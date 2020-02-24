Ciolacu: Romania facing imminent danger of coronavirus; all politicians must return to Romanians' agenda

Stiri Recomandate

Comisia Europeană a anunţat luni că Uniunea Europeană nu intenţionează încă să ia în considerare suspendarea călătoriilor în spaţiul Schengen fără frontiere după un focar… [citeste mai departe]

Comisarul șef al Gărzii… [citeste mai departe]

Consorțiul Cultural Corona vă invită la festivitatea de decernare a Premiilor Anului 2019 în Cultură la Brașov. Marți, 25 februarie, ora 19.00, la Centrul Multicultural al Universității Transilvania,participanții vor descoperi care sunt organizațiile, proiectel și… [citeste mai departe]

Cristi… [citeste mai departe]

Primul episod din sezonul cu numărul opt iUmor, difuzat aseară, în intervalul 19:59-22:50, la Antena 1, a fost lider detașat de audiență, atât pe publicul comercial din mediul urban, cât și… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii bistrițeni au înregistrat mai multe Infracțiuni la regimul rutier. 1,25 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat este cea mai mare valoare înregistrată cu aparatul etilotest în acest sfârșit de săptămână. [citeste mai departe]

Două persoane au fost găsite inconștiente în locuința din comuna argeșeană Albota. Din primele informații, o persoană este decedată, iar cealaltă inconștientă, posibil intoxicate. Vom reveni! [citeste mai departe]

Criza climatică, violența asupra femeilor sau înmulțirea legilor represive, sunt câteva dintre modalitățile menționate luni de Secretarul general al ONU, Antonio Guterres, prin care se pun drepturile omului din ce în ce mai mult în pericol... [citeste mai departe]

Președintele PNL, Ludovic Orban, i-a anunțat pe liderii PNL, în cadrul ședinței BEX, că negociază cu o serie de parlamentari ALDE să vină la ședința de plen, de astăzi, pentru a asigura cvorumul… [citeste mai departe]

Gabi Balint (57 de ani), fostul mare jucător al Stelei, nu e de acord cu atitudinea jucătorilor de la FCSB, care au în mers în fața galeriei pentru a le cere scuze fanilor… [citeste mai departe]


Ciolacu: Romania facing imminent danger of coronavirus; all politicians must return to Romanians' agenda

Interim leader of the (PSD) said on Monday that Romania is facing an "imminent danger" caused by the new coronavirus and it is time for all politicians and all political forces to return to the agenda of Romanians. "Today we had a meeting, and both my opinion and that of my colleagues was a very clear one: Romania is facing an imminent danger caused by the coronavirus. I think we are entering another political stage where it is time for all politicians and all political forces to return to the agenda of the Romanians, and the Romanian…

