CNSU: Mask can be removed in open spaces for smoking, eating, drinking, sports

CNSU: Mask can be removed in open spaces for smoking, eating, drinking, sportsPublicat:
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted on Monday a decision clarifying the situations in which the protective mask can be removed in open spaces, for short periods of time, respectively when smoking, consuming food or drinks outside the terraces, but also when doing individual sports, according to AGERPRES.
CNSU adopted, in Monday's meeting, Decision 50 regarding the approval of the list of countries / areas of epidemiological risk for which the quarantine measure is established on the persons arriving in Romania from these countries and the clarification of some…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Orban: Outdoor joggers, exempted from wearing mask
11:45, 26.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that joggers could be exempted from wearing a mask, provided they do not interact with other people, according to AGERPRES.He said any other restrictions, such as banning movement at night, could be decided after seeing the effects of the measures…
PM Orban: Main goal of visit to France - signing Roadmap on Strategic Partnership
11:45, 26.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday said that his two-day official visit to France starting Monday was for signing the Roadmap on the Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which provides the main coordinates of the collaboration for the next 4 years, according to AGERPRES."I…
Gov't to approve extension of state of alert by 30 days
09:30, 14.10.2020 - The Government is to decide at its Wednesday's meeting the extension of the state of alert on the territory of Romania by 30 days, starting with October 15, following a decision on Tuesday of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU). The CNSU decision also stipulates that wearing a…
CNSU decides 30-day state of alert extension starting Oct. 15
22:40, 13.10.2020 - The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has decided today to extend the state of alert on Romania's territory by another 30 days, starting October 15."As you could see, an upward trend of infections is expected in Europe, and in Romania we have the same trend. Leaving aside…
HealthMin Tataru:Restrictions for citizens coming from countries with infection index higher than Romania
08:41, 06.10.2020 - The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, announced at the end of the session of the National Committee for Emergency Situations that a series of decisions were made regarding the citizens that come from countries with a higher novel coronavirus infection index than Romania, according to Agerpres."For…
Restaurants and cafes inside buildings, to be reopened September 1 in certain conditions
10:45, 28.08.2020 - The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has proposed through a decision adopted Thursday evening "the reopening starting with September 1, 2020, of restaurants and cafes inside buildings, including in accommodation units, in the counties where the cumulated incidence of (coronavirus,…
Orban: Acts by which someone leaves PSD are result of own decision
14:20, 24.08.2020 - The act by which someone leaves the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is the result of a personal decision, not an attempt by the National Liberal Party (PNL) to determine this decision, said, on Monday, the chairman of the Liberals, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban."The act by which someone leaves…
HealthMin Tataru: Restrictions to be applied where necessary; we have outbreaks right now
22:00, 28.07.2020 - Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Tuesday evening said in the following days a series of measures will be taken in the following days to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Tataru said the proposals included in the decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) will be…