Code Orange warning for heavy showers in 19 counties until Monday morning

Andreea Marin și-a renovat locuința. Imagini cu noul mobilier ales de vedetă

Andreea Marin și-a renovat locuința. Imagini cu noul mobilier ales de vedetă

Andreea Marin și-a surprns fanii de pe Instagram, cupă ce a postat imagini cu locuința ei din zona Pipera, pe care a renovat-o după bunul plac. De asemenea, curtea casei arată diferit, iar vedeta este mândră de rezultat. Andreea Marin s-a apucat… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali, despre „semnul divin” care i-a hotărât cum să-și administreze averea: ”Dacă nu, vai de capul tău”

Gigi Becali, despre „semnul divin” care i-a hotărât cum să-și administreze averea: ”Dacă nu, vai de capul tău”

Pandemia provocată de coronavirus nu i-a stricat socotelile lui Gigi Becali. În plină criză, Becali a făcut milioane de euro din vânzarea terenurilor, upă… [citeste mai departe]

Statul face economie la testele rapide. Pacienții, obligați să facă PCR pe banii lor

Statul face economie la testele rapide. Pacienții, obligați să facă PCR pe banii lor

Din cele 3 milioane de teste rapide achiziționate de Ministerul Sănătății în octombrie anul trecut, mai puțin de jumătate au fost consumate. Și asta pentru că Raed Arafat a interzis folosirea acestora în afara unităților de… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă aniversare în rândul muzicienilor din Timișoara. La mulți ani, Gabriel Almași!

O nouă aniversare în rândul muzicienilor din Timișoara. La mulți ani, Gabriel Almași!

Gabriel Almași împlinește astăzi frumoasa vârstă de 44 de ani, ocazie cu care, alături de melomani, îi urăm un sincer La mulți Ani! Născut în 20 iunie 1977 la Curtici, în județul Arad, Gabriel Almași este o figură cunoscută… [citeste mai departe]

Cazurile de CORONAVIRUS pe județe. Rata de incidență a SCĂZUT în toată țara - HARTA covid

Cazurile de CORONAVIRUS pe județe. Rata de incidență a SCĂZUT în toată țara - HARTA covid

Distribuția pe județe a cazurilor per total și a celor noi o regăsiți în tabelul de mai jos.  Nr. crt.JudețNumăr de cazuri confirmate(total)Număr de cazuri nou confirmateIncidența  înregistrată la 14 zile1.Alba2126520,172.Arad2366320,13.Argeș2743340,124.Bacău2605810,035.Bihor2928120,096.Bistrița-Năsăud1187210,047.Botoșani1417720,078.Brașov4367620,069.Brăila1329300,0710.Buzău1258100,0311.Caraș-Severin1147800,0912.Călărași1005820,0613.Cluj5755010,114.Constanța4294900,0615.Covasna855500,116.Dâmbovița2249800,0617.Dolj2665010,0718.Galați2763820,0619.Giurgiu1101910,0520.Gorj920920,0121.Harghita828310,0622.Hunedoara2286400,0123.Ialomița1078910,0824.Iași4239700,0525.Ilfov4509610,126.Maramureș2039500,0727.Mehedinți833710,0428.Mureș2396310,0829.Neamț1896420,0830.Olt1461100,0531.Prahova3536590,1632.Satu… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Maia Sandu a felicitat lucrătorii medicali și farmaciștii: „Sistemului medical trebuie să-i redăm credibilitatea”

Președintele Maia Sandu a felicitat lucrătorii medicali și farmaciștii: „Sistemului medical trebuie să-i redăm credibilitatea”

De Ziua lucrătorului medical și a farmacistului, marcată astăzi, Președintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, a transmis un mesaj… [citeste mai departe]

Un român, arestat în cazul unei crime duble săvârşite acum 28 de ani. A avut un alibi perfect!

Un român, arestat în cazul unei crime duble săvârşite acum 28 de ani. A avut un alibi perfect!

Un român în vârstă de 72 de ani, rezident în Franța, a fost arestat după ce anchetatorii francezi au descoperit că şi-ar fi omorât fiica şi soţia în urmă cu 28 de ani. Dubla crimă în care Michèle Marinescu,… [citeste mai departe]

Talibanii vor un sistem islamic adevărat în Afganistan, după retragerea trupelor străine

Talibanii vor un sistem islamic adevărat în Afganistan, după retragerea trupelor străine

Talibanii afirmă că sunt dispuși să continue discuțiile de pace în Afganistan, unde doresc adoptarea unui "sistem islamic adevărat", în care drepturile femeilor să fie aliniate cu normele culturale și religioase, scrie… [citeste mai departe]

Elicopterul SMURD a transportat o persoana aflata in soc anafilatic

Elicopterul SMURD a transportat o persoana aflata in soc anafilatic

Şocul anafilactic o urgenţă majoră care ameninţă viaţa Şocul anafilactic declanşat la o persoană poate să devină fatal dacă nu se intervine în cel mai scurt timp posibil. Un caz medical asemănător a avut loc vineri seara, unde un echipaj SMURD de la Sărmăşag s-a deplasat… [citeste mai departe]

Moscova bate recorduri de infectare cu noul coronavirus. Peste 9000 de cazuri zilnice, înregistrate vineri și sâmbătă

Moscova bate recorduri de infectare cu noul coronavirus. Peste 9000 de cazuri zilnice, înregistrate vineri și sâmbătă

Moscova bate recorduri de infectare cu noul coronavirus. Vineri și sâmbătă, în capitala rusă au fost înregistrate cele mai multe cazuri de îmbolnăvire cu COVID-19,… [citeste mai departe]


Code Orange warning for heavy showers in 19 counties until Monday morning

Publicat:
Code Orange warning for heavy showers in 19 counties until Monday morning

The National Meteorological Administration issued new warnings of heavy showers and storms on Sunday and instituted a in the eastern, northeastern and southeastern part of the country, and a in the center, in the south and in the north, until Monday, 2:00 hrs.

According to meteorologists, between June 20, from 10:00 hrs to June 21, 2:00 hrs, in Moldova, Dobrogea, northern and eastern Muntenia, as well as in eastern Transylvania, there will be heavy showers, electrical discharges and, in isolation, storms and hail. The water quantities will exceed 40 - 50 l/sq.m.…

