CNCAV: 25,595 persons get COVID-19 vaccines in 24hrs; 5,972 get first dose

CNCAV: 25,595 persons get COVID-19 vaccines in 24hrs; 5,972 get first dosePublicat:
A number of 25,595 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, out of which 5,972 represent first doses, 5,690 second doses and 13,933 third doses, the National Committee for the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) informed on Wednesday.
According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, a number of 15,821,877 vaccine doses have been administered to 7,934,789 persons, 7,811,111 having gotten the complete vaccine series and 1,997,376 also having gotten…
CNCAV: 25,675 persons get COVID-19 vaccines in 24hrs; 5,926 get first dose
18:50, 28.12.2021 - A number of 25,675 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, out of which 5,926 represent first doses, 6,612 second doses and 13,137 third doses, the National Committee for the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV)…
24,983 persons innoculated in past 24 hrs against COVID-19
19:40, 22.12.2021 - As many as 24,983 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 6,459 represent the first dose, 5,029 - the second dose and 13,495 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination Activities…
CNCAV: 34,598 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs; 6,766 only with first dose
18:16, 15.12.2021 - 34,598 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, of which 6,766 represent the first dose, 9,638 the second dose and 18,194 the third dose, the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV)…
CNCAV: 32,703 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24 hours; only 6,312 with first dose
19:00, 13.12.2021 - 32,703 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, of which 6,312 represented the first dose, 10,080 the second dose and 16,311 the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV)…
CNCAV: 88,878 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs; 23,844 got first dose
18:10, 18.11.2021 - A number of 88,878 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 23,844 represented the first dose, 40,369 - the second dose and 24,665 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against…
150,639 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24 hrs, over 6 million with complete scheme
18:41, 26.10.2021 - A record number of 150,639 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 111,033 represent the first dose, 11,635 - the second dose and 27,971 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination…
110,539 persons get COVID-19 jab in last 24 hrs
19:25, 24.10.2021 - As many as 110,539 doses of the Pfizer, ModeRNA, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 83,504 represent the first dose, 7,466 - the second dose and 19,569 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination Activities…
CNCAV: 62,056 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24hrs
20:26, 18.10.2021 - A number of 62,056 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 31,958 represent the first dose, 6,644 - the second dose and 23,454 - the third dose, informed, on Monday, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination…