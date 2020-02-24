Ciolacu: Romania facing imminent danger of coronavirus; all politicians must return to Romanians' agenda

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The interim chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Sunday evening, that the investiture vote for the Orban II Government is a "masquerade" and reiterated that it's out of the question for the Social-Democrats to vote for a minority National Liberal Party (PNL) Government,…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting leader Marcel Ciolacu, on Wednesday declared at the censure motion debate, that for three months, the Orban Government has brought "chaos" and "instability" and, therefore, it must leave. "The PNL [the National Liberal Party]'s agenda is an abuse of power , the…

- Interim leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu on Monday evening said his party has no problem with any elections and that, regardless if the motion of censure against the Government passes or not, mayors will still be elected in one round of elections.Asked during a TV…

- Interim leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday stated that the Social Democratic Senators will be the ones to decide who will be the next candidate of the party for the office of Senate President, since there is no such supreme forum in this party anymore "to decide…

- Interim chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Tuesday that the submission of the simple motion is a constitutional right of the Opposition and the fact that President Klaus Iohannis is criticizing this action against the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, only shows he…

- Interim Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu conveyed on Sunday a message on the Day of Romania's Constitution in which he argues that lately he has noticed the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government is acting "undemocratically and unconstitutionally" when announcing that…

- The interim chair of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, stated at the end of the National Executive Committee meeting of this party, on Wednesday evening, that Niculae Badalau was not expelled from the party and no one will be expelled as long as he is interim chair. The leader of…

- An endless string of lies - this is how the National Liberal Party governing will look like, said, on Monday, the interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stating that those who claim that the Social Democrats did not provide money in the budget for pensions on the last…