Bucharest City, counties of Cluj, Timis, Brasov, Hunedoara report over 43pct of COVID cases Jan.9-15

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) has informed that in the January 9 - 15 week, 43.4% of the COVID-19 cases in Romania were reported by Bucharest City and the counties of Cluj, Timis, Brasov,… [citeste mai departe]