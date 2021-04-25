Ciolacu, on signing of Romania's EU Treaty of Accession: Some have written history, others miss historical chances

Stiri Recomandate

Iată când ar putea avea loc întâlnirea dintre Putin și Biden

Iată când ar putea avea loc întâlnirea dintre Putin și Biden

CHIȘINĂU, 25 apr - Sputnik. Întâlnirea dintre Vladimir Putin și omologul său american, Joe Biden, ar putea avea loc în luna iunie și „există deja date concrete”, a declarat consilierul prezidențial rus Iurii Ușakov într-un interviu acordat lui Pavel Zarubin la emisiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Numerarul aflat în circulație a urcat la 91,3 miliarde de lei în februarie 2021

Numerarul aflat în circulație a urcat la 91,3 miliarde de lei în februarie 2021

Numerarul aflat în circulație a urcat în februare 2021 la un nou maxim istoric de peste 91,3 miliarde de lei, cu 21% mai mare faţă de nivelul din februarie 2020, după cum reiese din datele centralizate de Banc... [citeste mai departe]

Scandalul emisiilor diesel continuă. 15 directori ai grupului Volkswagen, puşi sub acuzare

Scandalul emisiilor diesel continuă. 15 directori ai grupului Volkswagen, puşi sub acuzare

Procurorii germani au luat o nouă decizie radicală în dosarul Volkswagen. Oamenii legii au pus sub acuzare 15 directori ai grupului auto şi ai unui furnizor, în scandalul emisiilor diesel din 2015. [citeste mai departe]

Gibraltarul a ridicat aproape toate măsurile anticovid

Gibraltarul a ridicat aproape toate măsurile anticovid

Gibraltarul, un teritoriu britanic situat în sudul extrem al Spaniei, şi-a vaccinat întreaga populaţie în vârstă de peste 16 ani şi nu mai înregistrează niciun caz de Covid-19, iar de câteva zile a ridicat aproape toate măsurile sanitare impuse împotriva pandemiei. [citeste mai departe]

Tradiții păstrate cu sfințenie la moldoveni. De Florii, gospodinele și-au delectat membrii familiei cu bucate din peşte

Tradiții păstrate cu sfințenie la moldoveni. De Florii, gospodinele și-au delectat membrii familiei cu bucate din peşte

Duminica Floriilor este o bună ocazie pentru gospodinele iscusite de a-şi delecta membrii familiei cu bucate din peşte. Tradiţia este respectată şi în statul… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cumplit la Năvodari: Pieton SPULBERAT de o mașină, transportat în comă la spital cu elicopterul SMURD

Accident cumplit la Năvodari: Pieton SPULBERAT de o mașină, transportat în comă la spital cu elicopterul SMURD

 Din primele informații, pietonul a fost spulberat de o mașină pe o stradă din Năvodari, scrie realitateadeconstanta.net . La fața locului au intervenit două echipaje SMURD… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Unii au scris istorie, alţii ratează şanse istorice pentru România!

Marcel Ciolacu: Unii au scris istorie, alţii ratează şanse istorice pentru România!

Președintele PSD Marcel Ciolacu susține că, după 16 ani de la semnarea tratatului de aderare a României la UE, actualii guvernanți nu sunt în stare să trimită CE un plan coerent în privința PNRR. [citeste mai departe]

Peste 3 milioane de români s-au vaccinat împotriva COVID-19. 232.000 sunt clujeni

Peste 3 milioane de români s-au vaccinat împotriva COVID-19. 232.000 sunt clujeni

Comitetul naţional pentru imunizarea anti-COVID informează că, în ultimele 24 de ore, au fost administrate 77.104 de doze de vaccin, dintre care 59.649 - Pfizer, 9.601- Moderna şi 7.854 - AstraZeneca, potrivit datelor puse la dispoziţie… [citeste mai departe]

Un șofer beat a provocat o nenorocire pe șoseaua dintre Șag și Timișoara – o femeie în comă, două mașini distruse

Un șofer beat a provocat o nenorocire pe șoseaua dintre Șag și Timișoara – o femeie în comă, două mașini distruse

