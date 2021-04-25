Ciolacu, on signing of Romania's EU Treaty of Accession: Some have written history, others miss historical chances

Ciolacu, on signing of Romania's EU Treaty of Accession: Some have written history, others miss historical chancesPublicat:
Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says that 16 years after the signing of Romania's Treaty of Accession to the European Union (EU), current politicians "are not capable" of sending a "coherent plan" to the European Commission consistent with the National Resilience and Recovery Plan (PNRR) requirements.
According to the Social Democratic leader, the signing of the treaty on April 25, 2005 paved the way for Romanian society to "European values and standards". In this context, he is drawing a comparison with the current situation, claiming that "some have written…
