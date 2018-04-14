EC President Juncker says EC didn't request information on substance of Romania's corruption cases

Stiri Recomandate

ACCIDENT în lanț, cu trei autovehicule implicate, în Cășeiu – VIDEO

Un accident de circulație, în care au fost implicate trei autovehicule, a avut loc azi-dimineață, în jurul orei 11:00, pe DN1C, pe raza localității Cășeiu. Potrivit primelor informații, șoferul unui autoturism marca Peugeot, în timp ce se deplasa dinspre… [citeste mai departe]

Bombardament politic cu singura fabrică de pulberi și explozivi militari din țară

Deşi trăiesc pe picior mare, politicienii nu vor să renunţe la conserve! Nu, nu este vorba despre preferinţe culinare, ci despre fabrica de pulberi şi explozivi militari de la Făgăraş. Care de ani de zile nu mai produce nimic. Pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Adelin Petrişor, replică pentru Dan Negru, care critică lipsa corespondenţilor în Siria: Pe plaiurile mioritice ai audienţă cu «blondele» şi nu cu ştirile serioase

Jurnalistul Adelin Petrişor îi dă replică realizatorului… [citeste mai departe]

Pensionar, „golit” de un hoț în transportul public

Un bărbat în vârstă de 44 ani, originar din Criuleni, este cercetat de către polițiștii Secţiei pentru combaterea infracţiunilor în locurile publice şi transport urban din cadrul Direcţiei de Poliţie a mun.Chişinău. Acesta a fost reţinut imediat, după ce a sustras un portmoneu… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii lui Assad au luat foc după bombardamentele Occidentului: Agresiune barbară şi brutală

Regimul sirian a denunţat sâmbătă "agresiunea barbară şi brutală" a occidentalilor, după atacuri desfăşurate în cursul nopţii de SUA, Franţa şi Marea Britanie asupra unor baze militare, a relatat agenţia oficială… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Un bărbat a fost reţinut pentru că  a proiectat mesajul #REZIST pe o clădire în timpul festivalului Spotlight din Capitală

Un bărbat a fost reţinut de poliţiştii din Capitală şi dus cu maşina la secţie, vineri seară, pentru că ar fi proiectat mesajul #Rezist… [citeste mai departe]

(doc) Arena Națională: 10 hectare pentru sala polivalentă și 59 pentru „extinderea zonei de agrement”

Hotărârea „cu privire la aprobarea obiectivelor şi condiţiilor parteneriatului public-privat pentru proiectarea și construcția arenei polivalente de interes național și cerinţelor generale… [citeste mai departe]

Bombardamante în Siria. China îndeamnă părţile implicate să iniţieze un dialog

Beijingul consideră că atacul desfăşurat de SUA, Marea Britanie şi Franţa împotriva Siriei reprezintă o încălcare a normelor de drept internaţional şi îndeamnă toate părţile implicate să iniţieze un dialog, a transmis Ministerul de… [citeste mai departe]

EC President Juncker says EC didnt request information on substance of Romanias corruption cases

The European Commission (EC) has never interfered in the management of some individual cases (of corruption) of Romania and the questions included in the letter of October 2012, addressed to the Romanian Ministry… [citeste mai departe]

Theresa May nu exclude noi acţiuni împotriva Siriei dacă vor exista dovezi că unele depozite de arme chimice au rezistat atacurilor

May a declarat că atacurile "vor afecta serios capacităţile regimului sirian de a cerceta, dezvolta şi folosi arme chimice". De asemenea,… [citeste mai departe]


EC President Juncker says EC didn't request information on substance of Romania's corruption cases

Publicat:
(EC) has never interfered in the management of some individual cases (of corruption) of Romania and the questions included in the letter of October 2012, addressed to the of Justice, were meant to help prepare the technical mission of November 2012 without the EU executive requesting information on the cases substance, EC President Jean-Claude Juncker stated in a reply to the letter sent by on 21 March.

Vezi AICI raspunsul lui Juncker. (.pdf)

The clarifications made by Jean-Claude Juncker were sent on Friday

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


