Code Orange warning for heavy showers in 19 counties until Monday morning

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Meteorologii au emis vineri un Cod Galben de ploi insemnate cantitativ și instabilitate atmosferica valabil in județul Alba și alte județe din țara pana sambata noaptea. In intervalul 18 iunie, ora 10:00 – 19 iunie, ora 23:00t in Muntenia, Moldova, Oltenia și in Dobrogea și in cea mai mare parte a Transilvaniei…

- Meteorologii anunța ploi torențiale, in Capitala, pentru zilele de sambata și duminica. Vantul va avea intensificari, dar temperaturile maxime pot atinge 26 de grade. Potrivit Administrației Naționale de Meteorologie (ANM), in cursul dupa-amiezelor de sambata și duminica vor fi perioade cu innorari…

- Ministrul Transporturilor, Catalin Drula, a postat noi imagini cu operatiunea de montare a platformei pe care se vor lansa cablurile de sustinere la podul suspendat de la Braila. Constructia va lega regiunile istorice Moldova, Muntenia si Dobrogea si va fi cel mai scump pod din Romania construit vreodata.

- The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has updated the information about the Code Yellow of atmospheric instability, in the sense of reducing the number of counties to 12, but has extended the validity period until Thursday morning. According to meteorologists, between May 26, 14:00 and…

- The National Weather Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow warning for unstable weather valid until Wednesday in 29 counties, as well as a bad weather warning that will expire on Thursday evening. According to meteorologists, between May 25, 15:00hrs - May 26, 11:00hrs under Code Yellow…

- Astazi, vremea fi racoroasa in toate regiunile, chiar rece pentru aceasta data in jumatatea de nord-est a tarii. Astfel, temperaturile maxime se vor situa intre 9 grade in Moldova si 17 grade in Lunca Dunarii. Cerul va avea innorari si temporar va ploua, local in Banat, Oltenia si Muntenia, pe arii…

- Seven counties and Bucharest are in the red zone, recording an incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections of more than 3 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to data transmitted on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). Ilfov County remains with the highest incidence rate - 5.30,…

- O operațiune spectaculoasa va avea loc in curand pe șantierul podului peste Dunare de la Braila. Constructorii vor monta cablurile principale la o inalțime de aproximativ 200 de metri și pe o distanța de 2 kilometri in linie dreapta. Potrivit reprezentanților asociației Pro Infrastructura, podul suspendat…