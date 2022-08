Over 115,000 people enter Romania on August 3, including around 12,600 Ukrainians

Over 115,000 people entered Romania on Wednesday, August 3, including 12,680 Ukrainian nationals, up 22.5% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]