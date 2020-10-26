CNSU: Mask can be removed in open spaces for smoking, eating, drinking, sports

Stiri Recomandate

Ruby s-a căsătorit? Primele imagini cu artista în rochie de mireasă

Recent, artista Ruby (31 de ani) a publicat în mediul online un videoclip în care este surprinsă în rochie de mireasă. În descrierea respectivului videoclip, solista a scris „DA!”. În secțiunea de comentarii, părerile sunt împărțite. Pe de o parte sunt cei care… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 2.900 de cazuri noi de coronavirus în ultima zi. S-au făcut mai puțin de 9.000 de teste

 Conform Grupului de Comunicare Strategică, până astăzi, 26 octombrie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 212.492 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). De asemenea, 151.811… [citeste mai departe]

Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe este piesa lui Cher lansată la un concert pentru candidatul democrat la alegerile prezidenţiale din SUA

Cântăreaţa americană Cher a lansat piesa „Happiness Is a Thing Called Joe”, duminică, la un concert în sprijinul candidatului… [citeste mai departe]

Ordonanta cu esalonarea datoriilor acumulate de la starea de urgenta ar putea fi publicata in Monitorul Oficial luni sau marti

Premierul Ludovic Orban a anuntat luni ca ordonanta de urgenta adoptata saptamana trecuta care prevede esalonarea datoriilor restante de la declansarea… [citeste mai departe]

Tăriceanu, mesaj anti-carantină: este o crimă împotriva economiei și vieții sociale

Fostul premier contestă măsurile de închidere a localităților în care incidența îmbolnăvirilor cu Covid 19 este sporită. În opinia sa, ar trebui izolați doar cei infectați, în vreme ce populația ar trebui testată masiv și… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Zeci de pacienți au așteptat mai bine de o oră în ploaie să intre în Spitalul Județean de Urgență Ploiești. Oamenii au început să se împingă în fața unității medicale

Situație dramatică… [citeste mai departe]

Virgil Musta: Nu vă faceți planuri de Crăciun

În contextul numărului tot mai mare de îmbolnăviri de coronavirus în România, care pune presiune tot mai mare pe secțiile de terapie intensivă din toată țara, medicul Virgil Musta îi îndeamnă pe români să nu-și facă planuri de Crăciun pentru că rata de... [citeste mai departe]

SCUTUL PĂDURII în Alba: Amenzi de peste 40.000 de lei și 37 de metri cubi de material lemnos CONFISCAȚI în urma unor controale pentru combaterea delictelor silvice

Ziarul Unirea SCUTUL PĂDURII în Alba: Amenzi de peste 40.000 de… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat care a vrut să îi păcălească pe pelerini arătându-le mâinile însângerate, amendat după ce i s-au desfăcut bandajele

Un bărbat care cerșea și le arăta pelerinilor veniți la racla Sfîntului Dimitrie mâinile înfășurate în bandaje pline de sânge… [citeste mai departe]


CNSU: Mask can be removed in open spaces for smoking, eating, drinking, sports

Publicat:
for (CNSU) adopted on Monday a decision clarifying the situations in which the protective mask can be removed in open spaces, for short periods of time, respectively when smoking, consuming food or drinks outside the terraces, but also when doing individual sports, according to AGERPRES.

CNSU adopted, in Monday's meeting, Decision 50 regarding the approval of the list of countries / areas of epidemiological risk for which the quarantine measure is established on the persons arriving in Romania from these countries and the clarification of some…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


