptea mai multe clădiri şi mare parte din cartierul de afaceri deţinute mai ales de afro-americani în oraşul Kenosha din statul american… [citeste mai departe]

Un elev eliminat și 279 de absenți la proba obligatorie a profilului

  La proba obligatorie a profilului din cadrul examenului de bacalaureat, sesiunea august-septembrie 2020, probă care a avut loc marți, 25 august, au absentat 279 de candidați (218 la matematică, respectiv 61 la istorie). Un elev de la Colegiul „Alexandru cel… [citeste mai departe]

USR, o mare țeapă electorală

Era imposibil ca marea alianță a USR-PLUS și PNL să reziste mai mult decât câteva zile. Deja scârțâie din încheieturi și probabil că e abia începutul. Dacă o țin în ritmul ăsta, au toate șansele ca în câteva zile să se scuipe și să-și tragă palme în văzul lumii. Scandalul a plesnit la Iași, unde […] [citeste mai departe]

Focșani. A început distribuirea pachetelor de protecție sanitară prevenire COVID-19 pentru persoanele vulnerabile

      Începând de luni, 24 august 2020, Primăria Municipiului Focșani, prin Direcția de Asistență Socială Focșani, a demarat distribuția de pachete de protecție sanitară… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 100 de candidați au absentat de la cea de-a doua probă a examenului de Bacalaureat, sesiunea august – septembrie

La a doua probă scrisă a examenului național de Bacalaureat (sesiunea august – septembrie 2020) – proba obligatorie a profilului – din cei 408 candidați… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Velcea, candidat PSD la funcția de primar al orașului Ștefănești, este preocupat să găsească soluții de finanțare

Deputatul Nicolae Velcea, candidat PSD la funcția de primar al orașului Ștefănești, este preocupat să găsească soluții de finanțare clare… [citeste mai departe]


Employer of Covid-infected Indian workers, fined 13,500 lei

Publicat:
The Bucharest Territorial Labor Inspectorate (ITM) sanctioned with 13,500 lei the employer of Indian workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus on a construction site in Sector 4 of Bucharest, finding violation of the legislation on preventing the spread of the SARS-COV 2 virus, mentions a release sent on Tuesday by ITM.

ITM Bucharest completed, on Monday, the control action started on Saturday evening on the site where the reported a coronavirus outbreak, the institution's release states.

"Labor inspectors have checked whether the employer complies…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


