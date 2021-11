Biofarm registers a net profit of RON 54.8 mln in the first 9 months

Romania‘s drug producer Biofarm announced on Tuesday that it registered a turnover of RON 179 mln in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of 16% compared to the same period in the previous year and it recorded a net profit increase of 20% to RON 54.8 mln compared… [citeste mai departe]