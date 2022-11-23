Declaration of Parliament on commemoration of Holodomor of 1932 - 1933 in Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

National Ambulance Trade Union Federation announces continuation of national protest

National Ambulance Trade Union Federation announces continuation of national protest

The national protest launched by the National Ambulance Trade Union Federation (FNSAR) continues by keeping the National Protest posters on each operational ambulance, in a visible place, and the union members will wear a white ribbon… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 1.500 de militari români şi 150 de militari străini vor participa la Parada de 1 Decembrie din Capitală

Peste 1.500 de militari români şi 150 de militari străini vor participa la Parada de 1 Decembrie din Capitală

Peste 1.500 de militari români şi 150 de militari din străinătate vor participa pe 1 Decembrie, începând cu ora 11:00, la parada militară organizată cu ocazia Zilei Naţionale… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Sepsi Tabako, nominalizat la categoria Cel mai bun festival nou în cadrul European Festival Awards din Olanda

Festivalul Sepsi Tabako, nominalizat la categoria Cel mai bun festival nou în cadrul European Festival Awards din Olanda

Festivalul Sepsi Tabako, desfăşurat în luna septembrie la Sfântu Gheorghe, a fost nominalizat la categoria "Cel mai bun festival nou" în cadrul European Festival… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Bichi: „Moneda digitală de bancă centrală (CBDC): între distopie și realitate”

Cristian Bichi: „Moneda digitală de bancă centrală (CBDC): între distopie și realitate”

În ultima perioadă se constată o intensificare a luărilor de poziție ale unor comentatori autohtoni față de moneda digitală de bancă centrală, inclusiv în varianta sa de euro digital. În general, opiniile exprimate… [citeste mai departe]

Investiții pentru tinerii din Siret și împrejurimi

Investiții pentru tinerii din Siret și împrejurimi

Lucrările la Centrul de Tineret de pe strada Mihai Teliman din Siret sunt aproape de final, a anunțat primarul Adrian Popoiu. ”Au mai rămas de executat branșamentele (depindem de furnizorii de gaz și de energie electrică), montajul utilajelor și testarea acestora (centrala termică), furnizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții la Centrul Naţional de Calificare şi Instruire Feroviară. Ce au căutat jandarmii acolo

Percheziții la Centrul Naţional de Calificare şi Instruire Feroviară. Ce au căutat jandarmii acolo

Au avut loc percheziții la CENAFER miercuri dimineață, în fața sediului central din Calea Griviței din Capitală fiind aduse mai multe mașini ale Jandarmeriei. Purtătorul de cuvânt al Jandarmeriei… [citeste mai departe]

La Pitești, 48 de biciclete vor circula în sistem „bike-sharing”

La Pitești, 48 de biciclete vor circula în sistem „bike-sharing”

În bilanțul activității primarului Cristian Gentea în primii doi ani de mandat figurează și capitolul privind ”modernizarea infrastructurii Serviciului de transport public local de călători creșterea atractivității transportului nemotorizat”. Citește și: Update.… [citeste mai departe]

Construirea unei baze spotive, în curtea Colegiului HCC din Alba Iulia. Primăria va pregăti terenul pentru investiția CNI

Construirea unei baze spotive, în curtea Colegiului HCC din Alba Iulia. Primăria va pregăti terenul pentru investiția CNI

Construirea unei baze spotive, în curtea Colegiului HCC din Alba Iulia. Primăria va pregăti terenul pentru investiția CNI Primăria Alba Iulia va aloca… [citeste mai departe]

Deși este inculpat de DNA, nimic nu l-a oprit pe Adrian Chesnoiu să redevină vicepreședinte PSD Olt

Deși este inculpat de DNA, nimic nu l-a oprit pe Adrian Chesnoiu să redevină vicepreședinte PSD Olt

Fostul ministru al Agriculturi Adrian Chesnoiu, inculpat de DNA pentru că a intervenit ca anumite persoane să fie angajate în direcţii judeţene, a fots reales în funcţia de vicepreşedinte al PSD… [citeste mai departe]

Paradă militară de Ziua Naţională a României, la Arcul de Triumf. Vor participa și detașamente străine. TVR va transmite în direct evenimentul

Paradă militară de Ziua Naţională a României, la Arcul de Triumf. Vor participa și detașamente străine. TVR va transmite în direct evenimentul

Peste 1.500 de militari și specialişti din Ministerul Apărării Naţionale, Ministerul Afacerilor Interne,… [citeste mai departe]


Declaration of Parliament on commemoration of Holodomor of 1932 - 1933 in Ukraine

Publicat:
Declaration of Parliament on commemoration of Holodomor of 1932 - 1933 in Ukraine

Senators and deputies voted, on Wednesday, with 248 votes "for" and one abstention, the Declaration of Romania's Parliament on the commemoration of the deliberate famine of 1932 - 1933 in Ukraine, the Holodomor.

