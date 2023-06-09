Education unions denounce pressure put on protesters to give up strike President of the 'Spiru Haret' Education Unions Federation Marius Nistor said on Friday, after consultations with government representatives, that putting pressure on the protesters to give up the strike is not the correct way to go. "No one is allowed to force someone to go on strike or to go out of strike. This is a constitutional right. It's a big mistake that only increases tension in education and I don't think this is opportune. (...) You should know that the protest actions are not only for salary increases. We are ultimately interested in total investments in the education system. Our… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Union leader Nistor: I don't believe in promises, agreements, memorandums; salary demands to be implemented now. Thousand of colleagues are currently in means of transport from various countries of the country, all heading to Bucharest, where we are expecting 20,000 people to participate in the protest…

- Education unions invited to discussions at Education Ministry to establish strategy to be passed in coming period. The education unions have been called to discussions at the Education Ministry in order to establish the strategy to be adopted in the coming period, President of the "Spiru Haret" Trade…

- Gov't rotation/Gov't spokesman, asked if PM is going to resign: Tomorrow, you will find out the decision.Executive spokesperson Dan Carbunaru stated that Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca shall announce on Friday his decision on submitting the mandate, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI MEP Ciolos urges PSD,…

- President of the National Federation of Pre-University Education Parents' Associations, Iulian Cristache, declared on Tuesday at the government premises that he doesn't consider the continuation of the education workers' strike to be useful and that there is a risk that national exams are postponed"There…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) senator Daniel Zamfir declared on Friday, in a press conference held in central Alba Iulia, that his party supports turnover taxation, a measure that would be included in the government programme that the party's president, Marcel Ciolacu, will present after assuming the…

- "Given that we are the signatories of a joint letter to the President of the European Commission", we agreed to wait for the decision that will be made by Brussels on the subject of grain imports from Ukraine, Agriculture Minister Petre Daea declared on Friday at the end of the meeting with his Ukrainian…

- President Emmanuel Macron was under pressure on Friday to find a way out of a crisis that has seen some of France’s worst street violence in years over a pension bill he has pushed through parliament without a vote, according to Reuters. In Paris and many cities across the country, clean-up crews sifted…

- Save Romania Union (USR) announced that the president of the National Audiovisual Council (CNA), Monica Gubernat, will come to the Culture Committee of the Chamber of Deputies on March 28, for a discussion about the media situation in Romania and the role of CNA.According to a press release sent…