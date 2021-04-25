Ciolacu, on signing of Romania's EU Treaty of Accession: Some have written history, others miss historical chances

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday night that representatives of the governing coalition will disband the Justice Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ) so that it does not complete the investigation into the election of the mayor of Bucharest's District 1, adding…

- The chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Friday that the social democrats will propose the introduction in the legislation of the "green criterion", through which the producer closest to the beneficiary will receive additional points at the tenders. The PSD…

- The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, discussed on Monday with the French ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer and said that Romania needs to take on France's model, "so that the National Resilience and Recovery Plan to be presented in Parliament", according to AGERPRES.…

- The initial negotiation budget allocated to creative industries, within the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), is worth 77 million Euro. According to the document, which will be subjected to public debate, reforms and investments associated to this component aim to grow resilience in creative…

- Chairman of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday had a meeting with representatives of NGOs operating in the environment field, during which they discussed the legislative projects that PSD MPs and mayors can support in the context of the "GreenDeal" and the National Recovery…

- The United Kingdom remains a strategic partner of Romania after leaving the European Union, PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said after meeting United Kingdom's Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble. "Today I had a meeting with the Ambassador of Great Britain and Northern Ireland…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu will have a series of online meetings with European officials in the first half of next week, including Nicolas Schmit, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights and Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission,…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu offered today condolences to the families of the patients killed in the fire that ravaged four patient's rooms of the "Matei Bals" Bucharest Hospital early this morning, underscoring that the government's lack of action to prevent tragedies…