Elisabeta Lipa: I'm born in village of Ukrainians, I shudder at sight of what's happening at border

Oligarhii ruși își mută iahturile în Maldive, în încercarea de a evita sancțiunile impuse de SUA

Oligarhii ruși își mută iahturile în Maldive, în încercarea de a evita sancțiunile impuse de SUA

Cel puțin cinci superyaht-uri deținute de miliardari ruși au fost ancorate sau navigau miercuri, 2 martie, în Maldive, o națiune insulară din Oceanul Indian care nu are un tratat de extrădare… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Cadariu, consultări cu reprezentanții mediului de afaceri și ai turismului din județul Bihor

Ministrul Cadariu, consultări cu reprezentanții mediului de afaceri și ai turismului din județul Bihor

Ministrul antreprenoriatului și turismului, Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, a fost prezent marți, 01 martie a.c., la Oradea, pentru o nouă rundă de consultări regionale cu reprezentații mediului… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a trecut la strategia de ”anihilare lentă”. Ucraina, pagube mai multe

Rusia a trecut la strategia de "anihilare lentă". Ucraina, pagube mai multe

Rusia a pierdut aproximativ 3% până la 5% din tancurile, aeronavele, artileria și alte active militare din interiorul Ucrainei, în comparație cu pierderile ucrainene de aproximativ 10% din capacitățile sale, susțin doi oficiali americani familiarizați… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ Rusia reacționează după ultimele decizii luate de România: Au promis că vor lua măsuri dacă este posibil

ULTIMA ORĂ Rusia reacționează după ultimele decizii luate de România: Au promis că vor lua măsuri dacă este posibil

Rusia a trimis o notă Ministerului de Externe al României privind încălcări ale drepturilor cetăţenilor ruşi în România, MAE român promiţând că va lua măsuri… [citeste mai departe]

IMPORTANT: Femeile din comuna Răzvad, se pot testa gratuit pentru cancerul de col uterin

IMPORTANT: Femeile din comuna Răzvad, se pot testa gratuit pentru cancerul de col uterin

IMPORTANT, Femeile din comuna Răzvad, se pot testa gratuit pentru cancerul de col uterin, Primăria Răzvad a ȋncheiat un protocol de colaborare cu Institutul The post IMPORTANT: Femeile din comuna Răzvad, se pot testa gratuit pentru cancerul… [citeste mai departe]

Echipele Salvați Copiii România acordă asistență umanitară pentru copiii refugiați din Ucraina

Echipele Salvați Copiii România acordă asistență umanitară pentru copiii refugiați din Ucraina

Echipele Salvați Copiii România au acordat asistență umanitară pentru aproape 1200 de copii refugiați din Ucraina aflați în punctele de frontieră și pentru mai bine de 1000 de adulți, în special mame.… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul rus la Bucureşti reclamă încălcări ale drepturilor cetăţenilor ruşi în România

Ambasadorul rus la Bucureşti reclamă încălcări ale drepturilor cetăţenilor ruşi în România

Rusia a trimis o notă Ministerului de Externe al României privind încălcări ale drepturilor cetăţenilor ruşi în România, a declarat miercuri ambasadorul Rusiei în România, Valeri Kuzmin, într-o intervenţie… [citeste mai departe]

Începe operațiunea de debarcare a lui Vladimir Putin? Anunțul făcut de un lider NATO și UE

Începe operațiunea de debarcare a lui Vladimir Putin? Anunțul făcut de un lider NATO și UE

Ministrul luxemburghez de externe, Jean Asselborn, a declarat miercuri, sub imperiul emoţiei faţă de suferinţele ucrainenilor, că o soluţie la oprirea războiului din Ucraina ar putea fi o "răsturnare" de la putere… [citeste mai departe]

Salvați copiii: Asistență umanitară pentru aproape 1.200 de copii refugiaţi

Salvați copiii: Asistență umanitară pentru aproape 1.200 de copii refugiaţi

Salvați copiii: Asistență umanitară pentru aproape 1.200 de copii refugiaţi Foto: Mihai Miclăuș - Radio Cluj Echipele "Salvați copiii" România au acordat asistență umanitară pentru aproape 1.200 de copii refugiați din Ucraina… [citeste mai departe]

Paisprezece membri ai Legiunii Străine, inclusiv ucraineni, au fost arestaţi la Paris

Paisprezece membri ai Legiunii Străine, inclusiv ucraineni, au fost arestaţi la Paris

Paisprezece membri ucraineni ai Legiunii Străine aflaţi în drum către Polonia au fost arestaţi la Paris. De asemenea, 13 civili voluntari, echipaţi în ţinută militară completă, care se aflau în două maşini împreună cu legionarii,… [citeste mai departe]


Elisabeta Lipa: I'm born in village of Ukrainians, I shudder at sight of what's happening at border

Publicat:
Elisabeta Lipa: I'm born in village of Ukrainians, I shudder at sight of what's happening at border

The chair of the , , stated, on Wednesday, that she is born in Siret, a village of Ukrainians in the north of , and that she shudders at what is happening at the border in the context of the armed conflict started by Russia in Ukraine.

