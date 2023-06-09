Stiri Recomandate

Education unions denounce pressure put on protesters to give up strike

Publicat:
Education unions denounce pressure put on protesters to give up strike

President of the '' Education Unions Federation Marius Nistor said on Friday, after consultations with government representatives, that putting pressure on the protesters to give up the strike is not the correct way to go.

"No one is allowed to force someone to go on strike or to go out of strike. This is a constitutional right. It's a big mistake that only increases tension in education and I don't think this is opportune. (...) You should know that the protest actions are not only for salary increases. We are ultimately interested in total investments in the education system. Our…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


