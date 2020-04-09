DefMin Ciuca:Problem of hospitals with staff infected with COVID-19 is serious; Suceava Hospital not militarised

DefMin Ciuca:Problem of hospitals with staff infected with COVID-19 is serious; Suceava Hospital not militarisedPublicat:
The problem of the hospitals systematically affected by the spreading of the COVID-19 infections among the medical personnel is a "serious" one, "of maximum urgency" and demands "firm, radical and immediate" measures, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, adding that the Suceava County Hospital hadn't been "militarised." According to Defence Minister Ciuca, in case of the Hospital in Suceava, which is currently under military management, it represented the response requested by the Health Minister in order to solve a "very serious" situation, however, "this hospital wasn't…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
GCS: Romanian citizen infected with SARS-CoV-2 dies abroad; 217 Romanians abroad tested positive
14:07, 02.04.2020 - A Romanian citizen who was infected with the novel coronavirus has died in Spain, with the death toll of Romanian citizens abroad, because of COVID-19, reaching thus 25. As many as 217 Romanians abroad have tested positive, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. According to…
Five healthcare workers of Matei Bals Institute get infected with novel coronavirus
11:09, 02.04.2020 - Five healthcare professionals of the Bucharest-based Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases got infected with the novel coronavirus, the manager of the healthcare facility, Adrian Streinu-Cercel, told AGERPRES on Thursday. According to him, it is about two doctors, a nurse, a biochemist and…
GCS: 29 patients admitted to intensive care ward; 23 patients in serious health condition
16:35, 26.03.2020 - A number of 29 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are admitted to the intensive care ward, of whom 23 patients are in a serious health condition, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs. According to the quoted source, the health status of the other patients is good, stationary.A…
Iohannis to attend Thursday videoconference with European Council members on COVID-19
19:06, 25.03.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis will attend a videoconference on Thursday with the members of the European Council on measures to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the agenda of the head of state, the videoconference will take place at 5 pm.It is the third videoconference of the members…
Health Ministry: 103 medical staff - diagnosed with COVID-19
14:33, 24.03.2020 - A number of 103 medical staff in Romania are diagnosed with COVID-19, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.The staff in question is composed of 43 medics (23 in Suceava), 45 nurses (30 in Suceava), 14 orderlies (13 in Suceava) and one janitor. "According to the data reported to the…
GCS: 5th death of person infected with coronavirus; 71-year-old man
15:18, 23.03.2020 - A new death of a person infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been registered in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday. It is a 71-year-old man from Suceava, who was confirmed positive on March 23. He had been admitted to the Suceava County Hospital on…
Three Romanian COVID-19 patients declared cured
21:52, 05.03.2020 - Three of Romania's six COVID-19 (coronavirus) patients were declared cured, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Thursday. "The first case identified in Romania, the man from Gorj County, was discharged from hospital. The other two patients, a 38-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man admitted…
MAE: Italian who has recently been detected as infected with COVID-19 was in Craiova,Feb 18-22
19:54, 25.02.2020 - The 71-year old Italian citizen who has recently been detected as infected with COVID-19 visited Romania, the Craiova City, between February 18 and 22, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). "The Romanian authorities have activated the necessary protocols for this type of situation, with…