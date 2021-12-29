CNCAV: 25,595 persons get COVID-19 vaccines in 24hrs; 5,972 get first dose

Stiri Recomandate

Doi iubiți s-au ales cu dosare penale la regimul rutier. El i-a dat ei mașina să o conducă deși știa că nu are permis

Doi iubiți s-au ales cu dosare penale la regimul rutier. El i-a dat ei mașina să o conducă deși știa că nu are permis

O patrulă din cadrul Secției 4 Poliție Rurală Gălănești a oprit pentru control pe raza comunei Frătăuții Vechi, autoturismul condus de o femeie de 20 de… [citeste mai departe]

Isi va petrece Anul Nou dupa gratii

Isi va petrece Anul Nou dupa gratii

Poliţiştii de investigaţii criminale au pus în aplicare un mandat de executare a pedepsei cu închisoarea, emis de Judecătoria Satu Mare, pe numele unui bărbat, în vârstă de 71 de ani, din Şimleu Silvaniei. Cel în cauză a fost condamnat la o pedeapsă privativă de libertate de un an şi o lună închisoare, pentru comiterea […] [citeste mai departe]

UNInterviu cu Vadim Ceban, dezvăluiri din spatele negocierilor cu Gazprom, prognoze pentru 2022 și un tarif de sub 11 lei: Nu am așa certitudine, să nu fie mai mult

UNInterviu cu Vadim Ceban, dezvăluiri din spatele negocierilor cu Gazprom, prognoze pentru 2022 și un tarif de sub 11 lei: Nu am așa certitudine, să nu fie mai mult

MoldovaGaz a prognozat pentru următoarele 14 luni un preț mediu… [citeste mai departe]

Director OMS: Faza acută a pandemiei de coronavirus s-ar putea încheia în 2022

Director OMS: Faza acută a pandemiei de coronavirus s-ar putea încheia în 2022

Faza acută a pandemiei de COVID-19 s-ar putea încheia anul viitor, dar coronavirusul nu va dispărea complet, a afirmat miercuri Mike Ryan, director executiv al Programului pentru situaţii de urgenţă al Organizației Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS),… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciucă, despre introducerea certificatului verde până la finalul anului: Nu cred că va fi adoptat

Premierul Ciucă, despre introducerea certificatului verde până la finalul anului: Nu cred că va fi adoptat

 Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat, miercuri, la Vâlcea, întrebat dacă mai poate fi aprobat certificatul verde până la finalul acestui an, că nu crede că se mai poate aproba, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Hava, PNL: „Să faci din instituția Cetățeanul de Onoare o chestiune în care în fiecare zi produci câte ceva, mi se pare aberant"

Mircea Hava, PNL: „Să faci din instituția Cetățeanul de Onoare o chestiune în care în fiecare zi produci câte ceva, mi se pare aberant”

Eurodeputatul PNL de Alba, Mircea Hava, a povestit în cadrul unei emisiuni la Radio Unirea FM despre numărul… [citeste mai departe]

Carieră încheiată mult prea devreme. O promiţătoare gimnastă din lotul naţional de junioare de la Deva s-a accidentat grav

Carieră încheiată mult prea devreme. O promiţătoare gimnastă din lotul naţional de junioare de la Deva s-a accidentat grav

Shakira Cantaragiu, o gimnastă din lotul naţional de junioare de la Deva, s-a accidentat grav, la începutul lunii decembrie, în timpul unui antrenament… [citeste mai departe]

Apple încearcă să evite plecarea inginerilor săi la Facebook cu bonusuri de până la 180.000 de dolari

Apple încearcă să evite plecarea inginerilor săi la Facebook cu bonusuri de până la 180.000 de dolari

Grupul american Apple Inc. a decis să acorde bonusuri semnificative unor ingineri, în încercarea de a păstra angajaţii talentaţi şi a evita plecarea lor la rivalii precum Meta Platforms… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Justiției din România nu știe ce se mai întâmplă cu fostul deputat Cristian Rizea

Ministerul Justiției din România nu știe ce se mai întâmplă cu fostul deputat Cristian Rizea

Ministerul Justiţiei a precizat, miercuri, că nu a fost anunţat oficial de către omologii din Republica Moldova cu privire la situaţia juridică actualizată a fostului deputat Cristian Rizea, adăugând că a… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciuca anunta o schimbare de abordare pentru pregatirea gestionarii valului cinci al pandemiei de COVID-19

Premierul Ciuca anunta o schimbare de abordare pentru pregatirea gestionarii valului cinci al pandemiei de COVID-19

Premierul Nicolae Ciuca a informat miercuri, 29 decembrie, ca Grupul de management al informatiilor operative in sanatate, care va fi infiintat la nivelul ministerului de… [citeste mai departe]


CNCAV: 25,595 persons get COVID-19 vaccines in 24hrs; 5,972 get first dose

Publicat:
CNCAV: 25,595 persons get COVID-19 vaccines in 24hrs; 5,972 get first dose

A number of 25,595 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, out of which 5,972 represent first doses, 5,690 second doses and 13,933 third doses, the for the Coordination of COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Wednesday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, a number of 15,821,877 vaccine doses have been administered to 7,934,789 persons, 7,811,111 having gotten the complete vaccine series and 1,997,376 also having gotten…

