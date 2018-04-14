EC President Juncker says EC didn't request information on substance of Romania's corruption cases

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) announced on Friday having challenged in the Constitutional Court several provisions of the piece of legislation amending Law No. 303/2004 on the judges and prosecutors' statutes, ICCJ said in a release. "The joint sections of the High Court of…

- The Judges' Section of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) decided on Tuesday to send a letter to the European Commission asking for clarifications regarding the requests for information on certain cases of corruption which the European body addressed to the Romanian authorities. "Through…

- In a letter sent on Monday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila asked Justice Minister Tudorel Toader to provide a quick answer about whether or not requests to the Ministry of Justice were sent, 2012-2018, by the European Commission probing into the legal situation and next procedural steps in cases…

- Microsoft și Rare anunța ca Sea of Thieves va primi un nou test, iar el se va desfașura in acest weekend, intre 2 și 4 martie, pe PC și Xbox One. Inscrierile in Scale Test sunt inca deschise pe site-ul oficial. Jucatorii vor testa, indirect, stabilitatea serverelor, de unde și denumirea aleasa.…

- As many as 135 prosecutors with the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) have decided to initiate and convey to the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) a petition requesting the defence of the prosecutors' professional reputation and independence, following the affirmations made in the public…

- Iuliana Mihaela Zobuian has been appointed office manager at Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's office in rank of state secretary, under a decision signed by Dancila and published on Friday in the Official Journal. In 2014, Zobuian was office manager at the office of the minister of regional development…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that in her recent meeting with US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm she did not discuss the laws of justice with him, but only about "some principles". "There were a few principles, there was no discussion on the laws of justice, so I did not…

- The European Commission and EC President Jean-Claude Juncker have been right from the start in favor of accepting Romania to the Schengen Area, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday in Brussels, speaking at a joint press conference with chief of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker. As…