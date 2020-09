BEC - partial data, 20.00 pm: District 1 Clotilde Armand - 41.03pct, Daniel Tudorache - 39.78pct

The candidate backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - the Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance for the office of mayor of district 1 of the Capital City Bucharest,… [citeste mai departe]