Elisabeta Lipa: I'm born in village of Ukrainians, I shudder at sight of what's happening at border

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

A number of 2,670 Ukrainian citizens entered the country in the past 24 hours, through the border crossing points in Galati County, none, however, requesting asylum, informs, on Wednesday, the Galati Prefecture.

Bucharest City Hall has announced on Wednesday that Municipality Directorates were requested to update their staff with military obligations, this action having no connection with the war in Ukraine.

Wizz Air announces it would support Ukrainian refugees, offering 100,000 free tickets for all flights to continental Europe, taking off from the countries around Ukraine (Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania), according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

A number of 14 asylum applications were registered in the Suceava County from some citizens of Ukraine, and in the past 24 hours 5,000 Ukrainians entered the country through the Siret border crossing point, prefect Alexandru Moldovan told AGERPRES, on Friday.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attends a special meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels today that will address the effects of Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

The authorities in northeastern Suceava County are ready to receive and accommodate several hundred refugees from Ukraine, if necessary, and the number of places can be supplemented up to thousands depending on the situation on the ground.

The Foreign Affairs Council met in Brussels on Monday with European diplomats saying Russia's recognition of Ukraine's separatist provinces was a "flagrant violation" of international law.

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu told Parliament on Wednesday that "there are still no signs" that the de-escalation in the Black Sea security situation is happening "in a real way".