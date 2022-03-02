Elisabeta Lipa: I'm born in village of Ukrainians, I shudder at sight of what's happening at border

Elisabeta Lipa: I'm born in village of Ukrainians, I shudder at sight of what's happening at borderPublicat:
The chair of the Romanian Rowing Federation, Elisabeta Lipa, stated, on Wednesday, that she is born in Siret, a village of Ukrainians in the north of Suceava County, and that she shudders at what is happening at the border in the context of the armed conflict started by Russia in Ukraine.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Over 2,600 Ukrainians enter through Galati County border crossing points in past 24h
18:00, 02.03.2022 - A number of 2,670 Ukrainian citizens entered the country in the past 24 hours, through the border crossing points in Galati County, none, however, requesting asylum, informs, on Wednesday, the Galati Prefecture. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Bucharest City Hall directorates requested to update record of staff with military obligations
17:46, 02.03.2022 - Bucharest City Hall has announced on Wednesday that Municipality Directorates were requested to update their staff with military obligations, this action having no connection with the war in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Wizz Air supports Ukrainian refugees with 100,000 free tickets for flight to continental Europe
16:45, 02.03.2022 - Wizz Air announces it would support Ukrainian refugees, offering 100,000 free tickets for all flights to continental Europe, taking off from the countries around Ukraine (Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania), according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele…
14 asylum seekers registered in Suceava County; 5,000 Ukrainians enter Siret crossing point in 24hrs
16:30, 25.02.2022 - A number of 14 asylum applications were registered in the Suceava County from some citizens of Ukraine, and in the past 24 hours 5,000 Ukrainians entered the country through the Siret border crossing point, prefect Alexandru Moldovan told AGERPRES, on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…
ForMin Aurescu to attend FAC extraordinary meeting on Russia's military aggression against Ukraine
15:05, 25.02.2022 - Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attends a special meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels today that will address the effects of Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…
A 200-seat mobile camp, ready to receive war refugees from Ukraine
18:40, 24.02.2022 - The authorities in northeastern Suceava County are ready to receive and accommodate several hundred refugees from Ukraine, if necessary, and the number of places can be supplemented up to thousands depending on the situation on the ground. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…
Foreign Affairs Council: Recognition of separatist provinces in Ukraine would be a flagrant violation of international law
23:56, 21.02.2022 - The Foreign Affairs Council met in Brussels on Monday with European diplomats saying Russia's recognition of Ukraine's separatist provinces was a "flagrant violation" of international law. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
ForMin Aurescu: Security crisis is not just about Ukraine; no signs de-escalation is actually happening
11:20, 16.02.2022 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu told Parliament on Wednesday that "there are still no signs" that the de-escalation in the Black Sea security situation is happening "in a real way". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…