Un grav accident de circulație s-a petrecut, astăzi, pe DN 59, pe șoseaua care leagă Stamora Moravița de Timișoara. Un bărbat de 35 ani, care venea dinspre… [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment de marcată la Baia Mare. Au participat sute de pasionați de motoare

Eveniment de marcată la Baia Mare. Au participat sute de pasionați de motoare

Ieri, 24 aprilie, în Baia Mare a avut loc deschiderea sezonului moto. Evenimentul a avut loc în Piața Revoluției și a adunat sute de pasionați de motoare. Entuziasmul revederii a fost mare, plăcerea văzându-se pe fața trecătorilor care nici nu… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Ciolacu, on signing of Romania's EU Treaty of Accession: Some have written history, others miss historical chances

Publicat:
Ciolacu, on signing of Romania's EU Treaty of Accession: Some have written history, others miss historical chances

Chairman of the (PSD) says that 16 years after the signing of Romania's Treaty of Accession to the (EU), current politicians "are not capable" of sending a "coherent plan" to the consistent with the and (PNRR) requirements.

According to the Social Democratic leader, the signing of the treaty on April 25, 2005 paved the way for Romanian society to "European values and standards". In this context, he is drawing a comparison with the current situation, claiming that "some have written

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PSD's Ciolacu: Tudorache wins mayoralty of Bucharest District 1, suppose Mrs. Clotilde will step down

08:31, 20.04.2021 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday night that representatives of the governing coalition will disband the Justice Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ) so that it does not complete the investigation into the election of the mayor of Bucharest's District 1, adding…

Ciolacu: PSD proposes introducing 'green criterion' for local companies to receive additional tender scores

17:50, 09.04.2021 - The chairman of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Friday that the social democrats will propose the introduction in the legislation of the "green criterion", through which the producer closest to the beneficiary will receive additional points at the tenders. The PSD…

PSD's Ciolacu proposes France's model, to not miss historical chance of reforming and developing Romania

11:40, 23.03.2021 - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, discussed on Monday with the French ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer and said that Romania needs to take on France's model, "so that the National Resilience and Recovery Plan to be presented in Parliament", according to AGERPRES.…

PNRR / EUR 77 million allocated to creative industries

18:50, 19.03.2021 - The initial negotiation budget allocated to creative industries, within the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR), is worth 77 million Euro. According to the document, which will be subjected to public debate, reforms and investments associated to this component aim to grow resilience in creative…

PSD's Ciolacu discusses with representatives of NGOs in environment to support some drafts in Parliament

16:30, 25.02.2021 - Chairman of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday had a meeting with representatives of NGOs operating in the environment field, during which they discussed the legislative projects that PSD MPs and mayors can support in the context of the "GreenDeal" and the National Recovery…

PSD's Ciolacu after meeting US Ambassador Andrew Noble: UK remains a strategic partner of Romania

21:00, 23.02.2021 - The United Kingdom remains a strategic partner of Romania after leaving the European Union, PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu said after meeting United Kingdom's Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble. "Today I had a meeting with the Ambassador of Great Britain and Northern Ireland…

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, online meetings with several European officials in first half of week

15:35, 07.02.2021 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu will have a series of online meetings with European officials in the first half of next week, including Nicolas Schmit, European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights and Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission,…

'Matei Bals' fire/PSD's Ciolacu:Gov't's lack of action to prevent repeat of Piatra Neamt tragedy shocking, heartbreaking

13:45, 29.01.2021 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu offered today condolences to the families of the patients killed in the fire that ravaged four patient's rooms of the "Matei Bals" Bucharest Hospital early this morning, underscoring that the government's lack of action to prevent tragedies…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 26 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 20°C
Iasi 5°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 13°C
Timisoara 7°C | 16°C
Constanta 9°C | 16°C
Brasov 4°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 22.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 283.803,60 8.565.143,76
II (5/6) 16 5.912,57 -
III (4/6) 373 253,62 -
IV (3/6) 6.275 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.942.596,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 aprilie 2021
USD 4.0852
EUR 4.9257
CHF 4.4639
GBP 5.6702
CAD 3.2715
XAU 234.562
JPY 3.7859
CNY 0.6291
AED 1.1122
AUD 3.1584
MDL 0.2272
BGN 2.5184

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec