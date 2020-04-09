DefMin Ciuca:Problem of hospitals with staff infected with COVID-19 is serious; Suceava Hospital not militarised

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A Romanian citizen who was infected with the novel coronavirus has died in Spain, with the death toll of Romanian citizens abroad, because of COVID-19, reaching thus 25. As many as 217 Romanians abroad have tested positive, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. According to…

- Five healthcare professionals of the Bucharest-based Matei Bals Institute of Infectious Diseases got infected with the novel coronavirus, the manager of the healthcare facility, Adrian Streinu-Cercel, told AGERPRES on Thursday. According to him, it is about two doctors, a nurse, a biochemist and…

- A number of 29 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are admitted to the intensive care ward, of whom 23 patients are in a serious health condition, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs. According to the quoted source, the health status of the other patients is good, stationary.A…

- President Klaus Iohannis will attend a videoconference on Thursday with the members of the European Council on measures to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the agenda of the head of state, the videoconference will take place at 5 pm.It is the third videoconference of the members…

- A number of 103 medical staff in Romania are diagnosed with COVID-19, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.The staff in question is composed of 43 medics (23 in Suceava), 45 nurses (30 in Suceava), 14 orderlies (13 in Suceava) and one janitor. "According to the data reported to the…

- A new death of a person infected with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has been registered in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday. It is a 71-year-old man from Suceava, who was confirmed positive on March 23. He had been admitted to the Suceava County Hospital on…

- Three of Romania's six COVID-19 (coronavirus) patients were declared cured, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Thursday. "The first case identified in Romania, the man from Gorj County, was discharged from hospital. The other two patients, a 38-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man admitted…

- The 71-year old Italian citizen who has recently been detected as infected with COVID-19 visited Romania, the Craiova City, between February 18 and 22, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE). "The Romanian authorities have activated the necessary protocols for this type of situation, with…