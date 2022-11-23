Declaration of Parliament on commemoration of Holodomor of 1932 - 1933 in Ukraine

Declaration of Parliament on commemoration of Holodomor of 1932 - 1933 in UkrainePublicat:
Senators and deputies voted, on Wednesday, with 248 votes "for" and one abstention, the Declaration of Romania's Parliament on the commemoration of the deliberate famine of 1932 - 1933 in Ukraine, the Holodomor.
